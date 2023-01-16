CASPER, Wyo. — Two of Casper Fire-EMS’s crew will move into new roles this month after their promotions. Andrew Sundell has been promoted to training captain. He’s a 10-year veteran of Casper Fire-EMS and holds a Bachelor of Science in zoology and human physiology from the University of Wyoming. He also holds Associate of Applied Science degrees in paramedic technology and fire science from Casper College.

