Opening reception at The NIC features indigenous art, new director

CASPER, Wyo. — The Nicolaysen Art Museum is holding an opening reception Saturday for the new “Grounded” exhibition, featuring artwork by 15 exceptional Indigenous American contemporary artists. “Join us from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for excellent art, the opportunity to meet artists, and light refreshments!” the...
Fort Caspar Museum to highlight local ‘ghost signs’ in new Lunch and Learn program

CASPER, Wyo. —​ The Fort Caspar Museum Association recently announced that its upcoming winter Lunch and Learn program will be “Ghost Signs of Casper.”. It will run from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, and will feature two Casper history enthusiasts who will talk about their efforts to document local “ghost signs” — fading, painted advertising signs from the sides of old buildings.
5150′ Restaurant Week returns Sunday featuring new participants

CASPER, Wyo. — The annual celebration of Casper’s culinary scene returns next week for the fifth year in a row, according to a release by Visit Casper. 5150’ Restaurant Week will run from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Saturday, Jan. 28. Thirty-seven businesses — from restaurants and breweries...
Obituaries: McMurry; Holt; Kurtz; Wasserburger

Mary Alice McMurry, 88, passed away January 10, 2023 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was a devout Catholic all her life. Alice was born July 12, 1934 in Rawlins, WY to biological father Eloy Graham and was later adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Abel and Antonia Vigil.
Casper Fire-EMS promotes Sundell to training captain, Rohrbach to engineer

CASPER, Wyo. — Two of Casper Fire-EMS’s crew will move into new roles this month after their promotions. Andrew Sundell has been promoted to training captain. He’s a 10-year veteran of Casper Fire-EMS and holds a Bachelor of Science in zoology and human physiology from the University of Wyoming. He also holds Associate of Applied Science degrees in paramedic technology and fire science from Casper College.
Second City legend and NCHS grad Michael Lehrer has died at age 44

CASPER, Wyo. — A graduate of Natrona County High School who went on to become a respected comedian has died after a long battle with ALS. After leaving Casper, Michael Lehrer became a breakout performer at the legendary Second City in Chicago, where he was “known for his irreverent and iconoclastic material,” according to a Facebook tribute by the organization.
Authorities seek missing teen last seen in Casper Jan. 11

CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities are searching for a missing teen last seen in Casper, according to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s missing persons page. “Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, age 16, was last seen on January 11, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming,” the posting said. She is described as...
Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
Crews responding to east-Casper gas leak: ‘avoid Walsh Drive’

CASPER, Wyo. — Directional drilling work on the corner of Gannett Street and Walsh Drive hit a gas line, Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News on Friday. “Evacuation notices for affected homes has been issued,” a release by the by agency said. “19 total occupancies have been evacuated.”
Calm Friday, possibly snowy Sunday in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — The possibility of snow is on the horizon this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Conditions on Friday are expected to be calm, with breezes around 5 mph and clearing skies as the day progresses. Blustery winds return on Saturday, with gusts of up to 38 mph by nighttime.
City of Casper: Plows working full time amid volleys of snowfall

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper assures citizens that its 13 dedicated plow trucks are continuously at work removing snow, adding that “Casper has had its highest snow volume in more than 15 years.”. When there are consecutive snowstorms, crews have to divert from clearing secondary streets...
Natrona County divorce filings (1/10/23–1/16/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper PD Incident Report log (1/17/23-1/20/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/18/23–1/19/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/13/22–1/20/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
