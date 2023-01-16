ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trustees at Chicopee school vote to surrender charter and close

The trustees of the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee, Massachusetts, have voted to surrender the institution's charter. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education was scheduled to discuss whether to renew the school's charter later this month. Now that board will vote on whether to accept the surrender of the charter.
CHICOPEE, MA
Sewage and flooding issues affect Hartford's North End. Residents say it's environmental racism.

Residents of Hartford's North End are calling out local agencies and the city regarding a series of flooding and sewage problems in their neighborhood. More than 50 residents and business owners recently met at the American Legion in the North End to express their frustration in front of various officials, including U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and representatives from the Metropolitan District Commission, which provides water service to Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
Ansonia begins demolishing deserted factory, as officials dream of new economic opportunities

Ansonia officials began knocking down a vacant industrial building last week, as they start an effort to demolish a large tract of empty manufacturing buildings downtown. Ansonia Economic Development Director Sheila O'Malley said "the roof had collapsed [and] there was pilfering” at the former SHW Casting plant, which is the site of a $2 million demolition project that received state and federal grants.
ANSONIA, CT
Roe v. Wade has been overturned but the annual March for Life continues

This weekend marks 50 years since the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision. The ruling established a constitutional right to abortion during the early parts of pregnancy. It also froze many state laws that banned abortion, and it led to a generations-long drive to overturn it, which included an annual March for Life in Washington. Last year, the Supreme Court overturned its abortion decision, but the annual march goes ahead today.
WASHINGTON, DC
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

