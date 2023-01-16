NUTLEY, NJ- The body of a 74-year-old resident was found on the roof of the Nutley Senior Housing building on William St. Monday Jan. 16 The Nutley Police Department was called on the evening of Monday Jan 16. to check on a resident. Police report that the woman's daughter called police after not hearing from her mother for a few days. Officers of the Nutley Police Department searched the building, including the roof. The woman was found unresponsive on the roof of the building and pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives of the Nutley Police Department are investigating the case. Nutley Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco, said he extends his condolences to her family. "It is very sad to see our loved ones pass away, even sadder to learn she may have inadvertently wandered on the roof, in this cold weather." According to Nutley Police Chief Thomas J. Stumolo, "it does not appear suspicious at this time, however we are awaiting a determination from the medical examiner on cause of death."

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO