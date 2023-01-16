ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, NJ

Related
omahanews.net

New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Could a Route 17 revamp end traffic bottlenecks?

Bergen County would have to acquire some properties to make room for a wider highway. “When it’s really bad, it just sits,” one driver complained, about a two-lane stretch of Route 17 where traffic bottlenecks often bring vehicles to a standstill. Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco says emergency responders sometimes can’t get through the crush of cars. And the jams block commercial traffic. So he’s working to refresh 10-year-old engineering plans to widen and improve Route 17’s two-lane bottleneck with some $870,000 from the state.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SUV, Sedan Collide On Route 4

Both vehicles ended up facing the wrong way after a horrific late-night collision Wednesday on Route 4. Firefighters extricated one of the victims after the BMW SUV and Corolla sedan crashed on the westbound highway at the Tuxedo Square exit shortly before 11 p.m. The occupants' conditions couldn't immediately be...
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash

Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
HAZLET, NJ
Daily Voice

Damaging House Blaze Doused In Teaneck

Firefighters quickly doused a destructive house blaze Wednesday afternoon in Teaneck. The fire in the two-story wood-frame house on Lucy Avenue near Lindbergh Avenue broke out around 3 p.m., responders said. It quickly went to three alarms for coverage, they said. Firefighters had the blaze doused in under a half-hour.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Accused Of Stealing $10K In Merchandise From Morris County Kohl’s Stores

Three people were put behind bars after police said approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Kohl’s stores around Morris County was found in their vehicle. Yovana Valdiviego, 45, of Haledon, as well as Jose Gonzalez, 35, and Percy Eduardo Rojasllenque, 26, both of Paterson, were charged with shoplifting, possession of stolen property, possession of anti-shoplifting tools, and possession of drugs, Roxbury Township Police said Friday, Jan. 20.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WTNH

Building collapse causes injuries in Wilton

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A building that was under construction collapsed in Wilton on Friday, causing at least one person to have injuries. The building collapsed between 8:30 and 9 a.m., according to the Wilton Fire Department. It was located on Cannon Road. Fire department officials said that no one was trapped inside the building […]
WILTON, CT
WPG Talk Radio

School Bus Stolen in Northern NJ — Alarmed Cops Caution Parents

LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Petracco: Deceased Elderly Resident Wandered Onto Nutley Senior Housing Roof

NUTLEY, NJ- The body of a 74-year-old resident was found on the roof of the Nutley Senior Housing building on William St. Monday Jan. 16 The Nutley Police Department was called on the evening of Monday Jan 16. to check on a resident. Police report that the woman's daughter called police after not hearing from her mother for a few days.  Officers of the Nutley Police Department searched the building, including the roof. The woman was found unresponsive on the roof of the building and pronounced deceased on the scene.  Detectives of the Nutley Police Department are investigating the case.  Nutley Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco, said he extends his condolences to her family. "It is very sad to see our loved ones pass away, even sadder to learn she may have inadvertently wandered on the roof, in this cold weather." According to Nutley Police Chief Thomas J. Stumolo, "it does not appear suspicious at this time, however we are awaiting a determination from the medical examiner on cause of death."  
NUTLEY, NJ
Shore News Network

NUTLEY, NJ

