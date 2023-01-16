Read full article on original website
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
City Council Passes a Bill That Prohibits The Use of Plastic Utensils For Restaurants And Food Delivery ServicesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
omahanews.net
New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
Could a Route 17 revamp end traffic bottlenecks?
Bergen County would have to acquire some properties to make room for a wider highway. “When it’s really bad, it just sits,” one driver complained, about a two-lane stretch of Route 17 where traffic bottlenecks often bring vehicles to a standstill. Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco says emergency responders sometimes can’t get through the crush of cars. And the jams block commercial traffic. So he’s working to refresh 10-year-old engineering plans to widen and improve Route 17’s two-lane bottleneck with some $870,000 from the state.
SUV, Sedan Collide On Route 4
Both vehicles ended up facing the wrong way after a horrific late-night collision Wednesday on Route 4. Firefighters extricated one of the victims after the BMW SUV and Corolla sedan crashed on the westbound highway at the Tuxedo Square exit shortly before 11 p.m. The occupants' conditions couldn't immediately be...
Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash
Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
Fatal Crash Causes Hours-Long Road Closure In Hudson Valley
This story has been updated.A busy roadway in the region was closed for hours during an investigation following a fatal crash early in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20.The first arriving officer at the crash scene in Rockland County found two heavily damaged vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which w…
Damaging House Blaze Doused In Teaneck
Firefighters quickly doused a destructive house blaze Wednesday afternoon in Teaneck. The fire in the two-story wood-frame house on Lucy Avenue near Lindbergh Avenue broke out around 3 p.m., responders said. It quickly went to three alarms for coverage, they said. Firefighters had the blaze doused in under a half-hour.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Route 304 crash in New City
Officers arriving at the scene found two heavily damaged cars - a Hyundai Elantra and a Toyota Highlander.
wrnjradio.com
Video: Police investigating multiple attempted home burglaries in Boonton Township
BOONTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Boonton Township Police Department is investigating a series of attempted home burglaries, according to a Facebook post. The attempted residential burglaries occurred during the early evening hours on Wednesday, Jan.18 in several neighborhoods off Kingsland Road. “Residents are reminded to remain vigilant...
N.J. police officer charged after helping driver leave scene of crash, prosecutor says
A police officer in Bergen County was charged with hindering apprehension Thursday after investigators said he gave his personal vehicle to a person involved in a traffic accident and then told another officer he was the driver. Allendale Police Officer Victor Bartoloma, 35, of Mahwah, on Sunday “provided his personal...
Trio Accused Of Stealing $10K In Merchandise From Morris County Kohl’s Stores
Three people were put behind bars after police said approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Kohl’s stores around Morris County was found in their vehicle. Yovana Valdiviego, 45, of Haledon, as well as Jose Gonzalez, 35, and Percy Eduardo Rojasllenque, 26, both of Paterson, were charged with shoplifting, possession of stolen property, possession of anti-shoplifting tools, and possession of drugs, Roxbury Township Police said Friday, Jan. 20.
SI driver dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 75-year-old man who suffered a medical episode and crashed on Staten Island, police said Thursday.
Building collapse causes injuries in Wilton
WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A building that was under construction collapsed in Wilton on Friday, causing at least one person to have injuries. The building collapsed between 8:30 and 9 a.m., according to the Wilton Fire Department. It was located on Cannon Road. Fire department officials said that no one was trapped inside the building […]
Barber Busted With Cocaine, $20K In Bergen Traffic Stop: Prosecutor
A 29-year-old driver from Rhode Island was found during a Bergen County traffic stop with $20,000 and two kilograms of cocaine, authorities said.Izander Lopez-Cruz, a barber, was stopped on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and later charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and money launder…
Pair charged with manslaughter after N.J. man found dead on side of road
Two Bergen County residents face manslaughter and other charges after police said they tied up a man they were living with, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body in another town after he died. Police discovered the body of Michael Kestenbaum, 62, about 7:20 p.m. on Dec....
Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side; suspect charged
It appears there was some kind of argument between the men prior to the incident, which spilled out onto the platform.
Man set his car on fire in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Little Ferry man was arrested over the weekend for setting his car on fire in a residential neighborhood in the borough, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On Saturday, officers from the Little Ferry police and fire departments responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m....
Spring Valley Man Driving At 3 Times Legal Limit Crashes Into Building In Rockland, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he was stopped for alleged drunk driving at three times the legal limit after he crashed into a building. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4:20 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Ramapo at 63 E. Eckerson Road. A Ramapo police...
School Bus Stolen in Northern NJ — Alarmed Cops Caution Parents
LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
Petracco: Deceased Elderly Resident Wandered Onto Nutley Senior Housing Roof
NUTLEY, NJ- The body of a 74-year-old resident was found on the roof of the Nutley Senior Housing building on William St. Monday Jan. 16 The Nutley Police Department was called on the evening of Monday Jan 16. to check on a resident. Police report that the woman's daughter called police after not hearing from her mother for a few days. Officers of the Nutley Police Department searched the building, including the roof. The woman was found unresponsive on the roof of the building and pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives of the Nutley Police Department are investigating the case. Nutley Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco, said he extends his condolences to her family. "It is very sad to see our loved ones pass away, even sadder to learn she may have inadvertently wandered on the roof, in this cold weather." According to Nutley Police Chief Thomas J. Stumolo, "it does not appear suspicious at this time, however we are awaiting a determination from the medical examiner on cause of death."
Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen
NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
