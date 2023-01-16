Read full article on original website
Trio of goat thefts reported in Magic Valley
Jason Rocha went out to feed the family’s 16 goats Tuesday morning at their house south of Wendell and they were gone. All of them. Upon inspection of the area, he found the fence had been cut. Two weeks ago, five goats were taken, again near Wendell, Gooding County...
Auburn woman dies in crash near Reeltown
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, has claimed the life of an Auburn woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Phebe Foy, 48, was fatally injured when the 2014 Honda Accord she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree.
Snowboarder Caught in Avalanche
A snowboarder was caught in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park on Monday. Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received an emergency call at about 11:30 a.m. that a snowboarder was injured off the west side of Albright Peak in Grand Teton National Park. The snowboarder was caught in an avalanche...
Walmart expands associate-to-driver program
The expansion of a development program will allow more Walmart workers to advance their careers. Through the associate-to-driver program, Walmart is expanding its private fleet development program launched last year to include associates in stores, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices within a 50-mile radius of a participating transportation office.
Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich to run against David Argall for state Senate seat
Another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring in the race for a Pennsylvania state Senate seat. Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich will be running against state Sen. David Argall for the chance to represent District 29. The district covers Carbon and Schuylkill counties, and parts of Luzerne County. He...
‘Harrisburg is broken’ says House speaker; asks residents to fix it
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi said Friday that, despite serving as a state representative since 2012, he’s just now learned “Harrisburg is broken.”. And he wants residents to help him fix it. “As a rank-and-file member of the House for 10 years, I...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in California
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in California using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana prosecutors honor LaPorte County state lawmaker
Directors of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney's Council recently selected Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, for a 2022 Legislative Excellence Award. The annual award, presented to four Indiana lawmakers, recognizes legislative accomplishments aimed at improving public safety across the Hoosier State. Bohacek was honored for helping win approval of House Enrolled...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Georgia using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
History's Headlines: Boies Penrose
No one ever confused Allentown’s Livingston Club with the Union League Club in Philadelphia. For one thing, the power base here was not on a national level. But it did have its “perks.” And one of them was having several rooms on the top floor for special guests of members. One person who was said to have taken advantage of them was Bethlehem Steel’s Charles Schwab, although a man with a mansion in nearby Bethlehem would hardly seem to need to spend a night in Allentown. It is said that he did “occasionally” have liaisons outside of marriage.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Utah history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Utah using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
To the People of House District 68
Editor’s note: House District 68 now includes the north and east portions of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County. Welcome to the first edition of my 2023 From Dome to Home legislative update! Through it, I will try to provide a look at what happened in the Iowa House. Hopefully, it provides you with some insight into the legislative process and a look at my experience serving as your state representative.
Idaho lawmaker seeks to prohibit state agencies from supporting nongovernment events
BOISE — Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is hoping to stop state government agencies from supporting any nongovernment events, unless given permission by the governor. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday morning unanimously voted to introduce the proposed legislation. Monks told the Idaho Press that the recent Boise Pride...
Idaho Attorney General wants FDA to reverse decision on abortion pills
Originally published Jan. 17 on KTVB.COM. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, along with chief legal officers from 21 other states, penned a letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the decision to make abortion pills more accessible. “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to...
Idaho Rep. says 'no' to input from constituents under 18
Idaho Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, and the head of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, set up ground rules for presentations and testimony for 2023, invoking an age limit. Constituents under the age of 18 will not be allowed to present any testimony to his committee during the 2023 Idaho legislative session, unless he, as the committee chair, “invites” it.
Two Cases of New Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea Strain Reported in Massachusetts
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Two cases of a new strain of gonorrhea reported in Massachusetts were at least partly resistant to several antibiotics, state officials announced Thursday. "The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which DPH [Department of Health], the CDC,...
Idaho org calls for U.S. to sign treaty against nuclear weapons
BOISE — A group of red jumpsuit and hard-hat clad people strode up the Idaho State Capitol steps, carrying a string of country flags. The flags represent all of the countries that have signed on to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a 2021 agreement developed by 130 countries in an effort to meet their commitment to ending the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
Coalition backs bills to expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies
Saying "there should not be a wait to participate," Nebraskans gathered in the Capitol on Friday to support felons getting their voting rights back more quickly. Representatives of the newly formed Voting Rights Restoration Coalition backed two legislative proposals that would expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies. The...
Alaska's job count increases
(The Center Square) - Alaska had 6,400 more available jobs in December 2022 compared to November 2022, according to the latest numbers from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The state's job count was 4,900 less than December 2019's numbers, according to the DOLWD. The state's unemployment rate...
Tennessee collected $68M in sports wagering taxes in 2022
(The Center Square) – Tennessee brought in more than $68 million in sports betting privilege tax in 2022, a 67% increase from the $40.7 million collected in 2021. During a budget hearing in the Tennessee Legislature this week, Sports Wagering Advisory Council Executive Director Mary Beth Thomas said the oversight authority continues to fill already approved positions as her agency now has 12 staff members of the 20 approved in last year’s budget. She did not request any more staff positions or spending authority for next year.
