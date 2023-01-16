Alabama Firefighter Fired After Getting Tattoo On The Back Of Her Head, Her Superiors Disciplined For Defending Her

Read full article on original website
Mobile Police investigate alleged love triangle shooting at Willow Woods Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman was allegedly shot by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they were called to the Willow Woods Apartments 6951 Dickens Ferry Road at around 9:54 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 in reference […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
Bond denied for suspect in multiple Mobile shootings
A Mobile County judge grants the district attorney's request to hold Darrius Rowser without bond under Aniah's Law.
ECSO searching for missing, endangered juvenile last seen Jan. 18
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Jan. 18. ECSO said Donald Reco Butler, 14, was last seen on Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. ECSO said he may be in need of medical […]
utv44.com
Mother whose daughter was downtown night of NYE shooting speaks out in front of council
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The mother of an 18-year-old is speaking out, saying her daughter was downtown during the deadly New Year's Eve shooting. She said they're now both in therapy. She addressed the Mobile City Council on Tuesday to let them know it was unfortunate that it took...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bond hearing reset for teen accused in deadly apartment shooting; defense attorney claims his client was followed
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon is the man accused of killing 63-year-old Martyn Hands in front of the 61Ninety apartments on Girby Road. Dixon turned himself in shortly after the shooting Tuesday morning. Investigators say Hands died at the hospital after he was shot multiple times while sitting in his truck.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mike Reynolds, police chief for Poarch Band of Creek Indians, passes away after suffering heart attack, tribe says
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Mike Reynolds, chief of police for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, passed away unexpectedly today after suffering a heart attack, Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan announced. Reynolds became the tribe’s police chief in 2016 and he brought his commitment to community-oriented law enforcement to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Carjacker slashes victim, drives away
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for 35 year old Jesse Scott, and the vehicle they say he car-jacked-but he didn’t use a gun. It happened on Johnson Road in Tillmans Corner, earlier this month. M-P-D tells Fox10 News Fugitive Files, Scott approached the victim’s car, after puling in behind him.
Mobile police investigate drive-by shooting at Figures Community Center: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at from at least one person driving by in a car in the Figures Community Center parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Police were called to 658 Donald Street at around 3:33 p.m. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Man sentenced to prison for killing his half-sister
A Santa Rosa County man is going to prison for killing his half-sister more than five years ago.
utv44.com
Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
WALA-TV FOX10
Federal Prosecutor: Most Glock chips in Mobile are homemade on 3D printers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Most of the machine gun conversion devices showing up on city streets in recent months have been homemade, according to the top federal prosecutor in southern Alabama. Those devices – known as Glock switches, or chips – can transform semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic guns capable...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man dies in head-on semi collision in western Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mobile, Alabama man has died after colliding head-on with a semi near Carroll, Iowa. James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, was approaching the intersection of Highway 141 and 330th Street when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by 34-year-old Derek Pittenger of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.
Man who tried to kidnap girl at bus stop takes plea deal
A Pensacola man accused of trying to kidnap a girl at a bus stop will be sentenced in February after taking a plea deal.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man charged with strangling victim, fleeing police
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A domestic violence incident on Friday led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man Mobile man after a brief foot chase. According to Mobile police, officers responded to Barden Avenue in reference to a domestic violence altercation around 7 a.m. Friday. According to the Mobile Police...
