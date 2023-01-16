Kelsey Renae (Hanson) Granowski, age 39, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at her home. Kelsey was born April 5, 1983 in Duluth. She spent part of her childhood in Two Harbors before moving to Forest Lake and graduating from Forest Lake High School in 2001. She furthered her education by receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and minor in Music from Gustavus Adolphus College and then received her Master’s Degree in Psychology at St. Mary’s University. On October 18th, 2008 she married Andrew Granowski at Zion Lutheran Church in Duluth, Minnesota. They had two children, Blake (10) and Graham (7). Kelsey was employed as a Social Worker in Child Protection for Carver County for the past eight years. Prior to that she also worked at The Minnesota Autism Center in Minneapolis and Leo A. Hoffmann Center in St. Peter. Andy and Kelsey lived in Carver for 12 years before moving to Chaska in 2022. Kelsey loved being with her family and watching Graham and Blake participate in sports and activities. She loved spending time with extended family and friends. Some of her favorite things to do were working with and riding horses, listening to music, watching movies, traveling, and being on the North Shore. She was always passionate about her work and supporting kids and families. Kelsey always leaned into her Faith, strived to be Brave in times of adversity, showed Strength when things got hard, and found Positivity in all that she did.

