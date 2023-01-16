Read full article on original website
Looking back: 75 years ago: Town basketball team beats New Prague
A “snow bath” in the form of being thrown out of the sleigh is a common incident nowadays. Minutes of recent County Board meetings – Mathias Theis was issued an auctioneers license for one year upon payment of a $10 license fee. – Resolved that the salary of the County attorney be $800 for the ensuing term in monthly payments. – The sum of $150 was appropriated out of the general fund to pay for incidental expenses.
What happened on this date in local history?
January 19, 1950: Local basketball enthusiasts will flock to Minneapolis on Wednesday night, January 25th, when the Minneapolis Laker Basketball Organization honors Chaska with a “Chaska Television Night.” Television nights have been instituted this year to pay tribute to the various communities around the Twin Cities that are followers of the Lakers and watch them perform on television. Tickets are on sale locally by all television dealers, at the price of $1.80 for good seats.
Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Jan. 11-18)
Photos: Edina boys hockey defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 17) SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 17-22) The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make ...
Obituary for Calvin Thomas Overson Schiller
Calvin Thomas Overson Schiller, age 27, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. A funeral service will be held Sunday, January 22 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Rd. SE, Prior Lake. Interment will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery in St. James, MN at a later date.
Obituary for Kelsey R. Granowski
Kelsey Renae (Hanson) Granowski, age 39, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at her home. Kelsey was born April 5, 1983 in Duluth. She spent part of her childhood in Two Harbors before moving to Forest Lake and graduating from Forest Lake High School in 2001. She furthered her education by receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and minor in Music from Gustavus Adolphus College and then received her Master’s Degree in Psychology at St. Mary’s University. On October 18th, 2008 she married Andrew Granowski at Zion Lutheran Church in Duluth, Minnesota. They had two children, Blake (10) and Graham (7). Kelsey was employed as a Social Worker in Child Protection for Carver County for the past eight years. Prior to that she also worked at The Minnesota Autism Center in Minneapolis and Leo A. Hoffmann Center in St. Peter. Andy and Kelsey lived in Carver for 12 years before moving to Chaska in 2022. Kelsey loved being with her family and watching Graham and Blake participate in sports and activities. She loved spending time with extended family and friends. Some of her favorite things to do were working with and riding horses, listening to music, watching movies, traveling, and being on the North Shore. She was always passionate about her work and supporting kids and families. Kelsey always leaned into her Faith, strived to be Brave in times of adversity, showed Strength when things got hard, and found Positivity in all that she did.
Christian Brothers Automotive shop opens in Chanhassen
A local couple has opened a Christian Brothers Automotive shop in Chanhassen. Mark and Karen Menzuber recently opened the shop at 8941 Crossroads Boulevard — the latest of the company’ six Minnesota locations. The company has shops in Maple Grove and Andover and the Chanhassen location will join south metro shops in Savage, Lakeville and Inver Grove Heights.
Obituary for LaVerne J. Abraham
LaVerne Joy (Lenzen) Abraham, age 90, of Carver, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 26, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The family will receive friends 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. also at the church. There will be a private family inurnment at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
Obituary for Phyllis L. Knudsen
Phyllis L. Knudsen, age 79, of Prior Lake, died January 16, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital after a year and a half long battle with cancer, which was exacerbated by COVID. Phyllis was born to the late Sumner (Monty) Montour and Verona (Haseman) on July 7, 1943 in Minneapolis. Phyllis graduated from Mankato West High School in 1961. She married the late Arlyn Knudsen in 1963. They moved to Prior Lake and lived there for many years while they raised two wonderful children on their beloved hobby farm. Among other lucky employers including the City of Prior Lake, she retired from the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce, where she worked for 17 years.
Local hot air balloonists take part in Hudson Hot Air Affair
More than 30 balloonists from five states will travel to Hudson, Wisconsin on the weekend of Feb. 3-5 for the annual Hudson Hot Air Affair — including some notable pilots from the southwest metro. This year’s theme for the 34th year of the largest hot air balloon festival in...
Where the heck it was
The answer to last week’s quiz was the Chaska water tower at Community Park on Hundertmark Road near Clover Ridge Elementary. Timothy Schoen, Connie Dummer and Mitchell Armstrong-Grundy guessed it correctly!
Commentary: Counting chickens, counting eggs
Jordan is a place of abounding optimism. There are, it would seem, 6,801 optimists. It’s genetic. I got it from Mom. We’d be watching WBAY-TV, the Green Bay station run by the Norbertine fathers, so their weather forecasts had an inside source, right? Bobby Nelson would say it was going to be 75 degrees tomorrow. I’d ask Mom if I could play outdoors without a jacket. She’d say, “We’ll see.”
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
Get to know 5 of Minnesota’s 'Best New Bands' playing First Avenue Friday
First Avenue on Friday will celebrate some of the best breakthrough bands of 2022 in Minnesota when its hosts its Best New Bands showcase. The annual show is not just a guaranteed great time boasting some of the best talent in the Twin Cities and beyond, but a strong predictor of artists who are going to continue carrying the music scene’s legacy for years to come.
Chaska, Chan hosting One Act Play Showcase
Students of the theatre departments at Chaska and Chanhassen high schools will be performing their One Act Plays in a showcase Jan. 19. The 7 p.m. performances will take place at the Chanhassen High School Theater. Proceeds from the evening will go toward both high school theatre departments. Tickets can...
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
Obituary for Judith A. Reusse
Judith Ann (Claire) Reusse, of Prior Lake was born on January 28, 1945 in Bakersfield, CA. She died at the age of 77 on January 12, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park after multiple years of battling cancer. Judith (Judy), had a love of shopping, gardening and watching...
Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
Watershed district accepting entries for photo contest
The Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District is accepting submissions for its 2023 photo contest. The organization has been working to protect, manage and improve local water resources for over 50 years, according to its website, and now wants to see residents’ favorite photos of the watershed district. Photos...
What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?
Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
