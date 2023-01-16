Man in critical condition following snowmobile crash

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a snowmobile crash that left an Eau Claire man in critical condition.

According to a Sheriff’s Department news release, the 911 center received a call at 12:56 a.m. on Saturday about a crash that happened just off Highway SS north of Rice Lake.

The initial investigation shows a snowmobile was traveling on the Tuscobia Trail when the driver went off the trail and struck a tree. Eric Zimmerman, 45, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center and later to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.

Speed and alcohol are contributing factors, the news release said, and the crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and the state Department of Natural Resources.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, along with the LMC Ambulance, the Rice Lake Fire Department and the DNR.