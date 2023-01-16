Read full article on original website
James Gunn Reveals Which ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Actors He Hopes to Recruit to the DCU
“What a bunch of a-holes.” A great line from the first trailer that hooked fans on the little-known Guardians of the Galaxy. Nearly a decade later, those same a-holes have become household names and are about to go on their last mission together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film will be the last MCU project for director James Gunn (and at least one of the Guardians) as he transitions to his new role as the co-chair of DC Studios; however, according to Gunn, it won’t be the last time he teams up with some of the talented cast members.
‘Avatar 3’ Will See the Return of Payakan and His Nemesis from ‘The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water introduced the world to some amazing new characters that continue to expand the world of Pandora. Yet, with hints at the story of the third entry pushing the Sully family to further explore what else is out there, it seemed like perhaps we won’t spend too much time with some familiar characters especially those attached to the water in The Way of Water.
Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Getting Theatrical Release
In a surprising move, The Boogeyman is now moving from streaming to theaters. The news was announced by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. Per the outlet, The Boogeyman, which is an adaptation of a short story by Stephen King, will no longer debut exclusively on Hulu. Instead, it will go directly to theaters on June 3rd.
Xosha Roquemore Joins ‘Captain America: New World Order’
According to a trade report, actress Xosha Roquemore (Precious, The Mindy Project) has joined the growing cast of Captain America: New World Order. Roquemore’s role was not revealed in the report, but it’s possible she could be playing a member of the Serpent Society, an organization that was recently rumored to appear in the film.
Lars Mikkelsen Addresses Thrawn Rumors
Over the course of two seasons of the animated Star Wars series Rebels, Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen was the voice of Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn. A brilliant strategist, Thrawn was an ongoing thorn in the side of the group of Rebels before disappearing along with Ezra Bridger in the series’ final episode. Both characters are set to make their live-action debuts in the upcoming streaming series Ahsoka and it was recently rumored that Lucasfilm had cast Mikkelsen in the role of Thrawn, much to the delight of fans who grew to love Mikkelsen’s signature cadence. As with the role of Ahsoka Tano, however, it looks like fans may have to get used to someone new.
RUMOR: ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ May End Sooner Than Expected
Marvel’s Avengers has been an interesting project to follow throughout the years. It was an ambitious game when it was first announced, as you’ll get the chance to play a never-ending game that slowly adds more and more heroes to its roster. Games-as-a-Service have always been controversial but the promise was there yet a botched release left a bitter taste in players.
Missing ‘Thunderbolts’ Artwork May Add Weight to Recent Rumors
Marvel Studios has been busy promoting the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel, but there are a variety of other projects in some form of development. One of the biggest questions surrounded Marvel Studios’ latest attempt at a new group of unlikely heroes joining together to fight a common cause in Thunderbolts.
No Mercy: Netflix Puts ‘Cobra Kai’ in a Bodybag
The end of Cobra Kai has been revealed. In an official announcement from show creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg that the Karate Kid sequel series will conclude following its upcoming sixth season. The Ralph Macchio and William Zapka-led series followed the characters of the hit 1980’s film franchise decades later as they resurrected the karate world of their childhood and rekindled rivalries for a new generation.
It’s Tronnin’ Time! Jared Leto’s ‘Tron’ Film is a Go
A third film in the Tron franchise, Tron: Ares, has finally been given a green light at Disney. Jared Leto, who has attempted to get the project up and running for the past six years, will star in the film which will be a direct sequel to 2010’s Tron: Legacy. Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) has entered into talks to direct the film which will work from a script by Jesse Wigutow.
OFFICIAL: ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ to Cease Support in September
Not too long ago, a rumor hit the internet that Marvel’s Avengers may be ending sooner than expected, there were hints that we’ll get an official statement next week. Surprisingly, the news came even faster as the official blog from Crystal Dynamics announced that the game will get one final update on March 31s. Overall support for the game will wrap on September 30th, 2023 marking its third year since release.
‘Hereditary’ Star Alex Wolff Joins ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’
Alex Wolff, breakout star of horror movies such as Hereditary and Old, has joined the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel spin-off to John Krasinski‘s acclaimed horror franchise. Wolff is set to star opposite Stranger Things and Black Panther favorites Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o, who both boarded the project in November of 2022. Day One will be directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, who recently worked with Wolff on the indie hit Pig, for which both received much praise. The film will be the first entry in the Quiet Place pantheon not to be helmed by Krasinski himself. While nothing is publicly known about the film’s plot, its story is reportedly set to be based on an idea from Krasinski that will help set up a full-blown Quiet Place cinematic universe for the future.
