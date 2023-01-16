Alex Wolff, breakout star of horror movies such as Hereditary and Old, has joined the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel spin-off to John Krasinski‘s acclaimed horror franchise. Wolff is set to star opposite Stranger Things and Black Panther favorites Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o, who both boarded the project in November of 2022. Day One will be directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, who recently worked with Wolff on the indie hit Pig, for which both received much praise. The film will be the first entry in the Quiet Place pantheon not to be helmed by Krasinski himself. While nothing is publicly known about the film’s plot, its story is reportedly set to be based on an idea from Krasinski that will help set up a full-blown Quiet Place cinematic universe for the future.

