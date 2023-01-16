Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Why Potato Chips Are Not As Unhealthy As You Think
The forbidden fruit of the vegetable world, and a refuge for the socially awkward at parties, potato chips are salty, oily, and compulsively eatable. Is there anything not dangerously awful about this beloved snack?. Actually, yes! In a wasteland of processed junk foods, potato chips stand out as a heroic...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Frozen Pizzas
I was a very picky eater as a child, and didn’t have my first slice of pizza until I was 14. After that, though, there was no looking back. From New Haven coal-fired apizza to the huge, slightly oily slices at New York’s Famous Ray’s to Neapolitan thin crust and Chicago deep dish, I love it all.
digg.com
The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped
From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
Controversial Menu Change Comes For Major Fast-Food Chain
A lot of devoted Culver's fans are very unhappy with the swap.
popularwoodworking.com
Table Saw Infeed Table
The limited crosscut capacity of my cabinet saw made it a challenge to cut wider boards, so I designed an infeed table that hangs on a wall when not in use and quickly and securely attaches to the front rail of my saw with Universal Fence Clamps (Rockler #31373). To...
potatopro.com
The next generation of fries have arrived… and they are REALLY Crunchy!
Lamb Weston has launched its latest potato innovation in the United Kingdom: REALLY Crunchy Fries! Created to satisfy growing demand for unique sensory dining experiences and sustainably-minded quality ingredients, these ground-breaking coated fries promise an unbeatable long-lasting crunch sensation that no other fry can rival. Developed exclusively for the OOH...
fox56news.com
Best multivitamins for men
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be hard to slow down long enough to ensure a balanced diet, which is why men’s multivitamins have increased so much in popularity. While the best men’s multivitamins for you are the ones most suitable for your particular diet, there are a wide variety of products and manufacturers to sift through. The Garden of Life Vitamin Code For Men is an excellent whole-food multivitamin.
Comments / 0