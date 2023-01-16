Read full article on original website
Is it safe to buy ENJ coin after gaining 16% today?
Enjin was launched in 2009 in Singapore and quickly became the largest gaming community creation platform. Its popularity led to the birth of ENJ, a cryptocurrency and smart contract meant to create trust and security in the community with minimal transaction fees. Enjin lets users create NFTs without coding. Moreover,...
Deal Box launches $125 milllion venture fund to invest in Web3
Deal Box’s venture arm will invest in blockchain and Web3 startups. Dubbed Deal Box Ventures, the investment unit will target projects in fintech, emerging growth, real estate, funtech and social impact. Thomas Carter, the founder and Chairman of Deal Box, says the fund will also provide the tools and...
SSV Network price forms 2 extremely bearish patterns
SSV Network is a fast-growing provider of liquid staking infrastructure. The developers launched a $50 million ecosystem growth fund. It has formed a rising broadening wedge and a bearish engulfing pattern. Liquid staking is doing well as investors wait for the upcoming Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade. Lido DAO, the biggest liquid...
An introduction to KYC: the most significant feature in the crypto world
The initial level of anti-money laundering (AML) reasonable care is called “know your customer,” or KYC for short. The Know Your Client (KYC) processes are initiated as soon as a new customer is accepted by a financial institution (FI). Financial institutions may determine a client’s potential for financial crime using these procedures. When doing business, cryptocurrency exchanges are required to have a “Know Your Customer” (KYC) procedure to:
OKX publishes proof-of-reserves report, has assets worth $7.5B
According to the proof-of-reserves report, OKX’s reserves have a total of $7.5 billion in assets. The assets are spread between bitcoin (BTC), USDT, and Ether (ETH). This is the third proof-of-reserve published by OKX exchange. In its third attempt to offer transparency on its stability, the OKX crypto exchange...
Koinos announces $500K seed round led by Blockchain Founders Fund
Koinos is a free-to-use blockchain developed by a group that also helped create the Steem blockchain. The Koinos Group said the Blockchain Founders Fund led the seed round, with blockchain gaming platform Splinterlands participating. Koinos will use the funds to build Koinos Pro, a software product set to help developers...
Ethereum price retreats as the put/call ratio edges upwards
Ethereum put and call ratio on Deribit has risen this week. ETH bullish liquidations have also jumped in the past 2 days. The spectacular crypto comeback has stalled following a series of weak corporate earnings from the United Stats. Ethereum pulled back to $1,500 on Thursday as data showed that the put/call ratio was heading higher. It has fallen by over 5.90% from the highest point this year.
Financial expansion driven by cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption in 2023
Understand how blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin work and how they affect financial innovation. Consumer interest in crypto and blockchain, and the digital transactions revolution, are driving financial expansion. What are the benefits of using cryptocurrencies and how will these drive financial expansion in 2023. Recent years have seen...
EU postpones final vote on its MiCA regulation
The European Parliament passed the comprehensive Markets in Crypto-Assets, MiCA legislation in October 2022. The final vote on the bill was originally set for February 2023, but has now been pushed to April. The crypto sector is increasingly in the regulatory spotlight following high profile collapses of crypto companies like...
Architect raises $5 million in seed round
An announcement Harrison released on Friday stated that Architect had secured the $5 million investment from some of the top venture investors within the crypto space, including Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures. Other investors to back the former FTX.US president’s startup Architect are SALT Fund, Third King Venture Capital, Motivate...
Fantom launches on-chain funding system Ecosystem Vault
Fantom Foundation, the platform behind the Fantom (FTM) blockchain announced the launch of Ecosystem Vault on Friday. Vault is a decentralised funding mechanism that will be financed by 10% of FTM transaction fees. The funds in the vault are available to projects that get 55% approval in community-driven governance vote.
Coin price predictions: FTX Token (FTT), NEXO, HOOK
FTX Token (FTT) FTX Token price pared back some of its earlier losses after the current FTX CEO delivered his first interview with the WSJ. In it, he said that his team was working to reboot the collapsed company. He did not offer the timeline of when that will happen. Also, he did not answer the question about the shortfall the company has.
Nexo to pay $45 million to settle SEC charges
Nexo reached a $45 million settlement with US regulators, including the SEC. The crypto lender allegedly offered unregistered securities via its Earn Interest Product. Nexo will pay $22.5 to state regulators and the rest to the SEC, with this expected in the next 12 months. Nexo, a Cayman Islands corporation...
JPMorgan CEO says Bitcoin is ‘a hyped-up fraud’
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon previously slammed Bitcoin as a “Ponzi scheme”. On Thursday, he told CNBC’s Squawk Box that crypto is a decentralised Ponzi scheme and that Bitcoin is just “hyped-up fraud.”. Dimon says people have lost billions of dollars and believes regulators should have put...
Encriptados.io presents: International Encrypted Sim Card. Coverage, privacy and anonymity
How much personal information do you keep on your mobile phone? How many times a day do you make calls or chat with your contacts? How many times a day do you surf the internet from your mobile device? Now, one more question, how protected is your phone against cyber threats?
National Australia Bank creates stablecoin backed by Australian dollar
The Australian stablecoin will be called AUDN. It will be backed one-for-one by the Australian dollar. Users will be able to settle transactions using blockchain technology using the stablecoin. Despite people within the stablecoin space being extremely sceptical, especially after the collapse of the once mighty Terra UST stablecoin, entities...
Enjin Coin price pumps as ENJ short liqudations soars
Enjin Coin has made a strong comeback in 2023. This rally happened as short liquidations jumped. Metaverse tokens like Decentraland and Sandbox have also surged. Enjin Coin (ENJ) has been in an unstoppable bull run in 2023. It has jumped in all but two days this year, making it one of the top-performing coins. According to CoinDesk, ENJ was trading at $0.47, which was the highest it has been since November 10 of this year. Here are several reasons why Enjin is soaring.
Enjin Coin today’s top gainer: here’s why it is rising
At press time, Enjin Coin (ENJ) had gained 15.70% in the past 24 hours. ENJ is currently trading at about $0.4265. Today’s price surge makes ENJ today’s top gainer in the crypto market. Enjin Coin (ENJ) has made headlines today after it shot up by about 16% to...
Bitcoin now at its pre-FTX collapse level
At press time, bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $21,507.97. Bitcoin price has surpassed where it stood on November 5 just prior to the FTX collapse. It now stands at its highest price since mid-September last year. 2022 was definitely not a very good year for crypto and especially for bitcoin...
BlockchainSpace Makes An Exceptional Move for Web3 Community Support with Metasports Acquisition
Manila, Philippines, 19th January, 2023, Chainwire. BlockchainSpace CEO and Founder Peter Ing, Metasports CBO and Co-Founder Lars Hernandez, and Metasports CEO and Co-Founder Joe Josue are optimistic that the majority acquisition of Metasports will make waves in Web3 and bring great value to their stakeholders in the coming years. BlockchainSpace...
