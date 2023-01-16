Enjin Coin has made a strong comeback in 2023. This rally happened as short liquidations jumped. Metaverse tokens like Decentraland and Sandbox have also surged. Enjin Coin (ENJ) has been in an unstoppable bull run in 2023. It has jumped in all but two days this year, making it one of the top-performing coins. According to CoinDesk, ENJ was trading at $0.47, which was the highest it has been since November 10 of this year. Here are several reasons why Enjin is soaring.

2 DAYS AGO