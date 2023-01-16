Read full article on original website
West Fraser gifts $150,000 to Arkansas college
ASU Three Rivers and West Fraser have partnered since 2017 when the university began providing leadership training for all four of the sawmills West Frasier operates in Arkansas. The partnership expanded with the college developing the West Fraser Qualified Millwright and Electrician Training program for West Fraser employees in the southern states.
International design group announces judges for 2023 competition
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) has announced the panel of highly qualified professionals who will review and evaluate the designer-maker entries in the INNOVATION + DESIGN 2023 (I+D) competition. The furniture industry-sponsored juried competition is designed to acknowledge professional designers-makers who create their...
Fabuwood launches frameless cabinet line
NEWARK, N.J.-- Fabuwood Cabinetry, a cabinet manufacturer established in 2009, has launched the Illume cabinetry line that the company says is an innovative and modern take on frameless cabinetry, and together with their ultramodern new slab door style, Catalina, it "is a complete game changer for the industry." According to...
Bankruptcy judge approves United Furniture's Chapter 11 motion
A federal bankruptcy court judge ruled Wednesday, Jan. 18, in favor of United Furniture Industries Inc.'s Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection motion. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Judge Selene Maddox, of the Northern District of Mississippi, gave herself the discretion to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee, and she would file a memorandum opinion and order by Feb. 1.
Coating additive sales forecasted to grow at 5.0%
The global coating additives market is valued to be $9.3 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach $15.1 billion by the end of 2033. Wide-ranging advantages of coating additives such as foam control, wetting agents, and dispersion properties are expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period and the rising coatings market has an impact on the demand for coating additives.
Bainbridge to display injection-molded plastic parts at WPE Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Bainbridge, a specialist in the design and manufacturing of plastic components used in cabinets, closets and furniture, will exhibit at Wood Pro Expo Florida, co-located with the Closets Expo, April 13-14 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The third-generation family-owned company was established...
