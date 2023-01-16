Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: China Reopening? Good for Growth, but Tread With Caution
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China's declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China's reopening came...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023-Be Careful on 'Friend-Shoring', WTO's Ngozi Warns
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Trade blocs seeking to skirt geopolitical risk by "friend-shoring" activities to like-minded countries should be careful which commerce partners they favour, World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Thursday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others have used the term to encourage countries to diversify...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
US News and World Report
Thousands Join Rightist Rally Against Spanish Government
MADRID (Reuters) - Thousands of people packed into central Madrid on Saturday to protest against the Socialist government and accuse it of undermining the constitution, in a rally backed by rightist parties. Protesters massed in the Plaza de Cibeles in front of City Hall, waved Spanish flags, called on Prime...
US News and World Report
China Says Critical COVID Cases Have Peaked as Holiday Travel Surges
BEIJING (Reuters) - The number of COVID patients needing critical care in China's hospitals has peaked, health authorities said on Thursday, as millions travelled across the country for long-awaited reunions with families, raising fears of fresh outbreaks. There has been widespread scepticism over China's official COVID data since it abruptly...
US News and World Report
Berlin Will Allow Exports of German Tanks to Ukraine if U.S. Sends Its Tanks -Source
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help its defense against Russia if the United States agrees to send its own tanks, a German government source told Reuters. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stressed the stipulation several times in recent days behind closed...
Europe breaks all-time hail records after barrage of winter storms
When severe storm enthusiasts think of hailstorms, Oklahoma and Kansas come to mind, but in 2022, the United States tally was dwarfed by reports of frozen precipitation from across Europe, with the continent seeing record-breaking events. The European Severe Storms Laboratory said there were 8,224 large hail reports in 2022, which overshot 2021’s record-breaking year by nearly 2,800 reports. Sightings stretched from the Atlantic coast through most of the continent, with France, Italy and Germany topping the list with the most sightings. The ESSL said the two most impactful events were a hailstorm that injured 100 people in Casamassima, Italy, on August 19 and...
US News and World Report
Who Is Barry Silbert, the Head of Genesis-Owner DCG?
(Reuters) - As an investment banker, Barry Silbert worked on some of the highest-profile corporate failures. Now, as founder of venture capital firm Digital Currency Group, parent of troubled crypto firm Genesis, he is grappling with problems closer to home. Silbert, 46, cut his teeth on bankruptcies including Enron's and...
US News and World Report
Kremlin: the Sooner Ukraine Accepts Our Demands, Sooner Conflict Can End
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the sooner Ukraine accepted Russia's demands, the sooner the conflict there could end. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would achieve its goals "one way or another" and Kyiv would be better off accepting Russia's position and settling at the negotiating table.
US News and World Report
Nissan-Renault Deal on Alliance Could Come as Early as Feb. 1 - Source
PARIS (Reuters) - A deal between French carmaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan could be announced as early as Feb. 1 as months of negotiations on how to reshape their alliance progress, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The deal would see Renault cut its stake in...
US News and World Report
'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Gets Sweetened $738 Million Offer From Playtika
(Reuters) -Playtika Holding Corp on Thursday sweetened its offer for Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its "Angry Birds" franchise, to 683 million euros ($737.50 million), as a consolidation in the industry gathers pace. The offer values each share of Rovio at 9.05 euros, about 60% higher than the...
US News and World Report
Sacked GM Workers in India Sue Company, CEO Barra for Unpaid Compensation
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A union in India has sued General Motors' local unit and its global CEO for failing to pay court-ordered compensation to sacked factory workers, deepening the U.S. automaker's struggles to exit the country years after it shuttered local operations. GM stopped selling cars in India in 2017...
US News and World Report
High Egg Prices Should Be Investigated, U.S. Farm Group Says
(Reuters) -The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple. U.S. regulators, farmers, and industry have often argued in recent years about the power...
US News and World Report
Mexican Central Banker Says 'It Is Clear' Economy Is Slowing
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December. Economic activity in Latin America's second-largest economy slipped 0.4% in December from November and contracted 0.1% in November from October in...
US News and World Report
Amazon's AWS to Invest $35 Billion in Virginia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc's cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
US News and World Report
U.S., Cuban Officials Wrap up Law-Enforcement Talks in Havana
HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A visiting U.S. delegation wrapped up two days of talks on law-enforcement issues with Cuban officials in Havana on Thursday, the two governments said following the first meeting of its kind since the previous Trump administration stopped such dialogue. The talks, which included the State Department, Justice Department...
US News and World Report
Fed's Waller, Citing 'Good News,' Backs Quarter-Point Increase at Next Meeting
(Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening. "Based...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Tells 'Deluded' West That Tanks for Ukraine Will Change Nothing
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and the West would regret its "delusion" that Ukraine could win on the battlefield. European leaders meeting at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany urged Berlin...
