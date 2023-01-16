When severe storm enthusiasts think of hailstorms, Oklahoma and Kansas come to mind, but in 2022, the United States tally was dwarfed by reports of frozen precipitation from across Europe, with the continent seeing record-breaking events. The European Severe Storms Laboratory said there were 8,224 large hail reports in 2022, which overshot 2021’s record-breaking year by nearly 2,800 reports. Sightings stretched from the Atlantic coast through most of the continent, with France, Italy and Germany topping the list with the most sightings. The ESSL said the two most impactful events were a hailstorm that injured 100 people in Casamassima, Italy, on August 19 and...

