Auntie GiGi
4d ago
keep him locked up. he doesn't deserve bail! he obviously murdered someone!
WBOC
Arrest Takes Thousands of Illegal Pills off Salisbury Streets
Salsibury, MD- Investigators with the Wicomico County's Sheriff's Office report seizing 7,440 Zolpidem pills, and 4,700 Diazepam pills with the arrest of Chad Gerhart. Zolpiderm is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. Deputies say they were first alerted in December 2022, by Homeland Security, about an international package sent to...
Fight With Knife, Nightstand, Leads To Arrest Of All Parties After Pasadena Altercation
Two women are facing charges after a brawl inside of a home in Pasadena, authorities say.Barbara Nicole Carter, 39, and Stephany Elaine Witt, 53, were arrested after officers responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed in the 7800 block of Wiling Court, around 2 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, according to …
fox5dc.com
Annapolis man sentenced for accepting payment to kill woman's boyfriend
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An Annapolis man will spend decades behind bars for accepting a $3,200 payment to kill a man following a verbal argument. Michael Gibson, 23, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 80 years suspended for first-degree murder and 20 years, concurrent for using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Leslie Saunders, 50.
foxbaltimore.com
2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Several cars and homes were struck by bullets when two groups of male suspects began shooting at each other in the area of the 7400 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Police responded to the area at around 8 pm on Wednesday to find evidence of multiple gunshot discharges, but all of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said four males in total were spotted by witnesses. “The investigation revealed that projectiles fired from several different caliber firearms struck four vehicles, three buildings, and three occupied apartments,” the Anne Arundel The post Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Smyrna Police Arrest Man Wanted in Philadelphia
SMYRNA, Del.-Smyrna Police say that have located and arrested a man wanted on weapons charges from the Philadelphia Police Department. Smyrna Police detective reported being contacted by members of the Philadelphia Police Department Criminal Intelligence Task Force, who advised that they believed a wanted felon they were looking for may be in Smyrna. An investigation led to investigators setting up surveillance in the Hickory Hollow neighborhood of Smyrna where detectives confirmed that the suspect, Yasmir Stevens-Reddy, 20, was at a residence in the unit block of Zelkova Road. Stevens-Reddy was wanted on numerous weapons charges stemming from a shooting incident in the city of Philadelphia.
WBOC
Frankford Man Arrested with Stolen Gun
FRANKFORD, Del.- A Frankford man has been arrested after he was found with a stolen gun last Monday. Delaware State Police say that troopers were called to a home in the 35000 black of Ash Lane in Frankford after 7 p.m. after a request by EMS who were on the scene.
WBOC
Lewes Man Arrested on Assault Charges Following Shooting
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Michael Ruduszewski of Lewes on charges related to a shooting incident that occurred earlier this month. On January 1, 2023, at around 2:46 p.m., troopers responded to Christiana Hospital for a 45-year-old male victim who drove himself to the Emergency Room after being shot in the upper extremity, at the Express Food Mart located at 703 Pulaski Highway in Bear, DE. Through investigations, troopers say the suspect, later identified as Ruduszewski approached the victim while he was in his car and fired one round, hitting the victim.
WBOC
Four Adults, Two Juveniles, Arrested On Drug Dealing and Weapons Charges Following Search Warrant
DOVER, Del. - Six people have been arrested on drug distribution and weapon charges following an investigation by the Dover Police Department. Officials arrested Roderick Dixon, 38, Janita Sullivan, 40, Larry Harris, 23, Khareim Hanzer, 24, a 17-year-old black male, all of dover, and a 13-year-old black male from Camden, on drug dealing and weapons charges following a search warrant.
MS-13 Member Accused Of Murdering 20-Year-Old Autistic Woman In Aberdeen: Police
An undocumented immigrant from El Salvador believed to be a member of the MS-13 street gang has been charged with strangling a 20-year-old autistic woman to death last summer in Harford County, police say. The Aberdeen Police Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 that a 17-year-old boy has been charged...
Police release video of suspects wanted for deadly stabbing
Baltimore Police have released a video searching for two suspects in relation to a homicide that claimed the life of 31-year-old Dashawn Anderson.
WMDT.com
Three juveniles charged with robbery, assault in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and assault following an incident last week. The incident happened on January 11th, when the victim was approached by three juveniles in the 700 block of Race Street. The victim reported that the juveniles took their cell phone and coerced the victim to follow them in an attempt to get the phone access ID. It was reported that when they arrived around Washington Street, the victim was assaulted by being hit multiple times by one of the juveniles. The other two juveniles allegedly pushed the victim to continue to the area of the Meadow Street Park, where the victim reported that they were held against their will and assaulted more while the juveniles stole more property from them. The victim then reported that they were pushed to the ground and had their shoes stolen.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide
ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
Troopers Arrest Suspect for Assault Second Following Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Michael Ruduszewski of Lewes, DE for assault second-degree and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred in early January. On January 1, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Suspect for Assault Second Following Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Nottingham MD
Woman robs Nottingham business at gunpoint, armed robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating several robberies and burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, an individual broke down the door to a residence in the unit block of Oak Grove Drive in Middle River (21220). Authorities say no items were taken.
Shots fired during road rage incident in New Castle County
Police are investigating a road rage shooting on a busy road in Delaware.
WBOC
Another Arrested, Four More Dogs Rescued in Seaford Dog Fighting Ring
LAUREL, Del.- Another person has been arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford. The Delaware Division of Public Health says that 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel has been charged with three felony counts related to dog fighting and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Jacobs is currently...
starpublications.online
State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Laurel late yesterday afternoon that resulted in the deaths of two people. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:09 p.m., a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same vicinity. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in her lane, crossed the center line, and entered the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500. This resulted in a head-on collision between the two pickup trucks in the eastbound lane.
WBOC
Updates on Carjacking and Attempted Murder of an Elderly Woman
SALISBURY, Md. -- WBOC obtained court charging documents for Ralph Harmon, the suspect in the carjacking and attempted murder. The details are graphic, and explain how an elderly woman survived, and show what the 23 year old suspect told police. All of this is according to Maryland State Police. A...
17-year-old car thief sniffed out of woods by police K-9
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 17-year-old car thief trying to elude police in Glen Burnie was later found hiding in the woods, sniffed out by a police K-9. On Tuesday, at around 3 am police tried to stop a speeding vehicle in the area of Dorsey Road and Central Avenue. Chasing officers gave up pursuit due to the reckless nature of the fleeing suspect but were tipped off minutes later about a collision involving the vehicle in the area of 8th Avenue and Mae Wagner Lane. The teen car thief fled the crash scene on foot. “Officers learned that the The post 17-year-old car thief sniffed out of woods by police K-9 appeared first on Shore News Network.
