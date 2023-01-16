A Russian vessel believed to be an “intelligence gathering ship” is being watched closely by the U.S. Coast Guard in Hawaii as it lurks off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, officials announced. The ship has been in the vicinity for weeks, with the Coast Guard continuing to monitor its activities, a statement read. Foreign military vessels are welcome through the U.S. economic military zone, however, “foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering within Coast Guard District Fourteen’s area of response,” the statement read. The Coast Guard is working with Department of Defense partners to provide updates....

