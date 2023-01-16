Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
msn.com
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force's Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
msn.com
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
Watch How Close Chinese Fighter Jet Flies To U.S. Air Force Plane
Despite the danger, the U.S. "will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace," vowed America's Indo-Pacific Joint Force in a statment.
msn.com
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
Deadly Stealth Trials Said to Result in US Navy Sailors Fused to Warship
A highly-confidential trial meant to shield US warships from the enemy military, the Philadelphia Experiment, also known as Project Rainbow, is one of the most captivating mysteries in modern history.
DARPA’s New X-Plane Aims To Maneuver With Nothing But Bursts Of Air
DARPABeing able to eliminate traditional moving control surfaces could fundamentally change how planes, especially stealthy ones, are designed.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program
The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
This Russian Intelligence Ship Has Been ‘Loitering’ Near Hawaii for Weeks
A Russian vessel believed to be an “intelligence gathering ship” is being watched closely by the U.S. Coast Guard in Hawaii as it lurks off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, officials announced. The ship has been in the vicinity for weeks, with the Coast Guard continuing to monitor its activities, a statement read. Foreign military vessels are welcome through the U.S. economic military zone, however, “foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering within Coast Guard District Fourteen’s area of response,” the statement read. The Coast Guard is working with Department of Defense partners to provide updates....
marinelink.com
Heger Dry Dock Gets to Work on AFDM for U.S. Navy
Born in 1998 and celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, Heger Dry Dock holds a unique position as one of the few engineering firms in the world dedicated to the design and lifecycle engineering of drydocks, primarily floating dry docks. Premal Shah, P.E., President and Principal Engineer, discussed some of the company’s recent contract wins with Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.
Engadget
The FAA grounded all US flights because contractors mistakenly deleted files
The contractors working on the Federal Aviation Administration's NOTAM system apparently deleted files by accident, leading to the delays and cancellations of thousands of US flights. If you'll recall, the FAA paused all domestic departures in the US on the morning of January 11th, because its NOTAM or Notice to Air Missions system had failed. NOTAMs typically contain important information for pilots, including warnings for potential hazards along a flight's route, flight restrictions and runway closures.
The world's largest plane just achieved a major record
Powered by its six engines, the world's largest plane, The Roc, took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in southeastern California on Friday morning to create yet another flight record for an aircraft its size, as it flew for a consecutive six hours before landing at the same airport, Space.com reported.
Arizonians at border warn crisis has gone national: It’s a ‘United States problem’
Yuma County, AZ., Supervisor Jonathan Lines joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on Saturday to warn that the border crisis threatens the whole country
navalnews.com
US Navy sets out capability imperatives for DDG(X)
“The imperative for DDG(X) is the warfighting imperative,” Rear Admiral Fred Pyle, the USN’s Surface Warfare Director (OPNAV N96), told the Surface Navy Association (SNA) 2023 national symposium, in Arlington, Virginia, on 11 January. “The ‘so what’ behind DDG(X) is that capability to deliver larger missile launchers so...
Comments / 1