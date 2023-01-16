ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
msn.com

U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch

The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade

The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
GEORGIA STATE
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program

The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
TheDailyBeast

This Russian Intelligence Ship Has Been ‘Loitering’ Near Hawaii for Weeks

A Russian vessel believed to be an “intelligence gathering ship” is being watched closely by the U.S. Coast Guard in Hawaii as it lurks off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, officials announced. The ship has been in the vicinity for weeks, with the Coast Guard continuing to monitor its activities, a statement read. Foreign military vessels are welcome through the U.S. economic military zone, however, “foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering within Coast Guard District Fourteen’s area of response,” the statement read. The Coast Guard is working with Department of Defense partners to provide updates....
HAWAII STATE
marinelink.com

Heger Dry Dock Gets to Work on AFDM for U.S. Navy

Born in 1998 and celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, Heger Dry Dock holds a unique position as one of the few engineering firms in the world dedicated to the design and lifecycle engineering of drydocks, primarily floating dry docks. Premal Shah, P.E., President and Principal Engineer, discussed some of the company’s recent contract wins with Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.
Engadget

The FAA grounded all US flights because contractors mistakenly deleted files

The contractors working on the Federal Aviation Administration's NOTAM system apparently deleted files by accident, leading to the delays and cancellations of thousands of US flights. If you'll recall, the FAA paused all domestic departures in the US on the morning of January 11th, because its NOTAM or Notice to Air Missions system had failed. NOTAMs typically contain important information for pilots, including warnings for potential hazards along a flight's route, flight restrictions and runway closures.
navalnews.com

US Navy sets out capability imperatives for DDG(X)

“The imperative for DDG(X) is the warfighting imperative,” Rear Admiral Fred Pyle, the USN’s Surface Warfare Director (OPNAV N96), told the Surface Navy Association (SNA) 2023 national symposium, in Arlington, Virginia, on 11 January. “The ‘so what’ behind DDG(X) is that capability to deliver larger missile launchers so...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy