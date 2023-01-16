ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Explore workforce development opportunities through JCCC Continuing Education

By A message from JCCC
KCTV 5

Olathe elementary school named National ESEA Distinguished School

Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators (NAESPA) announced Friday that Westview Elementary School has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School. The award goes to one of 100 Title I schools throughout the country to be nationally recognized for exceptional...
OLATHE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

JoCo expanding mental health training beyond Blue Valley

Johnson County will use federal funding to address a growing local concern around mental health challenges in teenagers. At this week’s meeting, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted to accept a roughly $496,000 federal adolescent mental health grant. Spearheaded by the Johnson County Mental Health Center, the grant will fund a mental health training program called Mental Health First Aid for Olathe school employees and first responders.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
republic-online.com

Advocates gather to support former University of Kansas professor following his sentencing

Franklin Tao’s friends, family and colleagues gather Jan. 18, 2023, outside the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas, to show support. From left: Gisela Perez Kusakawa, executive director of the Asian American Scholar Forum, Haipei Shue, president of United Chinese Americans, Peter Zeidenberg, Franklin Tao’s defense attorney, and Tao’s wife, Hong Peng. (Chloe Anderson for Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Leawood one of wealthiest cities in U.S., Census data shows

Recent census data shows Leawood to be among the wealthiest in the country. The U.S. Census Bureau recently released a report illustrating the wealthiest municipalities in the United States as of 2020. The bureau released the data in its American Community Survey, which gathers and offers national data on population demographics and housing.
LEAWOOD, KS
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence teen shares her complex path from emotional distress to survival

As adolescent mental health crises have surged to new heights, some teens have used emergency services and inpatient hospitalizations as forms of temporary relief and stabilization. One Lawrence teen was repeatedly thrust into the emergency department and regional mental health hospitals during the peak of her struggles. Her story is...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Person of interest in break-in at Kansas high school identified

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The person of interest in a recent break-in at a local high school in Osage County has been identified by law enforcement. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells told 27 News that the person of interest has been identified as Dalton R. Quimby, 28. Wells said the sheriff’s office is currently accepting […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Leawood’s Tomahawk Park getting new playground

The department also plans to add other new features to educate residents on the animals they might see at the park. City parks staff said the final design for the project is still underway. Once the design has been finalized, it will need approval from the Leawood Planning Commission and...
LEAWOOD, KS

