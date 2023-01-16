Updates from Johnson County Community College: Explore workforce development opportunities through JCCC Continuing Education

Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Olathe elementary school named National ESEA Distinguished School
Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators (NAESPA) announced Friday that Westview Elementary School has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School. The award goes to one of 100 Title I schools throughout the country to be nationally recognized for exceptional...
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo expanding mental health training beyond Blue Valley
Johnson County will use federal funding to address a growing local concern around mental health challenges in teenagers. At this week’s meeting, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted to accept a roughly $496,000 federal adolescent mental health grant. Spearheaded by the Johnson County Mental Health Center, the grant will fund a mental health training program called Mental Health First Aid for Olathe school employees and first responders.
republic-online.com
Advocates gather to support former University of Kansas professor following his sentencing
Franklin Tao’s friends, family and colleagues gather Jan. 18, 2023, outside the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas, to show support. From left: Gisela Perez Kusakawa, executive director of the Asian American Scholar Forum, Haipei Shue, president of United Chinese Americans, Peter Zeidenberg, Franklin Tao’s defense attorney, and Tao’s wife, Hong Peng. (Chloe Anderson for Kansas Reflector)
Metropolitan Community College coach no longer employed after alleged altercation
A Metropolitan Community College coach is no longer employed with the school after a player filed a police report alleging physical abuse.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood one of wealthiest cities in U.S., Census data shows
Recent census data shows Leawood to be among the wealthiest in the country. The U.S. Census Bureau recently released a report illustrating the wealthiest municipalities in the United States as of 2020. The bureau released the data in its American Community Survey, which gathers and offers national data on population demographics and housing.
Spring opening planned for apartments at former Olathe library site
The Olathe apartment project, called the Clearing at Anderson Pointe, is being developed by Block Real Estate Services LLC.
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KAKE TV
‘To honor his legacy’: Ed Asner’s family donates Golden Globe award to Kansas high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Wyandotte High School Principal Mary Stewart received a phone call out of nowhere just before Christmas. A year after Matthew Asner had visited the school his father Ed grew up in and 10 years after the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor had participated in a one-act play at the high school, the family wanted to give back.
kttn.com
Audio: KCMO Mayor “outraged” that Missouri Attorney General’s office is suing to block student loan forgiveness
(Missourinet) – A group of elected officials and supporters of President Biden are pushing back against Republican efforts to block student loan forgiveness. They include Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He says that student loan debt is especially heavy in Kansas City:. “Nearly 90,000 people owe more than $3...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence teen shares her complex path from emotional distress to survival
As adolescent mental health crises have surged to new heights, some teens have used emergency services and inpatient hospitalizations as forms of temporary relief and stabilization. One Lawrence teen was repeatedly thrust into the emergency department and regional mental health hospitals during the peak of her struggles. Her story is...
Leavenworth County farm winery blending litigation, politics in bitter property tax dispute
Leavenworth County's property tax classification of a farm winery raises questions in the Legislature about separating agricultural and commercial use. The post Leavenworth County farm winery blending litigation, politics in bitter property tax dispute appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
A treasure trove of Kansas City photographs reveals a century of untold history
In a small office upstairs at the Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri, archivists are trying to capture the history in a set of more than 300,000 images. “It's kind of a treasure hunt," says digital archivist Erin Gray. "You never know what you're going to come across." The painstaking process...
Person of interest in break-in at Kansas high school identified
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The person of interest in a recent break-in at a local high school in Osage County has been identified by law enforcement. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells told 27 News that the person of interest has been identified as Dalton R. Quimby, 28. Wells said the sheriff’s office is currently accepting […]
kttn.com
EPA finds Kansas and Missouri home renovators in violation of lead-based paint regulations
An official for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ruled that two home renovation companies must pay civil penalties to resolve violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. According to EPA, Superior Restoration and Construction LLC of Overland Park, Kansas, must pay $44,680; and Askins Development Group LLC of...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood’s Tomahawk Park getting new playground
The department also plans to add other new features to educate residents on the animals they might see at the park. City parks staff said the final design for the project is still underway. Once the design has been finalized, it will need approval from the Leawood Planning Commission and...
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
bluevalleypost.com
Capitol Update: Rep. Linda Featherston says extremists don’t represent most Kansans
Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Blue Valley area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Linda Featherston of Kansas House District 16 in Overland Park. Republican Rep....
K-State students respond to Coach Tang’s message following Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It was a thrilling Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night between the Wildcats and Jayhawks. But Kansas State University’s head coach Jerome Tang has a message to the fans following the game. When it comes to sports rivalries, KU and K-State are near the top. And with rivalries comes tradition. For K-State, a long-lasting […]
