Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Megabus to bring services back to Louisville starting next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Megabus is returning to Louisville. The bus company is partnering with Miller Transportation to bring its services back to the city. The Louisville service will run between 24 cities including Indianapolis, Frankfort, Chicago and Memphis. The new service will start Jan. 25, but schedules and tickets...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky regulators seize bourbon from Louisville, Lexington shops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky alcoholic beverage regulators on Tuesday raided the Louisville and Lexington locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon, a specialty bourbon shop, seizing “numerous” bourbon bottles and other evidence of suspected “improper” purchases and sales, according to state officials. The Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza. The restaurant is in The Breakwater on Spring Street in New Albany. The restaurant sells more than just pizza. Enjoy garlic sticks, pepperoni sticks, calzones, salads and dessert. 8th St. Pizza also focuses on giving back to the underserved....
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

3 dead in Bullitt County house fire

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mark Wahlberg visiting Louisville to unveil new tequila line at Liquor Barn on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is getting into the tequila business in Kentucky. The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila, and he will be in Louisville on Saturday to sign bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The signing will not include any personal memorabilia.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort

The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
FRANKFORT, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Derby Museum art contest winner surprised at school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mercy Academy junior was surprised at school Wednesday morning with the news she won the Kentucky Derby Museum's Horsing Around with Art competition. Hadley Klusman was announced as the Grand Prize winner and was given a dozen red roses. She also got the "Spring Race...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted

This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
LOUISVILLE, KY

