Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville elementary school awarded Purple Star for supporting the military
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bates Elementary School in Fern Creek was awarded the Purple Star Award on Friday. The award is given to a Kentucky school that shows a major commitment to support students and families connected to the military. The award was presented by Louisville's First Lady Rachel Greenberg,...
wdrb.com
Megabus to bring services back to Louisville starting next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Megabus is returning to Louisville. The bus company is partnering with Miller Transportation to bring its services back to the city. The Louisville service will run between 24 cities including Indianapolis, Frankfort, Chicago and Memphis. The new service will start Jan. 25, but schedules and tickets...
wdrb.com
New mobile outreach launches in Louisville to connect homeless population with resources, services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new resource in Louisville is working to connect the county's homeless population with services in the area. Volunteers of America Mid-States launched a new mobile outreach program Thursday morning. The program is a new addition of VOA Home, which provides emergency shelter and individualized case...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators seize bourbon from Louisville, Lexington shops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky alcoholic beverage regulators on Tuesday raided the Louisville and Lexington locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon, a specialty bourbon shop, seizing “numerous” bourbon bottles and other evidence of suspected “improper” purchases and sales, according to state officials. The Kentucky...
wdrb.com
$10K grant to help support immigrant and refugee-owned family child care homes in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $10,000 grant will help with child care in Louisville. The "Dollarwise Innovation Grant" was given to Louisville Metro Government from the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Money will be used to recruit, train, and provide support to immigrant and refugee women who want to open family...
FOCUS | Louisville library workers concerned about fights, guest behavior
"It's not just about the number, it's about the seriousness," the president of the library workers' union said. The images that come to mind for most people when you think "public library" are not scary. "I've never come across anybody that's unruly," Michelle Smith said, who visits the Shawnee branch...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza. The restaurant is in The Breakwater on Spring Street in New Albany. The restaurant sells more than just pizza. Enjoy garlic sticks, pepperoni sticks, calzones, salads and dessert. 8th St. Pizza also focuses on giving back to the underserved....
Wave 3
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Mark Wahlberg visiting Louisville to unveil new tequila line at Liquor Barn on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is getting into the tequila business in Kentucky. The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila, and he will be in Louisville on Saturday to sign bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The signing will not include any personal memorabilia.
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
wdrb.com
UofL Health South Hospital in Bullitt County commemorates raising of signed beam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County will soon have a 24-hour hospital to accommodate the growing area. UofL Health celebrated the signing of a steel beam commemorating the community impact at a new hospital in Bullitt County on Wednesday. Construction on UofL Health-South Hospital started last year. The $75 million...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
wdrb.com
Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma to perform in Mammoth Cave with the Louisville Orchestra April 29
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma will have a five-day residency with the Louisville Orchestra this spring, including a special once-in-a-lifetime performance within the caverns of Mammoth Cave. Yo-Yo Ma will join music director Teddy Abrams and the full orchestra for a performance including Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No....
wdrb.com
Human trafficking shelter opens in Louisville to provide safe haven for survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A first-of-its kind home in Louisville will provide a safe haven for survivors of human trafficking. That's what Cindy Crawford envisions for the new home. "They'll take a shower, sleep in a warm bed, they'll have love and all the food they need," Crawford said. Crawford...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Derby Museum art contest winner surprised at school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mercy Academy junior was surprised at school Wednesday morning with the news she won the Kentucky Derby Museum's Horsing Around with Art competition. Hadley Klusman was announced as the Grand Prize winner and was given a dozen red roses. She also got the "Spring Race...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
wdrb.com
Washington County, Kentucky, schools canceling classes next Thursday for basketball tournament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Washington County Schools will let kids skip class next Thursday. The Washington County High School boy's basketball team won the 5th Region All "A" Tournament and advanced to the Kentucky All "A" Classic Tournament. School will be out while the Commanders play Lexington Christian Academy at...
wdrb.com
Public invited to provide ideas for redeveloping former Jeffboat site along Ohio River in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville has an 80-acre blank slate along the Ohio River. Now, developers want to know what the public would like to see there. Jeffersonville's mayor said the development of the old Jeffboat site is one of the most talked about projects in the...
Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted
This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Comments / 1