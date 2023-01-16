Read full article on original website
Shannon Sharpe gets into altercation with Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant
An altercation broke out between Shannon Sharpe and some Memphis Grizzlies players during halftime of Friday night’s game between the Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Sharpe, who is a TV host for FOX Sports, got into a shouting match with Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. Sharpe told Brooks he was too small to... The post Shannon Sharpe gets into altercation with Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) available for Mavericks on Friday night
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is active for Friday's game versus the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an ankle sprain, Hardaway Jr. will make his return to the court. In 30.3 expected minutes, our models project Hardaway Jr. to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Hardaway...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Friday night
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Powell will play a second unit role after Paul George was named Friday's starter. In 27.7 expected minutes, our models project Powell to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 15.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) remains out on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will not play in Friday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell will miss his second straight game with a left groin strain. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased role against a Golden State unit ranked 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out again for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kennard continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Jazz. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo starting for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management) on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo will start at shooting guard after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 28.2 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's Friday projection includes 11.6...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Paul George (hamstring) on Friday, Norman Powell to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George will make his 32nd start this season after the 32-year old missed one game for hamstring injury management purposes. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 37.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (foot) ruled out again for Suns on Saturday
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Shamet is dealing with right foot soreness, which is why he's missed time recently. Now, the team has once again ruled him out of action to kick off the weekend. Torrey Craig will likely see another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) available for Hawks on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic is dealing with right knee soreness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag and was considered a game-time decision. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the weekend.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Ivica Zubac (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Zubac is dealing with a knee contusion and is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against the Jazz. Zubac's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) probable for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray continues to deal with foot and ankle inflammation and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Indiana. Murray's Friday projection includes 17.4...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (calf) probable for Thursday's game versus Suns
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Irving is expected to return after Brooklyn's star missed one game with calf soreness. In 38.8 expected minutes, our models project Irving to score 46.1 FanDuel points. Irving's Thursday projection includes 28.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Josh Okogie (nose) questionable for Suns on Saturday
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okogie is dealing with a nasal fracture. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to take the court Saturday night. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. James will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an ankle ailment. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project James to score 56.1 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 32.9 points, 7.7...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Gobert's status is currently in the air after Minnesota's center was sidelined two games with a groin injury. Expect Naz Reid to play more minutes if Gobert is out. Gobert's projection includes 13.9 points, 12.6...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Young is dealing with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Knicks. Young's Friday...
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pelicans. Our models expect him to play 31.7 minutes against New Orleans. Lowry's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince (ankle) available on Thursday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Prince has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Raptors on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against Toronto. Prince's Thursday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney for injured Draymond Green (toe) on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Looney will join Golden State's first unit after Draymond Green was held out with a toe injury. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Looney to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Looney's Friday projection includes 8.4...
