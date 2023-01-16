ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
The butterfly effect, New York Giants edition

The “butterfly effect” is a term in popular culture that refers to the idea that in some complex systems, small changes at one point in time might lead to very different outcomes in the more distant future. It derives from a talk given by the mathematician and meteorologist Edward Lorenz back in 1972. Lorenz was interested in something slightly different - how well weather could be forecast the farther into the future you go and how very small errors in what we know about the weather now translate into very different forecasts in the long term. But the popular usage of the term to mean that small seemingly unimportant things that happen now can create a very different future is more fun, so let’s ride with it.
Do the Giants have a playoff-caliber offensive line?

When the 2022 NFL season began, one of the biggest question marks about the New York Giants was whether their offensive line would be better than the awful 2021 version. General Manager Joe Schoen tried to do so with limited financial resources, signing free agents Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano and a bunch of other low-cost offensive linemen and in-season waiver wire pickups, plus using draft picks on Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, and Marcus McKethan.
2023 Playoffs: What can the Giants offense change in the third game against the Eagles?

The New York Giants will face their old foes the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night in the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs. The Giants will be going on the road for the third week in a row and facing the Eagles for the second time in that 14-day span. In fact, this is the third time the Giants and Eagles have faced off since Dec. 11 — 41 days.
Divisional Round picks, predictions: The perfect scenario for the Giants

Forget for a minute the hostile environment the New York Giants will be facing Saturday night. Forget for a minute the often inexplicable nature of Philadelphia Eagles fans. The opportunity the Giants have in front of them on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is about as appetizing, about as appealing as a Giants player or fan could ever wish for.
The New York Giant's Quest for Super Bowl 57 and The Lombardi Trophy

Since the inception of the team in 1925, the Giants have made the playoffs 32 times. They have won the Super Bowl Championships 4 times with their most recent winning in 2012. This season, they will be largely leaning on their leading candidates, including Saquon Barkley in the offense under the guardianship of coach Brian Daboll.
Giants news, 1/20: Giants-Eagles matchups, Hodgins, McKinney, more headlines

2023 Playoffs: What can the Giants offense change in the third game against the Eagles?. The first time these two teams played, Kafka was able to exploit James Bradberry’s aggression in the Eagle’s coverage scheme. There were several instances throughout the game where Isaiah Hodgins used double-moves to force mistakes on Bradberry’s behalf. The Giants were unable to exploit those mistakes, but they were there and Kafka surely remembers.
Giants’ CB Adoree’ Jackson practices fully, OLB Azeez Ojulari aims to play

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (back) was upgraded from limited to full participants in practice for the New York Giants on Wednesday. Jason Pinnock, who left the Wild-Card game against the Minensota Vikings with an abdominal injury, told media he will play with extra padding Saturday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs.
The Soul of Schoen: the 2023 Offseason as a Window into the Future of the NYG

We know that for all intents and purposes, the 2022-23 season was meant to be a treading-water kind of year. We all tittered when Schoen said "I think you can compete today and still build for tomorrow." When he signed Mark Glowinski, Jihad Ward, Richie James and Jon Feliciano off other teams' scrap piles we shrugged and gave him a participation award. "Solid effort, Trader Joe," we said, "but we're not expecting anything from these bargain basement players." When he drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal we politely applauded. "Great, potential tentpoles that may amount to something in three-to-five business years, but an untrained monkey throwing poo at a prospect picture collage could have made those picks."
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the divisional round match-up against the Eagles

The New York Giants will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the 2022-2023 playoffs. This is the third time the Giants have faced their divisional rival this season, and the second time in just 13 days. The last time these two teams faced off, the Giants’ second and third-string players gave the Eagles starters everything they could handle in a tight 22-16 game. But how much can we rely on that game to inform this one?
Mike Kafka is using his bird’s eye view to look for edges against the Eagles

New York Giants fans didn’t know what to expect from Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka when he was hired. Most Giants fans probably remembered him as a Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, and maybe assumed he would simply be advising Brian Daboll as he ran his offense. But in the months since...

