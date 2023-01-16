Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles playoff preview: Can Giants knock off the NFC’s top seed?
Will Saturday night, or perhaps the wee hours of Sunday morning, bring an end to a marvelously entertaining and promising 2022-23 New York Giants season? Or, will it bring with it the promise of a Conference Championship showdown with the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers?. Sixty-four percent of Giants...
Adam Schefter says 'there's a real possibility' Aaron Rodgers is traded this offseason
Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is uncertain, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning. Read more on Audacy Sports.
Big Blue View
The butterfly effect, New York Giants edition
The “butterfly effect” is a term in popular culture that refers to the idea that in some complex systems, small changes at one point in time might lead to very different outcomes in the more distant future. It derives from a talk given by the mathematician and meteorologist Edward Lorenz back in 1972. Lorenz was interested in something slightly different - how well weather could be forecast the farther into the future you go and how very small errors in what we know about the weather now translate into very different forecasts in the long term. But the popular usage of the term to mean that small seemingly unimportant things that happen now can create a very different future is more fun, so let’s ride with it.
Big Blue View
Do the Giants have a playoff-caliber offensive line?
When the 2022 NFL season began, one of the biggest question marks about the New York Giants was whether their offensive line would be better than the awful 2021 version. General Manager Joe Schoen tried to do so with limited financial resources, signing free agents Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano and a bunch of other low-cost offensive linemen and in-season waiver wire pickups, plus using draft picks on Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, and Marcus McKethan.
Big Blue View
2023 Playoffs: What can the Giants offense change in the third game against the Eagles?
The New York Giants will face their old foes the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night in the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs. The Giants will be going on the road for the third week in a row and facing the Eagles for the second time in that 14-day span. In fact, this is the third time the Giants and Eagles have faced off since Dec. 11 — 41 days.
Big Blue View
Divisional Round picks, predictions: The perfect scenario for the Giants
Forget for a minute the hostile environment the New York Giants will be facing Saturday night. Forget for a minute the often inexplicable nature of Philadelphia Eagles fans. The opportunity the Giants have in front of them on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is about as appetizing, about as appealing as a Giants player or fan could ever wish for.
Big Blue View
Film Breakdown: How Mike Kafka successfully used 21 ‘PONY’ personnel vs. Minnesota
The New York Giants modified their offensive personnel usage in their 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Fans and pundits have suggested that the Giants should utilize more 21 Personnel - also known as ‘PONY.’. Mike Kafka ostensibly heard the suggestions, and the Giants used more 21 Personnel (two...
Big Blue View
Injury report: Azeez Ojulari questionable, Fabian Moreau expected to play
Edge defender Azeez Ojulari (quad) is the only member of the New York Giants on the team’s final injury report prior to Saturday’s Divisional Round 2023 NFC Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ojulari is questionable. Starting cornerback Fabian Moreau, who was replaced in the final two minutes...
Big Blue View
The New York Giant's Quest for Super Bowl 57 and The Lombardi Trophy
Since the inception of the team in 1925, the Giants have made the playoffs 32 times. They have won the Super Bowl Championships 4 times with their most recent winning in 2012. This season, they will be largely leaning on their leading candidates, including Saquon Barkley in the offense under the guardianship of coach Brian Daboll.
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ed Beard dead at 83
Ed Beard, who played linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, died Monday, the NFL team announced. He was 83. No cause of death was given. Beard played for the 49ers from 1965 to 1972 as a middle linebacker and...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/19: Dexter Lawrence goes viral, Wink Martindale, Mike Kafka, more headlines
NFL officials will reportedly be on the lookout for the use of illegal foreign objects (yes, this is football and not wrestling) by the Philadelphia Eagles during this weekend’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the New York Giants. From Football Zebras:. Game officials will have a heightened sense...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/20: Giants-Eagles matchups, Hodgins, McKinney, more headlines
2023 Playoffs: What can the Giants offense change in the third game against the Eagles?. The first time these two teams played, Kafka was able to exploit James Bradberry’s aggression in the Eagle’s coverage scheme. There were several instances throughout the game where Isaiah Hodgins used double-moves to force mistakes on Bradberry’s behalf. The Giants were unable to exploit those mistakes, but they were there and Kafka surely remembers.
Big Blue View
Giants’ CB Adoree’ Jackson practices fully, OLB Azeez Ojulari aims to play
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (back) was upgraded from limited to full participants in practice for the New York Giants on Wednesday. Jason Pinnock, who left the Wild-Card game against the Minensota Vikings with an abdominal injury, told media he will play with extra padding Saturday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs.
Big Blue View
The Soul of Schoen: the 2023 Offseason as a Window into the Future of the NYG
We know that for all intents and purposes, the 2022-23 season was meant to be a treading-water kind of year. We all tittered when Schoen said "I think you can compete today and still build for tomorrow." When he signed Mark Glowinski, Jihad Ward, Richie James and Jon Feliciano off other teams' scrap piles we shrugged and gave him a participation award. "Solid effort, Trader Joe," we said, "but we're not expecting anything from these bargain basement players." When he drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal we politely applauded. "Great, potential tentpoles that may amount to something in three-to-five business years, but an untrained monkey throwing poo at a prospect picture collage could have made those picks."
Big Blue View
Giants-Eagles, Divisional Round: What to expect when the Eagles have the ball
The New York Giants have advanced to the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFC Playoffs for a third encounter with their bitter rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. Big Blue faced the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field two weeks ago and lost 22-16. The Eagles played their starters to the final whistle, while the Giants rested key players.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the divisional round match-up against the Eagles
The New York Giants will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the 2022-2023 playoffs. This is the third time the Giants have faced their divisional rival this season, and the second time in just 13 days. The last time these two teams faced off, the Giants’ second and third-string players gave the Eagles starters everything they could handle in a tight 22-16 game. But how much can we rely on that game to inform this one?
Big Blue View
Mike Kafka is using his bird’s eye view to look for edges against the Eagles
New York Giants fans didn’t know what to expect from Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka when he was hired. Most Giants fans probably remembered him as a Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, and maybe assumed he would simply be advising Brian Daboll as he ran his offense. But in the months since...
Big Blue View
2023 playoffs: 5 key matchups to watch in the Giants’ rematch with the Eagles
The New York Giants will face a very familiar foe this weekend as they travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the second time the Giants will travel to Philly to take on the Eagles in 13 days, though the Giants’ starters haven’t played the Eagles since Week 14.
