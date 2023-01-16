Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Alabama man and Milwaukee woman arrested at an Oak Creek Motel 6 following standoff
A 54-year-old Alabama man and his 55-year-old Milwaukee girlfriend were arrested following a standoff at an Oak Creek Motel 6, police say. The arrests ended a lengthy standoff at the motel, located at 1201 W. College Ave., where Oak Creek Police were assisted by the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 91st and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Officials say during an argument, the shooter, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, shot the victim. The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital...
WISN
Milwaukee Police officer arrested for battery
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are conducting a battery while armed investigation. An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was arrested after a battery allegation on Jan. 18, 2023, on N 37th St of West Miller Lane at approximately 10 p.m. The officer was arrested and placed on administrative duty.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
Suspect arrested: Man unloads 8 bullets on home with mother, kids inside
A Milwaukee mom says she can no longer go inside the house she once called home after it was shot at multiple times by a man she didn't know in broad daylight.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help finding critically missing 17-year-old male
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding a critically missing person named Sckuyler Hayward. Police say he is a 17-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. Haward was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Police say he was last seen getting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
WISN
Milwaukee police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report for a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl. Jayla C. Lamon-Gray was last seen at home, in the 7800 block of North 64th Court, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said she is not a critical missing but asks that anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspects accused of attacking employee with chair before stealing iPhones
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a crime Milwaukee police say they're seeing more and more: people going into Cricket stores and stealing iPhones. And to stop it, they need your help. Take a look at the photos. They're some of the only pieces of evidence Milwaukee detectives have in order...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: 18-year-old killed in crash near Sherman and Villard; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to police, it happened around 11:43 a.m. Officials say a driver was speeding when they collided with another vehicle. The occupants of the striking vehicle fled on...
WISN
Fourth person arrested in Milwaukee mail carrier killing
MILWAUKEE — A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier. Aundre Cross was shot and killed on Dec. 9 near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Lakisha Ducksworth is now charged with lying to investigators after the shooting. According to federal prosecutors, she gave...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died after he was shot near 49th and Capitol Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital but died from his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
WISN
Milwaukee house shot-up following argument
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
CBS 58
Racine police seek help locating missing person
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Officials say Misty Smith was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:40 a.m. near 15th and Wisconsin Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans...
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, woman shot near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman were hurt in a shooting near 39th and North Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the shots were fired around 11 a.m. The victims, a man, 44, and woman, 35, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Investigators are looking...
