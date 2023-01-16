ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 91st and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Officials say during an argument, the shooter, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, shot the victim. The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Police officer arrested for battery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are conducting a battery while armed investigation. An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was arrested after a battery allegation on Jan. 18, 2023, on N 37th St of West Miller Lane at approximately 10 p.m. The officer was arrested and placed on administrative duty.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report for a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl. Jayla C. Lamon-Gray was last seen at home, in the 7800 block of North 64th Court, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said she is not a critical missing but asks that anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fourth person arrested in Milwaukee mail carrier killing

MILWAUKEE — A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier. Aundre Cross was shot and killed on Dec. 9 near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Lakisha Ducksworth is now charged with lying to investigators after the shooting. According to federal prosecutors, she gave...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died after he was shot near 49th and Capitol Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital but died from his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee house shot-up following argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Racine police seek help locating missing person

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. Officials say Misty Smith was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:40 a.m. near 15th and Wisconsin Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray, fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans...
RACINE, WI
NBC26

Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man, woman shot near 39th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and woman were hurt in a shooting near 39th and North Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the shots were fired around 11 a.m. The victims, a man, 44, and woman, 35, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Investigators are looking...
MILWAUKEE, WI

