Trailing 24-20 at the half, the Red Wing offense doubled their output in the second, scoring 40 points. The Wingers held Albert Lea in check on defense to earn a 60-44 victory Friday night in girls basketball action. Sammi Chandler and Bryn Guse each scored 11 points to lead the...
Perhaps it’s a loss the team will watch once on film and recognize the shot selection was good enough, but the ball luck off the rim wasn’t as the Red Wing boys basketball team began making a push in the final 4 minutes of the game, but fell short 59-51 to Albert Lea Friday night at home.
