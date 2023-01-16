ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It’s cold & windy, and it will get colder

Strong west winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will go on this afternoon until around 5:00. Then the wind will start to die down. This wind is behind a cold front, so temperatures will not rise too much this afternoon. Little Rock will only have a high temperature of 54°. A few clouds will filter in tonight.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNOE TV8

Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
EL DORADO, AR
dequeenbee.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Active weather pattern coming for South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will stay above normal for Monday and Tuesday this week but a swap to more active weather will take shape to end the month of January for the southwest United States which will bring intermittent rain and snow chances to the South Plains and below normal temperatures.
TEXAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Damaging winds possible with Wednesday storm

Severe weather is possible in South Arkansas on Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said all modes of severe weather will be possible, with damaging winds being the primary threat. Rain returns to the region this weekend and could result in another heavy rain scenario. By Wednesday, a trough...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm today; storms are coming tomorrow

A stalled front has lead to some morning fog along the I-30/US 67 corridor. Some fog is dense, so think safety when driving this morning. After the fog dissipates after 8 AM, it will be partly cloudy for a couple hours, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
KIMT

Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
floridainsider.com

Freeze warning in effect as Florida feels a chilly start to Monday

Freeze warning sign on highway — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Brian A Jackson. This weekend’s powerful cold front brought frigid temperatures to Florida, giving the state another taste of winter. Saturday began with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, while Sunday’s highs in Central Florida were only predicted...
FLORIDA STATE
Kait 8

Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop. The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury. According to Thursday’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning

SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
SIDNEY, NE
