United Airlines CEO: It Is “Blindingly Obvious” Frontier And Southwest Can’t Grow In 2023

What would inhibit an airline from growing in 2023? A lack of pilots? A lack of airplanes? Perhaps poor infrastructure? For United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, the biggest indicator is not even what might be coming, but how airlines are performing now when irregular operations inevitably take place. Specifically, Kirby points to the poor performance of Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines, United’s two largest competitors in Denver, to argue that it is “blindingly obvious” that their growth plans are not achievable.
DENVER, CO
Lesson Learned: Trying To Redeem An American Airlines Voucher

When a flight is oversold, airlines start looking for passengers willing to take a different (usually later) flight. The airlines typically use a voucher good for a future flight as an incentive to get passengers to accept the offer. I’d been reluctant to volunteer for these offers because I remember back when a friend of ours was given a voucher (good for a round-trip flight) years ago, that was capacity limited. He was unable to use it to fly anywhere, and it eventually expired.
Win A Trip For 4 To Lake Tahoe from White Claw!

White Claw Hard Seltzer is running the Lake Tahoe Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a trip for four to Lake Tahoe along with four GoPro cameras!. While Lake Tahoe isn’t on my list of places to visit, I’ve never been there so I’d love to win this prize. I also wouldn’t mind winning a GoPro!
United Lost Her Luggage in 2018. It Was Just Returned

The possibility of an airline losing your luggage is just a part of life. Of course, there are ways that may (emphasis on “may”) decrease your chances that your bags will be lost. But then you hear stories like how American Airlines lost Dave Bautista’s bags. Or the woman whose prosthetic leg was lost by Allegiant Air and she didn’t get it back for 12 days.
OREGON STATE
New United Airlines Flight Attendant Training Facility In Houston Represents Perfect Opportunity To Transform Service Culture

United Airlines has opened a new 56,000-square-foot flight attendant training facility at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston that it says will accommodate training up to 600 flight attendants per month. This marks the perfect opportunity for “United Next” to be broadened beyond new aircraft and aircraft interiors to a new service paradigm that will be instrumental in positively distinguishing United Airlines from its competitors.
HOUSTON, TX
Is Uber Eats A Scam?

Let’s pivot back to a previous discussion on Uber Eats and whether the business model really represents a scam that relies upon preemptive, intimidation-based tipping (extortion) to function as advertised. Drivers For Uber Eats Want Tips In Advance – Scam?. First, let’s identify the problem. I recently wrote...
