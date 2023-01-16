Read full article on original website
Freeze warning in effect for Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma
The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday morning, Jan. 20 and again on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Sub-freeze temperatures are expected across the interior portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma.
Sonoma County Farmer’s Market Recipe: Grilled shrimp with pomegranate salsa
With the month of February comes Valentine's Day. This months recipe: Grilled Shrimp with Pomegranate Salsa. Pomegranate - Also known as the "apple of love,“ the ruby colored fruit was once the basis for an aphrodisiac wine made by the ancient Greeks. The name aphrodisiac was given to those foods that were thought to enhance sexual attraction or potency after the Greek Goddess, Aphrodite, Goddess of Love.
