Ric Flair has been known to dawn the crimson mask during a wrestling match, but he’s not a fan of when women do it. The Nature Boy spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, where he expressed his dislike for women getting busted open in matches, adding that he would have to see his daughter Charlotte bleed. This comes after last week’s AEW Rampage main event when Ruby Soho, who was tagging with Willow, got busted open heavily in her street fight showdown against Tay Melo and Anna Jay. Check out what Flair had to say on the subject below.

