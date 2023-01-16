Read full article on original website
MVP Has Fond Memories Of His Run With NJPW: “Just An Amazing Time”
MVP speaks on his time with New Japan Pro Wrestling. The WWE star spoke about his time in the far east during an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where he credited the promotion and its roster for welcoming him into their atmosphere. This occurred back in 2011-2013 shortly after he was released from WWE. Highlights can be found below.
Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At NJPW Sakura Genesis
NJPW is bringing back the Sakura Genesis event on April 8th at Ryōgoku Sumo Hall. The 2021 Sakura Genesis event saw Will Ospreay defeat Kota Ibushi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Fans will be allowed to vocally cheer at the event. NJPW issued the...
Tetsuya Naito Says Shota Umino Will Be A Huge Star For NJPW
Tetsuya Naito sees big things for Shota Umino. The Los Ingobernables de Japon leader and former multi-time IWGP World Champion recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about Umino, as well as how he hopes to spread LIJ’s greatness around to more people. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 8 pm ET. -Cesar Duran introduces “a top Mexican headliner”
AEW Dynamite Draws Best Viewership Since October, Key Demo Rating Down for This Week
Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 969,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 0.21% from the last week’s episode, which drew 967,000 viewers. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.06% from last...
Road Dogg Calls WWE Star The Roman Reigns Of Women’s Wrestling Right Now
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. “I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo...
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
Ric Flair Not A Fan Of Women Bleeding In Wrestling: “I Think There Should Be More With The Guys”
Ric Flair has been known to dawn the crimson mask during a wrestling match, but he’s not a fan of when women do it. The Nature Boy spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, where he expressed his dislike for women getting busted open in matches, adding that he would have to see his daughter Charlotte bleed. This comes after last week’s AEW Rampage main event when Ruby Soho, who was tagging with Willow, got busted open heavily in her street fight showdown against Tay Melo and Anna Jay. Check out what Flair had to say on the subject below.
Triple H, Shawn Michaels, AEW, ROH, Impact, CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, NJPW, Tommy Dreamer and Many Others Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe
The pro wrestling world has paid tribute to ROH Hall of Famer & ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe this week, with a massive outpouring of love and support that we haven’t seen for most wrestlers who pass. Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday...
Kota Ibushi Hopes To Have Matchups With These Three WWE Stars
Kota Ibushi is widely considered one of the best wrestlers in today’s industry and has received critical acclaim for his in-ring work over his prestigious career. The former IWGP World Heavyweight champion spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion about three opponents from WWE that he wishes he could face, and believe it or not, they are three men he’s already shared the ring with.
Backstage News on How WWE Feels About the Women’s Division, Royal Rumble Surprises, Ronda Rousey, More
WWE officials have recently held sets of meetings to discuss plans for the Royal Rumble. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Rumble appearances, WWE is leaning away from that in some cases in favor of what they call “non-traditional surprises.”
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Tournament to Kick Off, Contract Signing, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues. SmackDown will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens signing their contract for the title match at The Rumble. The tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will also take place.
Longtime Indie Talent with WWE and AEW Matches to Help with the Royal Rumble
Indie wrestler Jason Cade is reportedly helping with the WWE Royal Rumble. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Cade is set to do some work for WWE as a producer, specifically in helping produce the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match scheduled for later this month. WWE Producer Tyson Kidd...
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
New entrants have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble coming out of tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega declared their spots for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on tonight’s SmackDown. There are now 24 spots open in the Women’s Royal Rumble. Baszler and Vega join the following Superstars as confirmed participants in the match: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez.
Title Match and More Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
New matches and a new segment have been added to the line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. It was announced during AEW Rampage that Darby Allin will defend the TNT Title against Buddy Matthews on AEW Dynamite. Matthews vs. Allin was made after Allin issued an Open Challenge. Allin delivered...
New WWE Signings Revealed, Next Class To Be Announced Soon
New WWE signings are reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and it’s likely that the next PC Class will be announced soon. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE has signed Alexis Gray and Ezekiel Balogun. They have both officially reported to the WWE Performance Center.
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link. The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:. * The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and...
Thunder Rosa Plans To Return To AEW Soon But Won’t Be Wrestling Just Yet
Thunder Rosa is ready to get back on the road with AEW. The former women’s champion appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to provide an update on her injury recover, which has kept La Mera Mera out of action since September. After months away she was officially stripped of her championship, with Jamie Hayter now holding the division’s top prize.
Backstage News on Why WWE Announced Cody Rhodes’ Return Ahead of Time
WWE officials are reportedly very satisfied with surprises planned for the Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes’ WWE return has been expected for the Royal Rumble, but WWE surprised many this week when they officially announced him for the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. In regards to WWE announcing Cody’s return instead...
First Matches Set for Impact No Surrender, Inaugural Golden Six Shooter Match Announced
The top matches for Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender event have been announced. Mickie James will defend the Impact Knockouts World Title against Masha Slamovich at No Surrender. This will be the first match between the two. Slamovich interrupted James’ show-opening promo on Impact last night, and issued a “death...
