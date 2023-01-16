Read full article on original website
WCAX
Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
WCAX
Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. The Newport Healthcare Center says it’s due to financial troubles, and state officials say other facility closures could follow. Officials confirmed Wednesday that the Newport Healthcare Center will be...
Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place.
Scott said he has carved out $900,000 for the Climate Office in the Agency of Natural Resources “to do the real planning and analysis we need to reach emissions targets accurately and realistically." Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place..
Deerfield Valley News
Property boom drives down CLA, drives up town reappraisals
DEERFIELD VALLEY- The Vermont Department of Taxes’ recent release of the 2022 equalization study indicating that the common level of appraisal in most Vermont towns will fall significantly has left many Vermonters dreading huge tax increases in 2023. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives,...
Final Reading: Vermont’s health care system is a ‘village on fire’
Two health provider groups brought disturbing anecdotes and statistics to the House Committee on Health Care this week, causing one new lawmaker to compare the state’s health care system to a village on fire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont’s health care system is a ‘village on fire’.
Some Lawmakers Say Vermont Should Consider a Milk-Price Premium to Help Struggling Dairy Farmers
Andy Birch and his wife, Sarah, set about reviving his family's Derby dairy farm in 2014, when milk prices were near record highs. They bought a small herd of Holsteins, upgraded the aging barn and began selling milk to the Cabot Creamery cooperative. The next year, milk prices plunged 30...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 19-20,2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm brought snow to most of New Hampshire Thursday night into Friday and the snow will continue throughout the day. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather
The 3 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast won’t make a huge dent in the state’s 17-inch snow deficit, but more storms are on the horizon, meteorologists predict. Read the story on VTDigger here: Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather.
pupvine.com
15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog
If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
WMUR.com
Video: Another winter storm approaches NH for Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — We are in between weather systems today. More messy weather moves in tomorrow with rain, snow, and wind all on the table. Any flurries or snow showers in southern New Hampshire will end in the coming hours. Clouds should break for some partial sunshine this afternoon. Highs climb back into the low and mid 30s.
Towns Across Vermont Are Beginning to Regulate Short-Term Rentals
When Moriah Stokes and Vincent Connolly purchased a second home in Morrisville in 2017, they already had plans to list it on Airbnb. The couple were living in Colorado at the time, and Stokes, who grew up in Morrisville, wanted to be able to visit her family without staying in a hotel. Renting out the home meant the property didn't sit vacant, and it provided some extra cash. When the couple decided to move back to Vermont in 2019 to raise their three young children, the home was waiting for them.
WCAX
Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft
LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont isn’t facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn’t immune to some bad actors. “There’s bad apples in every bunch,” said Robbo Holleran, the head of the Vermont Forestry Foundation. Holleran has been doing forest management in...
WCAX
Tax season: Vt. to start accepting tax returns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont will start accepting tax returns on January 23. That’s true for the IRS and Vermont for personal income tax returns for the tax year 2022. Vermont Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio says filing electronically is best. It helps them process claims more...
Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services
Backus, the state’s director of health care reform, is moving to Sen. Peter Welch’s office. Chen, the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, plans to leave the role next month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
Gov. Phil Scott keeps new budget ‘lean’ despite historic revenues, bracing for tough times ahead
Scott and his administration acknowledged that Vermont has seen record revenues, “supercharged” in large part by an influx of federal cash to the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott keeps new budget ‘lean’ despite historic revenues, bracing for tough times ahead.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire bill would let communities set rent limits
EXETER, N.H. — As New Hampshire faces an affordable housing shortage, one lawmaker is proposing a short-term solution: allowing communities to set rent limits. House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to enable regulations on rent. State Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, is one of the bill's sponsors, and she said affordable housing on the Seacoast is an emergency.
WMUR.com
Thousands of customers lose power in New Hampshire during snowstorm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of customers were left without power on Friday morning as a snowstorm pushed through the state. Visit the following links to view the latest outage maps anytime. Customers without electricity are reminded to report outages to their utility provider at least once daily until power is restored:
Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less
Funds need to follow the encouraging words. The growing gap between the cost of providing integrated high-quality care and the funds available is unsustainable. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less.
