ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place.

Scott said he has carved out $900,000 for the Climate Office in the Agency of Natural Resources “to do the real planning and analysis we need to reach emissions targets accurately and realistically." Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place..
VERMONT STATE
Deerfield Valley News

Property boom drives down CLA, drives up town reappraisals

DEERFIELD VALLEY- The Vermont Department of Taxes’ recent release of the 2022 equalization study indicating that the common level of appraisal in most Vermont towns will fall significantly has left many Vermonters dreading huge tax increases in 2023. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives,...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 19-20,2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm brought snow to most of New Hampshire Thursday night into Friday and the snow will continue throughout the day. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
pupvine.com

15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog

If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Another winter storm approaches NH for Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — We are in between weather systems today. More messy weather moves in tomorrow with rain, snow, and wind all on the table. Any flurries or snow showers in southern New Hampshire will end in the coming hours. Clouds should break for some partial sunshine this afternoon. Highs climb back into the low and mid 30s.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
sevendaysvt

Towns Across Vermont Are Beginning to Regulate Short-Term Rentals

When Moriah Stokes and Vincent Connolly purchased a second home in Morrisville in 2017, they already had plans to list it on Airbnb. The couple were living in Colorado at the time, and Stokes, who grew up in Morrisville, wanted to be able to visit her family without staying in a hotel. Renting out the home meant the property didn't sit vacant, and it provided some extra cash. When the couple decided to move back to Vermont in 2019 to raise their three young children, the home was waiting for them.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont isn’t facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn’t immune to some bad actors. “There’s bad apples in every bunch,” said Robbo Holleran, the head of the Vermont Forestry Foundation. Holleran has been doing forest management in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Tax season: Vt. to start accepting tax returns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont will start accepting tax returns on January 23. That’s true for the IRS and Vermont for personal income tax returns for the tax year 2022. Vermont Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio says filing electronically is best. It helps them process claims more...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services

Backus, the state’s director of health care reform, is moving to Sen. Peter Welch’s office. Chen, the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, plans to leave the role next month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire bill would let communities set rent limits

EXETER, N.H. — As New Hampshire faces an affordable housing shortage, one lawmaker is proposing a short-term solution: allowing communities to set rent limits. House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to enable regulations on rent. State Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, is one of the bill's sponsors, and she said affordable housing on the Seacoast is an emergency.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Thousands of customers lose power in New Hampshire during snowstorm

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of customers were left without power on Friday morning as a snowstorm pushed through the state. Visit the following links to view the latest outage maps anytime. Customers without electricity are reminded to report outages to their utility provider at least once daily until power is restored:
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy