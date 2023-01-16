ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Rain Returns Over The Weekend

PLEASANT WINTER DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across Alabama this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 30s. RAIN RETURNS: Clouds move roll in tomorrow, and rain breaks out initially across South Alabama during the day. Then, rain become widespread statewide tomorrow night into Sunday morning. Some thunder is possible, but the air will be cool and stable and there is no risk of severe storms. Rain will end from west to east Sunday afternoon as dry air begins to push into the state; rain amounts over the weekend will be around one inch. Highs will be in the 50s both days.
Sunny, Cooler Tomorrow; Rain Returns Over The Weekend

SUNNY, PLEASANT JANUARY DAY: With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are in the 60s over North Alabama, with 70s over the southern counties of the state this afternoon. Winds have gusted to 30 mph in spots as dry air continues to roll in following the overnight rain. Tonight will be clear and colder with a low in the 35-45 degree range.
Clearing Today; More Rain By The Weekend

RADAR CHECK: Just before sunrise showers continue over parts of East and South Alabama… this rain will move out of the state later this morning, and as dry air moves in the sky becomes sunny. Temperatures will hold in the 60s most of the day; the average high for Birmingham on January 19 is 54.
A Brief Weather Check at Midnight; Wind Advisory Extended Southward

The line of showers and heavier rain is now moving into the western parts of the state from Mississippi, and the good news is that none of these storms are strong or severe. However, has the line moves farther into the area, we can expect the winds to increase, not from thunderstorms, but from a tightening pressure gradient. And speaking of wind…
Late Night Check on Our Weather Situation

RADAR CHECK: At 8:57 pm, a line of rain and thunderstorms was pushing eastward through the central portions of Mississippi and is headed toward Central Alabama. At this point, there is only one severe thunderstorm warning in effect for portions of Claiborne, Jefferson, and Copiah counties in southwestern Mississippi for a cell that has the potential for damaging wind gusts. Other than that, just moderate to heavy rainfall.
Alabama NewsCenter — Innovate Alabama opens second round of grant funding to benefit Alabama entrepreneurs

Innovate Alabama opened applications for the second round of the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program today. Alabama-based recipients of Phase I and Phase II federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding. The program...
