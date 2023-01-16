PLEASANT WINTER DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across Alabama this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 30s. RAIN RETURNS: Clouds move roll in tomorrow, and rain breaks out initially across South Alabama during the day. Then, rain become widespread statewide tomorrow night into Sunday morning. Some thunder is possible, but the air will be cool and stable and there is no risk of severe storms. Rain will end from west to east Sunday afternoon as dry air begins to push into the state; rain amounts over the weekend will be around one inch. Highs will be in the 50s both days.

