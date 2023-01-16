An EV writer recently posted the above query. It spurred some thought and this reply. After years of rapid and significant price increases, Tesla has recently made meaningful cuts to its vehicle prices. The general reasons for this are twofold. First, Tesla wants to leverage some of the free government money presently being created in the form of income tax incentives on EVs under a certain price threshold. Second, without a doubt, Tesla has started to see demand softening for its products in the U.S. and is taking action before cars start to pile up on its “dealership” lots. If you follow Tesla, you understand the quotation marks around “dealership.”

2 DAYS AGO