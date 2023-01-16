Read full article on original website
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
Texas A&M (13-5, 5-0 SEC) at Kentucky (12-6, 3-3 SEC) After a rough close to non-conference that included a loss to Wofford in mid-December, Texas A&M has played its way right back into the NCAA Tournament picture thanks to a 5-0 start to SEC play and seven game winning streak overall.
Texas A&M and Buzz Williams will make their way to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. A&M is one of the top teams in the SEC, boasting an undefeated conference record after a slow start to the season. Kentucky is 3-2 in the league after a slow first 16...
It did not last long, but the message sent was indelible. Security guards at Rupp Arena asked the fan holding aloft a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas” to depart the Kentucky Wildcats’ game against South Carolina, but those four words and all that was contained within them could not be unseen. Especially when pictures of it were posted all over the internet.
Hayes Johnson is looking to make his college commitment early in the recruiting cycle. The top prospect in the state of Kentucky has named 5 finalists heading into an announcement next week. Johnson shared Friday on social media that he is deciding between Kentucky, Tennessee, Baylor, Louisville and Michigan State...
It was reported last week that 4-star guard Tahaad Pettiford was scheduling a visit to Kentucky before making his final decision in April. However, on Thursday, On3 reported that the 6-foot guard has moved his decision date up to February 1st without taking a visit to Kentucky. Kentucky Sports Radio...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three legends of basketball in the mountains have been named to the 2023 class of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Carolyn Alexander, BB King, and Randy Napier have all been named to the 2023 class that also includes former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen.
Five-star 2024 wing Naas Cunnigham says he has picked up an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats and John Calipari. Cunningham already holds offers from the likes of Duke, Arkansas, Florida State and others. Cunningham announced the offer on social media:
Despite having a birthday earlier this week, it hasn’t been the most encouraging few days for veteran point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The former Georgia Bulldog came off the bench in return from injury during Tuesday’s game against his old team. If you watched the game or read anything...
The Kentucky basketball family lost a Wildcats mainstay on Wednesday. In a statement from John Calipari, the UK coach confirmed the loss of trainer Chris Simmons, whom he had a long-running relationship with: "Chris Simmons, our trainer at Memphis who came w/ me here, passed away," Coach Cal ...
In a year since he joined the FOX 56 News team, Chris Johnson has become Lexington, Kentucky’s go-to weather forecaster. And he is passionate about giving back to the state where he grew up. But now, the skilled meteorologist is moving on to enjoy the next phase of his life. Chris Johnson is leaving WDKY-TV for something that means a lot to him. However, this isn’t the final farewell. Here is what Chris Johnson said about his departure from WDKY FOX 56 News.
The two-story red brick building at 202-218 Wilkinson Street may look like any other Federal-style dwelling in Frankfort’s historic district. But if ever there was a case of “if these walls could talk, what a story they would tell” – a story of both a newly minted Kentucky and a fledgling America in the latter part of the 18th century.
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
Now just over two weeks into the new year, many Kentucky small businesses have begun feeling the effects of new sales taxes introduced by the General Assembly.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will begin their prison sentences Tuesday. The husband-wife duo were sentenced to prison in late November for fraud and tax crimes. Julie has been assigned to Federal Medical Center in Lexington. She was initially expected to be...
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor to assist in the prosecution of criminal charges related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Notably, the Netherlands case is not included. A letter obtained by WHAS11, appoints Hardin County's Commonwealth's...
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region today. As this system approaches, I expect winds to become gusty at times. This happens long before the first drop of rain falls from the sky. Once that rain starts falling it could lead to some strong thunderstorms for some of us. That doesn’t happen everywhere.
