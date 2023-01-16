Read full article on original website
Related
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn says it's 'ironic' that Kody and Robyn 'don't believe in vaccines' despite their strict COVID rules
The "Sister Wives" star also said that she thinks Kody didn't visit her and her siblings during COVID because he "prefers to spend time" with Robyn.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa Are This Year’s Met Gala Co-Chairs
In the blink of an eye, the 2023 Met Gala will be upon us. This year, the event—which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute—falls neatly on May 1 and honors one of fashion’s greatest talents: Karl Lagerfeld. The accompanying exhibition, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” pays tribute to the prolific designer, who helmed major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé. Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour will serve as the evening’s official co-chairs.
Bella Hadid Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe—and Pulls Off Her Signature Platinum Blonde
Ever the shapeshifter, supermodel and style icon Bella Hadid can now add Marilyn Monroe lookalike to her repertoire. Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old model of the year posted a fun video in which she can be seen modelling a peroxide-blonde wig with tight curls for a look straight out of a scene from the Hollywood classic, Some Like It Hot.
Dakota Johnson Is the Host the Oscars Truly Deserve This Year
It’s January, and no one has identified another COVID variant in something like a fortnight, which means Sundance has returned to Utah, and the crème de la crème of Hollywood is trying to interpret vague dress codes (“mountain chic”) while Netflix splashes the cash on arthouse films to prove it’s more than just Vikings: Valhalla. There to promote her Shere Hite doc (and the Gucci aesthetic)? Dakota Johnson, who presented Luca Guadagnino with the International Icon award on opening night.
Bella Hadid Proves This Is the Fashion Crowd’s Favorite Ballet Flat
It didn’t take Bella Hadid long to step into Miu Miu’s cult satin ballet pumps. After making their debut for fall 2022, paired with sporty separates on the runway, the silky flats have become a staple at fashion parties and on the front row. On Instagram, the super...
Avatar Star Bailey Bass on Her Curl Routine and Why Hair Diversity Is So Important for the Red Carpet
Texture Diaries is a space for Black people across industries to reflect on their journeys to self-love, and how accepting their hair, in all its glory, played a pivotal role in this process. Each week, they share their favorite hair rituals, products, and the biggest lessons they’ve learned when it comes to affirming their beauty and owning their unique hair texture.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: FKA Twigs, Haim, Lizzo, and More
It may be the smack-dab of winter, but celebrity style this week was hot, hot, hot!. This may be due in part to the menswear shows over in Europe right now, which has produced many photographable moments. Louis Vuitton menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore shared a glimpse at the fittings for the collection by guest designer KidSuper. Meanwhile, sister band Haim doubled-down on their commitment to wearing expertly coordinated outfits, especially ones designed by Louis Vuitton.
“I Want People to Feel Like They’re Walking on Stage When They’re Wearing This Brand”—Kid Cudi Brings His Debut Collection to Paris
Scott Ramón Seguro Mescudi, otherwise known as the rapper Kid Cudi, and occasionally known as Mr. Rager, is in a Paris showroom facing seven mannequins decked out in looks from his clothing line, Members of the Rage. There are padded orange overalls, a remix of the space suit from 2001: A Space Odyssey; roomy jeans dripping with crystals; a brightly striped rugby shirt punctured with holes; and tiers of ballerina tulle, a shout-out to his daughter, Vada, and her cousin, Zuri. If actual people were standing here in these fits, they’d be a wildly offbeat bunch—some combination of crazy, sexy, cool. As Mescudi sees it, they represent “misfits who come together to fight an alien invasion.”
Carla Bruni Wears Supermodel Staples on the Front Row
From supermodels to content creators, editors to the cast of The White Lotus, the men’s shows in Italy and Paris have been inundated with famous faces. At the Ami fall 2023 show, held at the Opéra Bastille in the French capital, stars including Arlo Parks and Catherine Deneuve flocked to see what its founder Alexandre Mattiussi had to offer this season. Carla Bruni, who has become a permanent fixture at Mattiussi’s showcases, was in attendance.
Jamie Campbell Bower Brought His Signature “Undead” Style to the Saint Laurent Show
If you’re a Stranger Things fanatic, you’ve likely had a night terror or two about Vecna—the monstrous, skeletal villain portrayed by actor Jamie Campbell Bower in season four. Thanks to Vecna’s elaborate and gruesome prosthetics and Bower’s own gravelly voice, the actor has become a world-wide phenomenon. (Not to mention, many fans of the show are still in disbelief that Vecna is actually “sexy.”) Of the viral attention he’s gotten from the show, Bower tells Vogue, “I am and always will be incredibly grateful to not only be a part of this show, but also to play this character. The way Matt and Ross [Duffer, the creators of the show] write lends itself to such a desire to strive that, for me, being in Stranger Things is truly the gift that I never thought possible.”
“My Ideas are Limitless”—Catching up With Colm Dillane Ahead of His KidSuper Comedy Runway Show in Paris
It’s late last Thursday night in Paris. In a gentle freezing sleet I clatter over cobbles on a beaten up Lime bike, slightly late, to meet Colm Dillane. In this city you can only park your e-rides in designated areas, so I swoosh to the closest location to the ramshackle house that has been AirBnb’d to act as KidSuper’s fittings studio before Saturday night’s show. As I approach, a vaguely suspicious character is also trying to park his bike, jabbing at his phone. Hooded under a puffa and wearing pants patterned with handwritten letters that I suddenly recognize, I see it’s Dillane.
Timothée Chalamet Makes a Surprise Fashion Week Appearance at Loewe
At this point, it’s a well-known fact that Timothée Chalamet is one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood. But despite his regular outings in some of the slickest looks the fashion world has to offer—all styled by Chalamet himself, might we add—it’s surprising how rarely the actor actually makes an appearance at, well, fashion week. (His last outing at Paris Fashion Week was almost three years ago, and even then it was primarily to support his close friend and frequent red carpet collaborator Haider Ackermann at the designer’s fall 2020 show.)
The White Lotus Cast Is Taking Over Fashion’s Front Rows
The second season of The White Lotus was a true cultural phenomenon this year. It seemed like everybody was watching and discussing the hit HBO show after it premiered back in October. Even though there were only seven episodes, director Mike White crafted an intricate web of characters whose zingers—and outfits—are now indelible (Jennifer Coolidge’s “Peppa Pig” pink look is still my favorite). It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that the season two cast has now been taking over the front rows at fashion week. Valentina, Lucia, Albie, and more—or rather, the actors who played them—have all been spotted at the fall 2023 men’s shows in Europe this month.
The Best Backstage Moments From the Fall 2023 Menswear Shows in Paris
Paris is the final stop on our menswear tour, and the week is jam-packed with exciting debuts. Grace Wales Bonner’s first show in town, Emily Adams Bode Aujla’s womenswear launch, and KidSuper’s collaboration with Louis Vuitton are a few of the buzzy things happening in the City of Light. But that’s not all: After a destination show in Marrakech, Anthony Vaccarello is back to showcase his latest Saint Laurent menswear. If you’ve always wanted to attend a show, you may finally have a chance this season, since Marine Serre is opening up her doors to the public once again. Follow along as Acielle Tanbetova captures the best behind-the-scenes moments from the shows below.
BAFTAs 2023: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Night in British Film
In 2022, BAFTA leveled the playing field for the films competing for its highest honors through a process of long-listing followed by two rounds of voting—a move that encouraged members to consider a wider range of releases, and rewarded smaller indie gems that could otherwise have been overlooked (including After Love, whose compelling lead Joanna Scanlan took home the best-actress prize). However, it was also crucial in anointing frontrunners ahead of the Oscars, from Jane Campion and Ariana DeBose to Troy Kotsur. So, who will get their moment in the spotlight at this year’s ceremony and significantly boost their awards season chances?
Jenna Ortega Is on Board With the Haute Hoodie Gown
Jenna Ortega is Hollywood’s new It girl, thanks to her recent starring roles in Wednesday, X, and the Scream franchise—not to mention she’s a shining new fashion star, too. As evidenced at the recent Golden Globes, where she wore an ethereal Gucci gown on the red carpet, the actor is willing to have fun with fashion and make a bold statement. Her latest fashion serve was at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 menswear show in Paris today. Shortly before taking in the new collection from the front row, Ortega posed in front of a giant gold “YSL” logo—in a super sleek look, of course.
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0