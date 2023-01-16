Read full article on original website
wgac.com
Three Suspects Sought in Family Dollar Larceny
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men in connection with the theft of more than $2,000 from the Family Dollar Store on South Belair Road. Deputies were called to the store January 12, where the manager reported the three suspects had picked up 6 gift cards it appeared they were purchasing. Investigators say the suspects used a YouTube card to pay for the gift cards in separate transactions. Two of the transactions were declined, while the four that were approved were each worth $500.
WRDW-TV
Citations, DUIs, and drug arrests after road checks in Jefferson County
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday night, officers from 11 different counties are teaming up to keep the roads safer. The point of road checks is to keep everyone safe on the roads. We rode along with Grovetown Chief of Police Jamey Kitchens to get a first-hand look at what officers are looking for.
wfxg.com
Keysville Mayor's home hit by gunfire in drive-by shooting
KEYSVILLE, Ga (WFXG) - In such a small area like Keysville, which is only one square mile, crime is rare. Sunday night, Burke County deputies responded to 523 Ga. Highway 88 about shots fired in the area. "My mind kind of blanked out because the only thing that I could...
Man sought for motel armed robbery captured and charged
A man that investigators say was wanted for an armed robbery at the Super 8 Motel on Washington Road in Augusta is behind bars.
wgac.com
Grovetown Woman Fatally Stabbed by Elderly Husband
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says a Grovetown woman was fatally stabbed by her 82-year-old husband at their home in the 3700 block of Gordon Highway today. Robert Bennett called authorities at 12:15 pm and reported he had just stabbed his wife, 60-year-old Michelle Bennett. Investigators say Mrs. Bennett...
WRDW-TV
Day-care worker charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans day-care worker lost her job and was arrested over her alleged aggressive behavior toward several children, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The behavior reportedly happened Nov. 1, but Angela Renee Harris, 50, was only recently arrested, according to deputies. An assistant...
RCSO deputy arrested after allegations of bringing contraband to inmates
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after allegations of bringing contraband to detention center inmates. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there were allegations on January 9th that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Authorities say that […]
Harlem man charged after calling 911 and admitting to stabbing wife
A husband is facing murder charges after stabbing his wife in their Harlem home on Wednesday afternoon.
WRDW-TV
Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details emerged Friday afternoon about a shooting the night before that injured one person. Deputies learned at 8:37 p.m. of the incident in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, according to a deputy’s report released Friday afternoon. An arriving officer found the 37-year-old victim...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office STILL searching for Entering Auto suspect
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are STILL searching for a suspect accused of breaking into cars. Authorities say on January 15th, around midnight the pictured suspect was involved in Entering Auto’s on Coldwater Street in the Retreat at Baker Place subdivision. The only description they could give us is suspect is an […]
WRDW-TV
4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt
DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison in Washington County. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies on patrol near Washington State Prison came across a woman walking on prison property. Authorities learned she was there to make a...
WRDW-TV
3 wanted after stealing $2,000 at Family Dollar using gift card scheme
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three suspects are wanted after stealing $2,000 at a Family Dollar on South Belair Road. On Jan. 12 around 3:15 p.m., Columbia County deputies responded to Family Dollar in the 300 block of South Belair Road in reference to a theft of $2,000. Upon arrival, deputies...
wfxg.com
Man shot in leg following altercation on Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: We now have more information about the shooting that happened Thursday night on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. Deputies learned that a fight between several men spilled over into the alley behind a restaurant and shots were fired, hitting one of the men at least once in the left leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
wfxg.com
North Augusta man sentenced to 10+ years for drug trafficking
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A North Augusta man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for drug trafficking. Forty-three-year-old Maurice Antwain Diggs pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Diggs to 151 months in prison, three months of supervised release, and a $2,000 fine.
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta officer accused of inappropriate relationship with student
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta High School resource officer has resigned after allegations emerged of an inappropriate relationship with a female student. According to officials, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officer Chris Wilson was suspended Dec. 16, the same day the department learned of the allegations and started the investigation.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault. Benjamin Odom is a suspect in the aggravated assault Tuesday near Powell Road. He is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.
Search underway in Augusta for motel armed robbery suspect
Investigators are searching for a man wanted in reference to an armed robbery that happened at the Super 8 Motel on Washington Road on Tuesday afternoon.
WRDW-TV
North Augustan sentenced to federal prison for drug offenses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina man with a substantial history of drug-trafficking convictions has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison. Maurice Antwain Diggs, 43, of North Augusta, was sentenced to 151 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, according to federal prosecutors.
Man wanted for questioning by RCSO after woman says her lawnmower was taken
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is wanted for questioning after a woman claims that her lawnmower was stolen. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown white man with a white beard drove up to the woman’s driveway in a moped and grabbed the woman’s Orange Yardmax push lawnmower by the handles, […]
North Augusta man to spend more than a decade in prison for drug trafficking
A North Augusta man will spend 151 months behind bars on drug trafficking charges.
