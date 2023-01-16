Read full article on original website
Related
Plan to Live Long: Retirement Advice
The post Plan to Live Long: Retirement Advice appeared first on Seniors Guide.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Buying a House to Enjoy Your Retirement? Here’s How to Create a Financial Plan
Retirement is a time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Many look forward to settling into their dream home and getting much-needed rest after years of hard work. But before you can reach that point, it’s crucial to create a financial plan to ensure you have enough money saved up for when the time comes. Buying a house during retirement requires careful planning to ensure that you can afford it without putting yourself in financial danger. Here are some tips on how to create a financial plan when buying a house for your retirement:
CNBC
Over half of millennials expect to inherit money: Take 3 steps to be ready
The so-called great wealth transfer has been brewing for years as the historically affluent baby boomer generation begins passing on their estimated $68 trillion worth of assets. Over half of millennials are expecting to receive an inheritance, recent research shows. Many will likely be disappointed to find out they're not...
Comments / 0