Hallettsville Police Department: 17-year-old arrested following high-speed chase
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – Hallettsville Police Department officers arrested a 17-year-old following a high-speed chase. At approximately 1:26 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Hallettsville Police Department received information that the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a white 2011 Escalade, heading into the Hallettsville city limits. Hallettsville police took over the pursuit of the vehicle that was travelling at speeds...
KXAN
Two sentenced in connection to 2020 body found buried in backyard, covered in concrete
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were sentenced Wednesday in connection to a body that was found covered in concrete and buried in the backyard of a south Austin home in August 2020. Travis County court records showed the murder charges against 25-year-old Walker Kaatz and 38-year-old Kristie Michelle Cardenas...
Man accused of shooting, killing wife in east Austin home
Austin Police arrested a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in an east Austin home Thursday afternoon.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest sought in double murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with a double murder in far West Bexar County and a person of interest who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been named, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, 42, is charged with capital murder in connection...
Arrest warrant issued in 2022 fatal crash in north Austin, man now faces manslaughter charge
In a court document filed Thursday, a man was charged with manslaughter in connection to an October 2022 crash in north Austin that resulted in a death.
Trial delayed for Martindale neighbor who fatally shot Austin man through car more than a year ago
A Central Texas family is frustrated, waiting for closure. Adil Dghoughi's brother said they just found on Tuesday the trial for the person accused of killing him has been pushed back months.
foxsanantonio.com
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
Suspect sentenced to 15 years for 2021 east Austin fatal stabbing
Christopher Garcia, 19, was arrested in 2021 on a first-degree felony homicide charge after police said he fatally stabbed a 29-year-old in east Austin.
KSAT 12
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
Person injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas — A person is recovering from minor injuries after an apparent shooting early Friday morning in Del Valle. Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies received a call at around 1 a.m. from a person who had possibly been shot at a house in the 7100 block of Ross Road, near Scarlett Sleeve Way and Dancing Wind Lane.
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KSAT 12
Two teens arrested in New Braunfels shooting
NEW BRAUNFELS – Two teenagers were arrested after firing several shots and being found in possession of multiple controlled substances, said New Braunfels police. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rhine Road. Upon arrival, officers learned a man...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend and her 5 children while driving, police say
KIRBY, Texas – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend and her five children. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Edward Moody, 27, fired a gun at the victim’s car while she was traveling northbound on Candlemeadow. Moody was driving in the...
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS needs help finding pickup involved in deadly hit-and-run
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) needs help finding a Dodge Ram that might have been involved in a deadly hit and run. DPS says a vehicle hit a pedestrian on FM 973 near Tesla Road in Southeast Travis County on December 6, 2022 between 9:45 and 11 p.m.
Update: Four suspects arrested in fatal shooting incident near The Grove Apartments
VICTORIA, Texas – At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, authorities arrested Jacob Solis, 22, from a residence in the 900 block of N. Wheeler St. According to the Victoria Police Department, Solis was the subject of a warrant charging him with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in reference to the incident at...
seguintoday.com
High-speed chase ends killing two, and injuring others
(Seguin) — Two people were killed and others injured following a high-speed chase that ended near Love’s Truck Stop. Joshua Ray, chief deputy with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began at around 7:29 a.m. Monday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a tan 1997 Ford Explorer.
Travis County sentences man to 5 years for role in 2019 crash that killed woman
Michael Garcia pled guilty to an accident involving death charge on Aug. 10, per Travis County online records.
At a bar downtown with police presence outside — How do you find out what’s going on?
Some downtown Austin bar employees want better access to emergency information so they can keep customers safe when danger strikes.
Update: Vehicle crash on S.W. Moody Street leaves one dead, one in critical condition
Photo courtesy: Adam Seibel VICTORIA, Texas – A vehicle crash that took place on S.W. Moody Street Thursday has left one person dead and one in critical condition at a Texas hospital. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 1900 block of S.W. Moody St. in reference to a major motor vehicle...
Pleasanton Express
EMS Director Penny surrenders to Atascosa Sheriff’s office
Donald Penny, current Atascosa County EMS Director, has surrendered to the Atascosa Sheriff’s Department after an investigation was conducted by Texas Rangers. According to Sheriff David Soward, Penny will be charged with Official Oppression, or abuse of office. Penny turned himself in to the county jail at 10:50 a.m on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
