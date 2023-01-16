ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixon, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Hallettsville Police Department: 17-year-old arrested following high-speed chase

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – Hallettsville Police Department officers arrested a 17-year-old following a high-speed chase. At approximately 1:26 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Hallettsville Police Department received information that the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a white 2011 Escalade, heading into the Hallettsville city limits. Hallettsville police took over the pursuit of the vehicle that was travelling at speeds...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Person injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas — A person is recovering from minor injuries after an apparent shooting early Friday morning in Del Valle. Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies received a call at around 1 a.m. from a person who had possibly been shot at a house in the 7100 block of Ross Road, near Scarlett Sleeve Way and Dancing Wind Lane.
DEL VALLE, TX
KSAT 12

Two teens arrested in New Braunfels shooting

NEW BRAUNFELS – Two teenagers were arrested after firing several shots and being found in possession of multiple controlled substances, said New Braunfels police. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rhine Road. Upon arrival, officers learned a man...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Update: Four suspects arrested in fatal shooting incident near The Grove Apartments

  VICTORIA, Texas – At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, authorities arrested Jacob Solis, 22, from a residence in the 900 block of N. Wheeler St. According to the Victoria Police Department, Solis was the subject of a warrant charging him with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in reference to the incident at...
VICTORIA, TX
seguintoday.com

High-speed chase ends killing two, and injuring others

(Seguin) — Two people were killed and others injured following a high-speed chase that ended near Love’s Truck Stop. Joshua Ray, chief deputy with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began at around 7:29 a.m. Monday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a tan 1997 Ford Explorer.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Update: Vehicle crash on S.W. Moody Street leaves one dead, one in critical condition

Photo courtesy: Adam Seibel VICTORIA, Texas –  A vehicle crash that took place on S.W. Moody Street Thursday has left one person dead and one in critical condition at a Texas hospital. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 1900 block of S.W. Moody St. in reference to a major motor vehicle...
VICTORIA, TX
Pleasanton Express

EMS Director Penny surrenders to Atascosa Sheriff’s office

Donald Penny, current Atascosa County EMS Director, has surrendered to the Atascosa Sheriff’s Department after an investigation was conducted by Texas Rangers. According to Sheriff David Soward, Penny will be charged with Official Oppression, or abuse of office. Penny turned himself in to the county jail at 10:50 a.m on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy