ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Cheese Producers Want More State Aid

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) -The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association announces its policy priorities for the year ahead. The industry group wants the Legislature to increase state funding for an ag exports program and grants for dairy processors. A press release notes lawmakers in the previous budget cycle allocated $400,000 for the Dairy Processor Grant program.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
NEENAH, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023

The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Local Business Recognized at Wisconsin Agri-Business Association's 2023 Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Agri-Business Association's 2023 Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic, held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison last week, welcomed over 900 participants, exhibitors, presenters, and guests. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, presented in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and College of Agricultural...
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI
WISN

'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Proposed Constitutional Amendment on Bail Reform will be on Wisconsin's April Ballot

(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, the state Assembly passes a proposed constitutional amendment on bail reform. Delafield Republican Cindi Duchow says judges will now be able to consider past convictions of those charged with crimes. “They're gonna look back at their past criminal convictions. They're going to sort out the dangers to the community and then they're going to set their bail. And if they want to set it for $10 they can do it if they want to set it for 10 million. We are not handcuffing our judges.”
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Evers Addresses Shortage of Prosecutors & Public Defenders

(Bob Hague, WRN) The governor promises help for hard pressed prosecutors in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers addressed that during a press conference on Tuesday. “We need more prosecutors. We need more . . . public defenders.” The Democratic governor indicating he’ll provide funding in his state budget proposal.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

State Republican Lawmakers Looking to Add Two Referendums to April Ballot

(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican lawmakers are poised to add two referendums to Wisconsin's April ballot in what Democrats are calling a blatant attempt to drive up GOP turnout for the state's critical Supreme Court election. According to Shawn Johnson with Wisconsin Public Radio, the GOP ballot questions...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

High Levels of PFOS in Fresh Water Fish in Wisconsin

(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) A new study found dining on one fish caught in freshwater could be the same as drinking PFOS-contaminated water for a month, with highest levels of the harmful forever chemicals observed in Great Lakes fish. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the...
WISCONSIN STATE
KAAL-TV

A look at snow totals

Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
97X

These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy