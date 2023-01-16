(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, the state Assembly passes a proposed constitutional amendment on bail reform. Delafield Republican Cindi Duchow says judges will now be able to consider past convictions of those charged with crimes. “They're gonna look back at their past criminal convictions. They're going to sort out the dangers to the community and then they're going to set their bail. And if they want to set it for $10 they can do it if they want to set it for 10 million. We are not handcuffing our judges.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO