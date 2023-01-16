Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Releases Preliminary Employment Estimates for December
The Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary employment estimates for the month of December 2022, which showed Wisconsin added 900 nonfarm jobs over the month and 60,000 jobs over the year. The data also showed that Wisconsin's unemployment rate dipped to 3.2% in December,...
Wisconsin Cheese Producers Want More State Aid
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) -The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association announces its policy priorities for the year ahead. The industry group wants the Legislature to increase state funding for an ag exports program and grants for dairy processors. A press release notes lawmakers in the previous budget cycle allocated $400,000 for the Dairy Processor Grant program.
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
Local Business Recognized at Wisconsin Agri-Business Association's 2023 Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Agri-Business Association's 2023 Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic, held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison last week, welcomed over 900 participants, exhibitors, presenters, and guests. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, presented in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and College of Agricultural...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
Proposed Constitutional Amendment on Bail Reform will be on Wisconsin's April Ballot
(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, the state Assembly passes a proposed constitutional amendment on bail reform. Delafield Republican Cindi Duchow says judges will now be able to consider past convictions of those charged with crimes. “They're gonna look back at their past criminal convictions. They're going to sort out the dangers to the community and then they're going to set their bail. And if they want to set it for $10 they can do it if they want to set it for 10 million. We are not handcuffing our judges.”
Evers Addresses Shortage of Prosecutors & Public Defenders
(Bob Hague, WRN) The governor promises help for hard pressed prosecutors in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers addressed that during a press conference on Tuesday. “We need more prosecutors. We need more . . . public defenders.” The Democratic governor indicating he’ll provide funding in his state budget proposal.
State Republican Lawmakers Looking to Add Two Referendums to April Ballot
(By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican lawmakers are poised to add two referendums to Wisconsin's April ballot in what Democrats are calling a blatant attempt to drive up GOP turnout for the state's critical Supreme Court election. According to Shawn Johnson with Wisconsin Public Radio, the GOP ballot questions...
High Levels of PFOS in Fresh Water Fish in Wisconsin
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) A new study found dining on one fish caught in freshwater could be the same as drinking PFOS-contaminated water for a month, with highest levels of the harmful forever chemicals observed in Great Lakes fish. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the...
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Study finds that eating just one freshwater fish equals drinking contaminated water for a month
A new study finds that eating just one freshwater fish is equal to consuming a month’s worth of contaminated water. The prevalence of so-called “forever chemicals” is so pervasive, and many at risk of dangerous health consequences say health experts.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Wisconsin Residents Gain $213 Benefit If They Fit The Requirement
Inflation has cooled off since November 2022. But living costs remain high. Some Wisconsin residents can welcome $213 to help with one significant bill. Housing cost account for 30% or more of Americans' income.
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
