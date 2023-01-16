With things firmly back on the winning track following the 2-1 victory over Leeds United last weekend, Aston Villa look on to this weekend’s match at Southampton. The Saints currently sit last place in the table with 15 points to Villa’s 11th with 25 points, joined by a somewhat jarring West Ham United and Everton (those two have no business in the relegation zone, but here they are and at least Everton look to stay). As for players to look out for, James Ward-Prowse in midfield, Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back, and Che Adams in the forward position are expected to feature. While they’ve had recent success in cup matches, their last three league games have ended in defeat. Boxing Day at home was a 3-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, then on to Fulham and Craven Cottage for a 2-1 downfall, and finally, another loss at Saint Mary’s; a 1-0 scoreline against Nottingham Forest.

9 HOURS AGO