Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
It’s been a week of rest for Newcastle after the Magpies crashed out of the FA Cup earlier this month having lost to Sheff Wednesday. With no games played following last weekend’s thriller against Fulham at St James’ Park, NUFC returns to action this Saturday going on the road to visit Crystal Palace in London for the third matchup between both sides this season (one in the Premier League, one in the Carabao Cup) and two draws in the prior two.
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Well, let’s go. Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield for the early Saturday morning match. At least you’ll know right away how the rest of your weekend is going to go. Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Women Advance, Spurs Preview, Pep Presser, and More...
Manchester City Women are through to the Conti Cup quarterfinals and the Men are set to Host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Sky Blue news is here with all the latest to keep you up to date. Man City reach Women’s League Cup quarter-finals - BBC. Filippa Angeldahl...
SB Nation
CHN Radio Episode 191: Halfway to Champions League
What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah recap the Newcastle v. Fulham match, talk about all the latest happenings, and preview the Crystal Palace match. So yeah, give it a listen. As always give this...
SB Nation
Saturday football open thread
Hey gang! Tottenham Hotspur may be hot garbage, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some other Premier League football matches today. We have a full slate of Saturday matches, highlighted by Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the early match. And what’s funny about that is that LIverpool vs. Chelsea is a clash between the ninth and tenth teams in the table. Wild, huh?
SB Nation
Tottenham academy graduate Anton Walkes killed in boating accident, age 25
There’s breaking news this morning from the United States, and it is tragic. Charlotte FC has announced that Anton Walkes, their utility defender and a graduate of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, has passed away. He was just 25 years old. This news is brand new and we don’t know...
SB Nation
Deloitte: Tottenham Women had sixth highest 2021-22 revenue in Europe
Every year, Deloitte releases a report ranking European football teams by the amount of revenue they bring in based on their publicly released financial statements. They call it the “Money League.” This year, for the first time, Deloitte has also released a Money League report for European women’s football teams, using the same criteria. And while the numbers are minuscule compared to what’s made by men’s football clubs, it still represents what is hoped will be the start of continued growth in the women’s game over the coming years.
SB Nation
Everton Under-18s recap: FA Youth Cup disappointment followed by good draw in mini derby
Following the disappointment of Everton Under-18s losing 3-1 to Fulham in the FA Youth Cup early last week it was a good time to face arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League Under 18 game on Saturday. The game took place at Liverpool’s academy in Kirkby. The Blues did not...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 20
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 20! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
SB Nation
West Ham vs Everton - Match Preview | Lampard and Moyes on the edge
Roll up, roll up, it’s time for El Sackio. The winner gets David Moyes. Yep, Everton travel to fellow strugglers West Ham with both manager’s jobs on the line. If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry. And let’s face it we all need a bit of a...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Wolves - The Opposition
Manchester City welcome Wolves to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as they look to further cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League. The blues returned to winning ways on Thursday with a stunning comeback from 2-0 down against Spurs to win 4-2, and face another tough challenge in the shape of Wolves.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Southampton v Aston Villa
With things firmly back on the winning track following the 2-1 victory over Leeds United last weekend, Aston Villa look on to this weekend’s match at Southampton. The Saints currently sit last place in the table with 15 points to Villa’s 11th with 25 points, joined by a somewhat jarring West Ham United and Everton (those two have no business in the relegation zone, but here they are and at least Everton look to stay). As for players to look out for, James Ward-Prowse in midfield, Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back, and Che Adams in the forward position are expected to feature. While they’ve had recent success in cup matches, their last three league games have ended in defeat. Boxing Day at home was a 3-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, then on to Fulham and Craven Cottage for a 2-1 downfall, and finally, another loss at Saint Mary’s; a 1-0 scoreline against Nottingham Forest.
SB Nation
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: A no-win situation
Any lingering dreams of optimism were sufficiently sizzled out on Sunday, as Tottenham Hotspur followed this season’s script in a lifeless North London Derby defeat. There was no momentous win to springboard this team in the right direction or pushback on Arsenal’s title chase, and there was not even a moral victory to carry forward. Instead, it was yet another confirmation of where things truly stand.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: We Will Have to Invest As Well
Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on investment ahead of Saturday’s game with Chelsea, a match which sees the Reds face another underperforming team — but one which has, per reports, spent a staggering £400 million (approximately) since the end of last season, with £125 million just this month.
SB Nation
Chelsea express interest in Olympique Lyonnais right back Malo Gusto — report
Wonderfully named (and coiffed) Malo Gusto is the latest highly promising young player to pop up on the Chelsea transfer radar, with L’Equipe (via GFFN) reporting on Friday that the Blues “have made their interest known” and that “particularly high offers would be considered” by the Lyon front office.
SB Nation
How would Danjuma fit in at Everton?
With a number of reliable media sources now reporting that Dutch international forward Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld could be close to making a transfer to Everton, we take a look at how the soon-to-be 26 year-old would fit into Frank Lampard’s embattled side. After a deceptively decent start to the...
SB Nation
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Olise stoppage time stunner ends winning run
Manchester United’s winning streak came to an end at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night. Crystal Palace picked up a late free kick to spoil the party after trailing 1-0 for nearly the whole second half. It’s the first result to really go against United since the loss to Aston Villa, and delivered some bad vibes ahead of a big, big game at the weekend.
SB Nation
Leicester City Complete The Signing of Victor Kristiansen
Leicester City have signed left-back Victor Kristiansen from Danish side FC Copenhagen for a reported fee of €20 million. The Denmark U21 international is the Foxes’ first new signing of the January 2023 transfer window. Having completed his physical, the 20 year-old could be available for selection on Saturday against Brighton and Hove Albion. Realistically, he will likely have to wait until the FA Cup match against Walsall on 28 January to make his bow for City as he hasn’t featured for his club since the World Cup break.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Still Interested in January Caicedo Signing
Liverpool’s weak link in a difficult 2022-23 season that sees the Reds languishing in ninth and quite possibly already out of the top four race has been midfield. At least that’s how everyone on the outside, from fans to pundits to rivals, sees it. Despite that, it appears...
SB Nation
Reds Hell Bent on Reminding Everyone How Good They Can Be, Says Jordan Henderson
Ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea, Liverpool are looking to build on their FA Cup win against Wolves and extract themselves from a rut of poor form for most of this season so far. And captain Jordan Henderson acknowledged the weight of the current situation at a club...
Comments / 0