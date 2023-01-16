Read full article on original website
NBA
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections
(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 19
There are five games in the NBA on Thursday, one of which will feature the Pistons taking on the Bulls in Paris. We’ll also have a championship rematch from last season when the Celtics play the Warriors. Two teams who entered the season with hopes of making deep playoff runs, but are currently without some of their best players, will face off when the Suns host the Nets. Let’s dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Warriors to rest Stephen Curry, 3 other starters vs. Cavs
The Golden State Warriors will be without four of their five regular starters tonight in Cleveland (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) to give them some rest. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — who account for 65% of Golden State’s points per game — will not play against the Cavs. Additionally, big men Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable for the game.
NBA
Grizzlies tie franchise record with 11th straight victory, win 115-114 over Cavaliers
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-13) matched their franchise record with their 11th straight win, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18) 115-114 on Wednesday at FedExForum. Desmond Bane scored a game-high 25 points, and Ja Morant posted 24 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who tied the club-record winning streak set last season from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 13, 2022.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Head to Utah to Take on the Scrappy Jazz
Last Matchup: 11/21/22 – LAC 121 – UTAH 114 | Norman Powell: 30 PTS – Jordan Clarkson 26 PTS. The Jazz and Clippers are meeting for the 16th time over the last three seasons (including playoffs), with Utah holding an 8-7 advantage so far in the matchup over that span. Only the Mavericks (8) have more wins against Utah than Los Angeles since 2020-21.
NBA
Everything to know ahead of Bulls-Pistons in NBA Paris Game
The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls touched down in Paris, France on Monday in preparation for Thursday’s NBA Paris showdown in the City of Lights. Bulls-Pistons will be the 119th international NBA game played since 1984 and the second Global Game this season. Paris is hosting its sixth NBA matchup — its first coming in a 1994 preseason game between the Warriors and Hornets, and its last being a matchup between the Bucks and Hornets in 2020, the first regular season game played in France.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 15
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. I want to note that the top player to grab is Cameron Johnson as he returns from his injury, but he’s just over the 60% threshold. Make sure he’s not on your waiver wire.
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s DPOY case + LeBron's scoring
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. JJJ, DPOY?. The league’s top two...
NBA
"Good To See That Happen" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over LA
After a brutal losing streak where Utah had recently lost seven of eight, it's safe to say that the Jazz have turned the corner. They've since responded to win four of five, culminating in Wednesday's wire-to-wire 126-103 victory over the shorthanded LA Clippers. Six players scored in double figures as Utah has now climbed back to .500 on the season.
NBA
Betway By the Numbers: Anderson Varejao
As the Cavaliers honor franchise great Anderson Varejao this weekend, get a glance at some numbers he has gathered up in his 13 seasons in Cleveland... 7 … players in Cavaliers franchise history – including Anderson Varejao – to have tallied at least 4,000 points and 4,000 rebounds.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Magic 123, Pelicans 110
Magic (17-28), Pelicans (26-20) Orlando may be struggling this season record-wise, but the Magic recently posted victories over Western Conference postseason contenders Oklahoma City, Golden State and Portland. They added another squad to that expanding list Friday, using a game-changing fourth-quarter surge to overtake New Orleans. The Pelicans went cold for a long stretch in the final stanza, as the Magic took command on the scoreboard, turning what had been a very competitive matchup through 36 minutes into a convincing final margin.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Raptors
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-24) head back home to take on the Toronto Raptors (20-25) on Thursday night at Target Center. Minnesota is on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, 122-118. Seven players scored in the double-digits for the Timberwolves, with Jaden McDaniels posting a team-high 18 points. Kyle Anderson earned a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
NBA
Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) to miss game vs. Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Cleveland’s game at Memphis on Wednesday night with a strained left groin. Mitchell, who is averaging 28.4 points per game in his first season for Cleveland, got hurt Monday in the third quarter of a 113-103 win over New Orleans. He was held out of practice Tuesday, and the Cavaliers ruled him out hours before tipoff against the streaking Grizzlies, who have won 10 straight.
NBA
Magic Come Up Big Down the Stretch to Take Down Pelicans
Franz Wagner registered 30 points – his third 30-plus-point performance of the season and fourth of his career – Cole Anthony scored 22, and Gary Harris had 15, as the Orlando Magic, in their first game since returning from a five-game West Coast road trip, overcame an early 14-point deficit to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Friday night at Amway Center.
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: LaMelo's Injury, Coby White, The Corner Three
Mike Sutera: LaMelo suffered yet another ankle sprain. If I'm the Hornets I sit him the rest of the year. Tank and help get him healthy. Also read the Raptors have told teams they’re going to do something. Anunoby? More stuff: Indy supposedly open to trading Duarte. Soured on him already. Injured to start the season and really struggling with his shot. Wonder if there is a deal to be made with Knicks. They like Toppin. Knicks were big fans of his during the draft.
NBA
Nikola Jokic passes Alex English to become Nuggets' all-time assists leader
Already the Denver Nuggets all-time leading rebounder, Nikola Jokic passed Hall of Famer Alex English to become the franchise leader in assists on Wednesday night in a 122-118 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic recorded his 3,680th career assist in the third quarter on an inbounds pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope,...
NBA
Wire-to-Wire Win for Thunder
From the opening minutes on Wednesday night, the Thunder was extremely sharp. Despite coming back home from a long trip for one night at Paycom Center before shipping back out on the road again, the Thunder’s collective confidence, poise and execution of the gameplan was top notch. Bursting out...
NBA
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle again in Hornets' win over Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/20/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 20, 2023. Naji Marshall questionable for Friday game at Orlando. New Orleans has been forced to alter its lineup multiple times this season in response to a starter being sidelined,...
NBA
NBA Fantasy All-Stars: 10 standout players from first half of season
Voting for the NBA All-Star game ends Saturday, January 21. With the final ballots about to be cast, let’s name the Fantasy All-Star Team of players who have stood out in the first half. Since there are usually two All-Star squads in the NBA, we’ll name four guards, four forwards and two centers to our fantasy All-Star Team.
