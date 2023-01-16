Read full article on original website
WOWT
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
This Wild Iowa Snowboarding Hill Has a 300 Foot Vertical Drop
When I think of great skiing and snowboarding areas, I don't think of the Midwest. Perhaps I should change my way of thinking as there is a hill in Iowa that has a 300 foot vertical drop. I have to confess that I had completely forgotten about Mt. Crescent near...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nebraska history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Postal Disruptions in Nebraska as USPS Closes 21 Post Offices
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of 21 post offices in Nebraska due to a major snowstorm in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in different parts of Nebraska.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Nebraska's 10 toughest schedules
Some Nebraska high school boys basketball teams have taken to heart the cliché, "You've got to beat the best to be the best." And while plenty of programs have met that theory with great success, some have not. As we dove into our Nebraska high school boys basketball rankings...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
WOWT
Sparks fly at zoning regulation meeting in Blair
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses. Nebraska legislators discussed the ability to "kill" bills in Lincoln today. Nebraska senators debate rule involving kill motions. Updated: 10 hours ago. Senators in Lincoln discussed the future of so-called "kill motions" today. Omaha working to clear secondary roads. Updated:...
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
KETV.com
Meet Styles, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Are you looking for a majestic teddy bear of a dog? Meet Styles. The Newfoundland and Labrador Retriever mix is a big, fluffy creature with a laid-back personality...
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans grab shovels, health officials preach safety
KEARNEY, NE — When the snow piles into mini mountains, it’s time to grab your shovel. Or your snow-clearing instrument of choice. “You do the rough work with the snow blower, then you finish up cleanup with the shovel,” Kurt Dannehl said. That strategy makes 10 inches...
News Channel Nebraska
Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast
SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on Sarpy County site
Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300.
The Nebraska City News Press
Growing Rural Nebraska
On January 4th, the 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first regular session. This legislative session is in full swing, and we are nearly through the bill introduction period!. One of my bills introduced this session is LB 213, a major economic development bill for District 1 and all of...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
1011now.com
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a quiet start to the work week, a significant winter storm is set to unfold across the state through the day on Wednesday. Areas of heavy snow, some light icing, and breezy north and northwest winds will combine to lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions through the day across almost the entire state. If you don’t have to venture outside on Wednesday, please don’t!
YAHOO!
Iowans are fierce about our favorite foods. Here are 8 famously Iowan dishes to try
In Iowa's 175 years as a state, it has become synonymous with certain hearty, salty, not-too-fussy foods that make people from other states ask, “Why?”. Approach any Iowan about the dishes that Iowa is known for, and you’re likely to get a recounting of their family’s version or a fierce defense of the foodstuff in question — or both.
