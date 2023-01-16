ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nebraska history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Nebraska's 10 toughest schedules

Some Nebraska high school boys basketball teams have taken to heart the cliché, "You've got to beat the best to be the best." And while plenty of programs have met that theory with great success, some have not. As we dove into our Nebraska high school boys basketball rankings...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Sparks fly at zoning regulation meeting in Blair

Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses. Nebraska legislators discussed the ability to "kill" bills in Lincoln today. Nebraska senators debate rule involving kill motions. Updated: 10 hours ago. Senators in Lincoln discussed the future of so-called "kill motions" today. Omaha working to clear secondary roads. Updated:...
BLAIR, NE
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
OMAHA, NE
KAAL-TV

A look at snow totals

Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskans grab shovels, health officials preach safety

KEARNEY, NE — When the snow piles into mini mountains, it’s time to grab your shovel. Or your snow-clearing instrument of choice. “You do the rough work with the snow blower, then you finish up cleanup with the shovel,” Kurt Dannehl said. That strategy makes 10 inches...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast

SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
COLORADO STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Growing Rural Nebraska

On January 4th, the 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first regular session. This legislative session is in full swing, and we are nearly through the bill introduction period!. One of my bills introduced this session is LB 213, a major economic development bill for District 1 and all of...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a quiet start to the work week, a significant winter storm is set to unfold across the state through the day on Wednesday. Areas of heavy snow, some light icing, and breezy north and northwest winds will combine to lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions through the day across almost the entire state. If you don’t have to venture outside on Wednesday, please don’t!
NEBRASKA STATE
YAHOO!

Iowans are fierce about our favorite foods. Here are 8 famously Iowan dishes to try

In Iowa's 175 years as a state, it has become synonymous with certain hearty, salty, not-too-fussy foods that make people from other states ask, “Why?”. Approach any Iowan about the dishes that Iowa is known for, and you’re likely to get a recounting of their family’s version or a fierce defense of the foodstuff in question — or both.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy