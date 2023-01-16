Berlin, Germnay’s Justin Sommer has been riding for Santa Cruz for a while, going Pro for the brand back in September of last year. Today, Santa Cruz released the 29 minute long documentary telling you everything you need to know about Sommer. Born in Berlin, Justin learned the ropes from his older friends to navigate the tough streets. After getting sponsored by Radio Skateboards, which was a turning point in his life, Justin fell into the party scene. Despite this setback, he never lost sight of his true passion, skateboarding. Eventually, he left Radio for an opportunity to skate for Santa Cruz Skateboards. As he grew up and matured, he turned pro and achieved his life long dream. This is a story of determination, hard work, and the power of skateboarding to change lives. Don’t miss this inspiring documentary about one of the most talented skaters in the world. Watch the latest episode of ‘True Grit’ Produced by Joe Perrin & Trevar Cushing and edited by Tyler Lodzinski & Joe Perrin, above!

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO