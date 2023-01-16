Read full article on original website
Watch Sergio Santoro’s ‘Quarta de Cinzas’ Part for Solo
Sergio Santoro is one of the most unpredictable skaters in the world. For those that don’t recall, Sergio famously did a darkslide on the massive MACBA out-ledge—as seen in his ‘Nicest Moments’ part here on The Berrics. Santoro keeps the fun-loving, loose spirit of skateboarding alive in his latest edit for Solo Skate Mag. Filmed this in ten days around carnival, when his friend Santiago Brandimarti was visiting, ‘Quarta de Cinzas’ is nothing but good times and summer vibes. Watch Santoro’s ‘Quarta de Cinzas’ part, filmed and edited by Santiago Brandimarti, above!
Spanish Mike shows us what a Rainy Day Skate Session at The Primitive Park looks like
It’s been uncharacteristically rainy this in LA this past few weeks and, as the age old saying goes, when it rains, it pours. By that, we mean all the skaters come pouring into the few indoor skateparks around LA. Just because it’s rainy doesn’t mean the clips have to stop! Luckily Spanish Mike was able to capture a typical rainy day sesh at The Primitive Park with some heavy hitters. Yuto Horigome, Dashawn Jordan, Sean Malto, Torey Pudwill, Shay Sandiford, Gage Boyle, Christian Dufrene, and of course, the Primitive Captain himself, Paul Rodriguez, all throw it down inside while it’s pouring down outside. Watch Rainy Day Skate Sesh at the Primitive Park, above, and then shop our selection of Primitive products in The Canteen!
Pocket Premieres Lucas Marques ‘October Symphony’ Part
Pocket Skate Mag premiered the latest project from Leonardo Beazotto this morning, ‘October Symphony’ – a full part of Lucas Marques filmed entirely in Europe. Special thank you to NB# and MKD for helping Leonardo make his dream of a Euro round trip come to life and to Jose Guilherme “Zezinho” for opening the doors of his house for Lucas and Leonardo.
The Nine Club & Friends Session the Sand Gaps in ‘De La Soul Grind’
All work and no play make The Nine Club Crew dull boys. Curb your enthusiasm with Justin Eldridge, Chris Roberts, Roger Bagley, Kelly Hart, Steezus Christ, and friends (we see you Andy Anderson) as they session the infamous Sand Gaps in ‘De La Soul Grind’ playing on More Nine Club YouTube Channel.
Ville Wester Makes the Move from Polar to Palace
In a unexpected move, London based brand Palace nabs the dynamic Danish rider, Ville Wester, from the Swedish board company Polar. For those that don’t recall, Polar turned Ville Pro at last year’s Copenhagen Open, which he talks about in Nike SB’s Through The Hearts piece. With Wester only being pro for Polar less than a year, it makes the move quite interesting but we’re excited to see how the move plays our for Palace, Polar, and especially Ville.
Nike SB x Pawnshop Skate Co | Old Soul
Pawnshop, the revered skateshop founded by Anthony Piscopo in West Covina, recently released a star studded edit, Old Soul, for Nike SB to go along with the release of their limited edition Pawnshop X Nike SB Dunk High. Pawnshop Skate Co.’s blue-collar work ethic shines bright in their latest video featuring Donovon Piscopo, John Fitzgerald, Joseph Campos, Tuoyo Oroye, Eric Koston, Guy Mariano, Lance Mountain, and Leo Baker.
Santa Cruz shares the story of German Prodigy Justin Sommer in ‘True Grit’
Berlin, Germnay’s Justin Sommer has been riding for Santa Cruz for a while, going Pro for the brand back in September of last year. Today, Santa Cruz released the 29 minute long documentary telling you everything you need to know about Sommer. Born in Berlin, Justin learned the ropes from his older friends to navigate the tough streets. After getting sponsored by Radio Skateboards, which was a turning point in his life, Justin fell into the party scene. Despite this setback, he never lost sight of his true passion, skateboarding. Eventually, he left Radio for an opportunity to skate for Santa Cruz Skateboards. As he grew up and matured, he turned pro and achieved his life long dream. This is a story of determination, hard work, and the power of skateboarding to change lives. Don’t miss this inspiring documentary about one of the most talented skaters in the world. Watch the latest episode of ‘True Grit’ Produced by Joe Perrin & Trevar Cushing and edited by Tyler Lodzinski & Joe Perrin, above!
