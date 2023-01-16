Read full article on original website
Related
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
Top Homeland Republican blasts 'after dark' border numbers release, promises 'tides are changing'
The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee is taking aim at the Biden administration for what Republicans have called an "after dark" drop of border numbers
Germany faces backlash over reluctance to send tanks to Ukraine
Germany is facing a backlash from allies over its reluctance to supply Leopard 2 tanks to bolster Ukraine’s fighting capacity in the nearly year-long war with Russia. On Friday, 50 countries agreed to provide Kyiv with billions of dollars’ worth of military hardware, including armoured vehicles and munitions needed to push back Russian forces.
Biden blames GOP for scoring 'political points' on immigration, as border numbers hit new high
President Biden on Friday took aim at Republicans for allegedly politicizing immigration rather than getting on board with a broad immigration framework he proposed.
WBUR
Why the U.S. is becoming a destination for asylum seekers
There has been a recent influx of migrants at the southwestern border, after slowing down in the past few years due to the Trump administration's policies and the coronavirus outbreak. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks to immigration expert Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee...
Comments / 0