The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Guardian

Germany faces backlash over reluctance to send tanks to Ukraine

Germany is facing a backlash from allies over its reluctance to supply Leopard 2 tanks to bolster Ukraine’s fighting capacity in the nearly year-long war with Russia. On Friday, 50 countries agreed to provide Kyiv with billions of dollars’ worth of military hardware, including armoured vehicles and munitions needed to push back Russian forces.
WASHINGTON STATE
WBUR

Why the U.S. is becoming a destination for asylum seekers

There has been a recent influx of migrants at the southwestern border, after slowing down in the past few years due to the Trump administration's policies and the coronavirus outbreak. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks to immigration expert Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee...

