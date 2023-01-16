ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Elle

Paris Hilton Just Shared Her High School Yearbook Photo And She Looks So Different

Paris Hilton, the ultimate icon to 2000s teens, has just re-shared a fan post of her own teen self to her Instagram Story – and she looks so different. The black and white snap is captioned with Paris' name and '10th', which we presume to mean 10th grade, making mini Paris 15/16 years old and not too many years away from becoming the It Girl of all It Girls.
Elle

A Complete Timeline of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Relationship

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a love story that spans decades. The couple first met in 1998 on the set of That '70s Show, and though they were a fan-favorite pair on screen, it took some time for them to finally get together in real life. Almost 25 years later, they're heading back to where it all began as they appear in Netflix's spin-off, That '90s Show, as their original characters, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elle

The Gossip Girl Reboot Was Canceled at HBO Max

Sorry, Upper East Siders: The Gossip Girl reboot will not continue at HBO Max, per The Hollywood Reporter. The cancelation news arrives a week before the second season finale is set to air. However, there could still be a slight chance the series finds life on another network or streaming...
Elle

Jennifer Coolidge

The New Year’s high is officially over. Champagne flutes have been washed and dried. The 2023 novelty glasses, tossed out with the trash. Bits of glitter and confetti all are but completely swept away. Remnants of what tied us to 2022 are fading, but one thing that hasn’t started anew: our fashion standards. Celebrities brought their A-games last year, so, as far as our expectations for the months ahead...let’s just say Hollywood has its work cut out for it. But if the first few weeks of 2023 are any indication of the style to come, we’re in for a treat. Here, find (and shop!) the best-dressed celebrities of January thus far.
Elle

The 2023 Met Gala Has Announced Its Co-Chairs

Karl Lagerfeld was a complicated man, which makes “honoring” his designs all the more challenging for this year’s crop of Met Gala guests. As the celebrities line up for 2023'[s fashion festivities, they’ll have a narrow window in which to steal red carpet attention for the benefit—figuratively and literally—of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s upcoming Costume Institute exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy