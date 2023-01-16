Read full article on original website
ncataggies.com
The Aggies Try to Continue Their Winning Ways Away From Home
THE GAME North Carolina A&T (9-12, 4-4 CAA) vs. William & Mary (8-12, 3-4 CAA) LOCATION Williamsburg, Va./Kaplan Arena (8,600) STREAM: The game will air live on FloHoops. The Aggies will try to recover from a disappointing 79-67 loss to preseason Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) favorite Towson at home on Thursday.
ncataggies.com
A&T Finalizes Three-Game Homestand With Game Against Stony Brook
THE GAME North Carolina A&T (11-6, 5-1 CAA) vs. Stony Brook (10-6, 4-1 CAA) LOCATION Greensboro, N.C. THE GAME North Carolina A&T at Hampton (6-9, 3-3 CAA ) STREAM: Friday's contest will stream live on FloHoops starting at 6 p.m. Donal Ware provides the play-by-play, and Walter Johnson analyzes the action. Sunday's contest will stream live on FloHoops beginning at 2 p.m.
ncataggies.com
Second-Ranked A&T Starts Spring Semester Competition After Strong Fall Semester
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T women's bowling finished the fall season on a strong note, winning its last three tournaments. In their final tournament before the holiday break, the UMES Hawk Classic in Millsboro, Del., the Aggies beat the second-ranked team in the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA), the Vanderbilt, Commodores, three times.
ncataggies.com
Reed Wins Men's Long Jump at Carolina Challenge
COLUMBIA, SC – The North Carolina A&T men's track and field jumper Aeneas Reed continued to show off the Aggies depth on Friday. Reed secured his first career win in the men's long jump and his first career win period at the University of South Carolina's Carolina Challenge at the South Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex.
btw21.com
"Disturbances broken up" at Martinsville basketball game, police chief says
MARTINSVILLE, VA – During the varsity boys’ basketball game between Magna Vista and Martinsville high schools at Martinsville Middle School, student-athletes engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct. This ultimately sparked chaos and game spectators rushed to the court. “There were a couple of disturbances broken up involving a couple of...
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
According to police, 40-year-old Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood. Gorham is described as being 5'7" and 170 pounds.
Greensboro man goes from facing homelessness to sitting in a boardroom
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As David Merritt ambles around the workshop at the Tiny Houses Community in Greensboro, he has a certain “Abe-Lincoln-from-the-mountains” vibe: wise but reserved. When he tells you his story, it can seem a little hard to believe. “I used to be homeless,” he said. “I was on the street for almost […]
Portsmouth parts ways with Deputy City Manager
Officials say Deputy City Manager Robert Baldwin no longer works for the city as of January 13.
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads. At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region. Several of the victims from...
Virginia Beach Woman Hit And Killed Crossing Boulevard In Florida
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old Virginia Beach woman was killed in a crash that happened around 6:50 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard, east of South Iowa Terrace, near Homosassa Springs. Troopers
wanderwithalex.com
Pharrell’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival Is a ‘Vibe,’ Returns to Virginia Beach
After three years, Pharrell Williams’ acclaimed SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival returns home to Virginia Beach, VA. VIP passes sold out before the artist lineup was announced, and fans on social media say they don’t care because “we’re talking about Pharrell. He’s not gonna bring no one, but the best.”
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
Man injured following shooting in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:56 p.m. in the 900 block of Battery Ave.
Another city employee cuts ties with Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The deputy city manager of Portsmouth no longer works for the city, an official confirmed Tuesday. A city spokesperson said as of Jan. 13, Robert Baldwin is no longer employed with the city. He also served as planning director. The spokesperson said Baldwin's salary was $174,978....
Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Before Hampton Police officers arrived on scene, police...
WAVY News 10
3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Suffolk
3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight …. California Pizza Kitchen closes at MacArthur Center …. California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CSrCAr. Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City …. Out in front of the house...
School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot
Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at a Newport News school.
Clue led family to missing teen's body; 'off-again, on-again' boyfriend arrested
The body of a missing Williamsburg teenager was discovered by her family last Friday in rural Isle of Wight County after a friend gave them her location based her previous social media activity.
Police investigating triple shooting in Portsmouth
The victims arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
