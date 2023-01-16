ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

ncataggies.com

The Aggies Try to Continue Their Winning Ways Away From Home

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (9-12, 4-4 CAA) vs. William & Mary (8-12, 3-4 CAA) LOCATION Williamsburg, Va./Kaplan Arena (8,600) STREAM: The game will air live on FloHoops. The Aggies will try to recover from a disappointing 79-67 loss to preseason Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) favorite Towson at home on Thursday.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Finalizes Three-Game Homestand With Game Against Stony Brook

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (11-6, 5-1 CAA) vs. Stony Brook (10-6, 4-1 CAA) LOCATION Greensboro, N.C. THE GAME North Carolina A&T at Hampton (6-9, 3-3 CAA ) STREAM: Friday's contest will stream live on FloHoops starting at 6 p.m. Donal Ware provides the play-by-play, and Walter Johnson analyzes the action. Sunday's contest will stream live on FloHoops beginning at 2 p.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

Second-Ranked A&T Starts Spring Semester Competition After Strong Fall Semester

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T women's bowling finished the fall season on a strong note, winning its last three tournaments. In their final tournament before the holiday break, the UMES Hawk Classic in Millsboro, Del., the Aggies beat the second-ranked team in the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA), the Vanderbilt, Commodores, three times.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

Reed Wins Men's Long Jump at Carolina Challenge

COLUMBIA, SC – The North Carolina A&T men's track and field jumper Aeneas Reed continued to show off the Aggies depth on Friday. Reed secured his first career win in the men's long jump and his first career win period at the University of South Carolina's Carolina Challenge at the South Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex.
GREENSBORO, NC
btw21.com

"Disturbances broken up" at Martinsville basketball game, police chief says

MARTINSVILLE, VA – During the varsity boys’ basketball game between Magna Vista and Martinsville high schools at Martinsville Middle School, student-athletes engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct. This ultimately sparked chaos and game spectators rushed to the court. “There were a couple of disturbances broken up involving a couple of...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
13News Now

At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads. At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region. Several of the victims from...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Another city employee cuts ties with Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The deputy city manager of Portsmouth no longer works for the city, an official confirmed Tuesday. A city spokesperson said as of Jan. 13, Robert Baldwin is no longer employed with the city. He also served as planning director. The spokesperson said Baldwin's salary was $174,978....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Before Hampton Police officers arrived on scene, police...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Suffolk

3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight …. California Pizza Kitchen closes at MacArthur Center …. California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CSrCAr. Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City …. Out in front of the house...
NORFOLK, VA

