This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
This Indiana City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
32-Year Indiana Fishing Record Broken Twice in Two Weeks
The Indiana burbot record held since 1990 was broken twice in a matter of two weeks. Indiana Department of Natural Resources Facebook Post:. Breaking a 32-year state record by 2.5 pounds, Valparaiso resident Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot in Lake Michigan, Dec. 30. Skafar broke the record twice that day after catching a second burbot that broke the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
Indiana Gov. Holcomb seeking to eliminate public school textbook fees
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is proposing Indiana eliminate textbook fees for all students in public and charter K-12 schools as part of his 2023 Next Level agenda. Indiana is one of seven states that currently allows schools to charge families for textbooks and curriculum materials. For many families, these fines can add up to hundreds of dollars. John Kenny, director of business operations at Monroe County Community School Corporation, told the IDS in an email that parents and families owed a total of $319,000 in textbook fees across the entire K-12 school district based on data from the 2021-22 school year.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Here’s How Much Indiana’s Bad Roads Cost You Per Year
Indiana has quite a few unmaintained roads all throughout the state, but do you have any idea how much these roads cost you per year to fix up?. Indiana is known as "The Crossroads of America," mainly because the city of Indianapolis is the hub for several major Interstate highways that crisscross the state, connecting Hoosiers to the rest of the United States. Recently, the state of Indiana was named one of the best states in the entire country to drive in. However, I think we all can agree that some of these roads that we use on a daily basis need a little bit of fixing. Whether it be due to way too many potholes, cracking roadways, or any other reason a road might be unmaintained, we understand that it costs money, quite a bit of it, to fix.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Indiana high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/20/23
Get the latest Indiana boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Proposed study could eliminate Indiana’s income tax
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana were to start its tax code with a blank slate, what would result?. That was the thought behind Senate Bill 3, authored by State Senator Travis Holdman (R, Markle). “Nobody can remember when they studied this last,” Holdman told WANE 15 Thursday....
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Risk for strong afternoon storms on Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for eastern Indiana, including Greensburg, Muncie, New Castle and Richmond. The watch is until 7 p.m., but storms are expected to clear out by 5 p.m. Sunshine this afternoon has increased the risk for thunderstorms this afternoon, and a few...
Study: Indiana horse racing is a $2 billion industry
Horse racing is estimated to be a nearly $2 billion industry that touches every county of Indiana, according to a study from Purdue University. That number represents an industry that has doubled its revenue in the last decade. Purdue researchers circulated detailed surveys to those involved in racing, covering all...
Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
Indiana Town on List of Small Towns in the U.S. That Feel Like You’re in a Hallmark Movie
If you were to visit this small town in Indiana, you might feel like you are in a Hallmark movie, according to a new list of ten small towns that make you feel like you're in a Hallmark movie in the United States. As someone who is from a small...
Alabama man clocked going 109 mph with kid in car on Indiana interstate
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Alabama man faces multiple OWI charges after he was clocked going 109 mph on I-65 in southern Indiana Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper pulled the man over near the Jackson/Bartholomew county line. The driver, identified as Anthony Reed, 36, of Huntsville, showed signs he had been drinking. A BAC test showed .24%, well over the legal limit.
Was Orville Redenbacher Really Fired from Princeton Farms? Southern Indiana Popcorn History
Indiana's Official State Snack - Popcorn - Has a Poppin' Southern Indiana Legacy. Whether you like it extra buttery, flavored, or plain, almost everybody has a favorite kind of popcorn. The very best popcorn has profound Indiana roots - Princeton, Indiana to be exact. Growing up in Princeton, I always...
Indiana lawmaker wants to exempt military pay from state taxes
(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants to make the state friendlier for active duty military members. State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said in a statement he has filed a bill that would gradually exempt members of the armed services from paying the state income tax on their military pay. As it stands now, active duty military based in Indiana can receive up to a $5,000 exemption on the...
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.
Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Indiana should be on your list of places to eat.
