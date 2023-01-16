Read full article on original website
Green Bay Man Charged in Connection to Bank Robbery
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023 of Robbery of a Financial Institution.
Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
Green Bay Police Searching for Suspects Involved in Rash of Auto Thefts
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their help in the search for suspects involved in a rash of reported auto thefts on the City’s east and west sides. Since January 15, 2023, police have started investigations on five stolen...
Oshkosh Police Identify Man Found Deceased in August 2022
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update to a death investigation that was originally reported on August 13, 2022 at a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Based on further investigation, items located at the scene. and assistance from Dr. Kasten from...
Two Rivers Woman Sentenced for Leaving Racist Notes on Car Windshields
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman who left racist notes on car windshields was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, plus jail time for a bail jumping conviction in the case. Cathleen Yauch, 50, previously pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count...
