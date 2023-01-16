Focus on the now to get financially set for the new year
January is a key time for preparing financially for the unexpected to avoid additional stress later and set up for a successful year.
Mark Matthews, a financial adviser with Edward Jones, said he recommends not letting where things stand in the world at the moment impact decision-making that could have long-lasting effects. While finances can cause many individuals stress, not overreacting to the short-term disrupters inside their own lives or nationally.
