UPDATE: Coroner identifies female victim found shot after vehicle crashes into apartment building, catches fire

Victim identified in deadly shooting near Jefferson/Walker Co. line, manhunt underway
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The person killed in yesterday’s early morning shooting in Walker County has been identified. Friday, the coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Matthew Perrigin of Quinton. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says warrants have been issued for two individuals. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, of...
9-year-old girl critical, father injured in shooting at Birmingham motel
A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital after she and her 31-year-old father were shot Friday night in Birmingham, authorities said. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the two victims at the Sun Inn the 1500 block of Bessemer Road around 6:25 p.m. Friday.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Hoover on Friday night. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had by struck by a...
Birmingham Police investigating shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday night in which a 9-year-old girl was shot.
Birmingham Police investigate death of woman struck on Parkway East
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after a vehicle reportedly struck her in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Judy Sanchez, 66, died on Jan. 17 at UAB Hospital. The medical examiner's office says she was walking in the 9500 block of Parkway East at...
Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
Walker County shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; search underway for 2 suspects including juvenile
An early-morning shooting in Walker County left one person dead and two others injured, and authorities are now searching for two suspects. The shooting happened about 5 a.m. on Hill Drive in Quinton near the line of Walker and Jefferson counties. Charges indicate it took place during a robbery. The...
Capital murder suspect sought in killing of Carver High baseball player
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Birmingham teen last year. Derrick Michael Stone Jr., 20, is charged with capital murder in the May 16 slaying of 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas. He has been sought for roughly eight months. He...
Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Gardendale man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Gregory Scott Gravitt was the lone rider of a motorcycle that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 800 block […]
Birmingham police seek help identifying gas station robbery suspect who hit victim with gun
Birmingham police on Thursday released photos of a suspect who they say hit someone with a gun during a robbery Friday in the northeast section of the city and urged anyone who can identify him to step forward. East Precinct officers were dispatched to a robbery call Friday at the...
Fight Leads to Woman’s Home Being Burglarized, Four Suspects Arrested
The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested four female suspects, two of which are juveniles, for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman following a fight Wednesday night. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at a trailer park community located in the 3300 block Martin L. King, Jr. Boulevard.
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
Manhunt Underway for Dangerous Suspects After Walker County Murder
Two suspects remain at large after a Thursday morning shooting in Walker County that left one person dead. According to a Facebook post from the agency, the WCSO received a report of a shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton early Thursday morning. The post states the investigation continues and due...
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Walker County shooting
An active shooting investigation is currently underway in Walker County.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 42-year-old woman
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Jaye was seen leaving her residence in the Chula Vista Mountain area on Thursday, Jan. 19, in the early morning. Her clothing description was […]
Dora man wanted in fatal shooting on Graben Hill Road in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.:. The Walker County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) announced warrants were issued for two people in relation to this fatal shooting. The WCSO says Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora, is wanted for Capital Murder and Assault in relation to the shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton.
Police Searching for 13-Year-Old Missing from Tuscaloosa Walmart
State and local law enforcement are asking for help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen at the Walmart Supercenter on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Alerts were sent to mobile devices in Tuscaloosa shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, asking for help finding 13-year-old Jakeeian Henderson. Henderson is described as wearing...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
