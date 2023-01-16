Read full article on original website
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-459 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — Police in Hoover are investigating a pedestrian death. According to the department, this happened Friday night on I-65 north near mile marker 249. Officers say someone was driving a truck when they hit the man, killing him. Hoover Police and Fire-medics responded to the scene and...
Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Gardendale man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Gregory Scott Gravitt was the lone rider of a motorcycle that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 800 block […]
Mississippi man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Mississippi man was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 280 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 8:40 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, Mendenhall, Mississippi, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 4600 block of […]
66-year-old female pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 66-year-old female was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle on Monday, Jan. 16, at approximately 6:28 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Judy Mae Sanchez was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 9500 block of Parkway East in Birmingham. Sanchez was transported […]
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Jefferson/Walker Co. line, manhunt underway
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The person killed in yesterday’s early morning shooting in Walker County has been identified. Friday, the coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Matthew Perrigin of Quinton. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says warrants have been issued for two individuals. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, of...
New details released in Bessemer railway accident that killed train conductor trainee
New details have been released regarding a Norfolk Southern Railway employee who died on Dec. 13 in Bessemer, Alabama.
1 dead after vehicle collides with Amtrak train
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train. The incident occurred Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. on Avenue A at 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Leslie Thomas III of Bessemer. The...
Birmingham police seek help identifying gas station robbery suspect who hit victim with gun
Birmingham police on Thursday released photos of a suspect who they say hit someone with a gun during a robbery Friday in the northeast section of the city and urged anyone who can identify him to step forward. East Precinct officers were dispatched to a robbery call Friday at the...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex
FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
79-year-old fatally injured in residential fire dies two days later
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 79-year-old man was fatally injured during a residential fire in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 1:12 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to Jesse Gaddy’s residence on reports of a residential fire in the 1100 block of Cotton […]
Gadsden man killed in St. Clair County crash
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man on Monday, Jan. 16, at approximately 6:10 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Daniel I. Hodges, 29, was fatally injured when the 1999 Buick Regal he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. […]
Capital murder suspect sought in killing of Carver High baseball player
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Birmingham teen last year. Derrick Michael Stone Jr., 20, is charged with capital murder in the May 16 slaying of 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas. He has been sought for roughly eight months. He...
Police Searching for 13-Year-Old Missing from Tuscaloosa Walmart
State and local law enforcement are asking for help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen at the Walmart Supercenter on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Alerts were sent to mobile devices in Tuscaloosa shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, asking for help finding 13-year-old Jakeeian Henderson. Henderson is described as wearing...
Alabama man arrested in Indiana after allegedly drunk driving 109 mph with child in the car
A Huntsville man was arrested in Indiana after authorities said he was driving drunk, 109 mph, with a young child in the car on Wednesday.
Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Three houses were in flames on a street in Fairfield early this morning. The call came in around 3:15 a.m. First responders arrived the 600 block of 61st St. near Miles College to find all three homes involved in the fire. Fairfield fire department tells us...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies female victim found shot after vehicle crashes into apartment building, catches fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female victim who was found shot after her vehicle crashed into an apartment building and caught fire on Friday, Jan. 13, around 11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound […]
