BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO