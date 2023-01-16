ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

wvtm13.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-459 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — Police in Hoover are investigating a pedestrian death. According to the department, this happened Friday night on I-65 north near mile marker 249. Officers say someone was driving a truck when they hit the man, killing him. Hoover Police and Fire-medics responded to the scene and...
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Gardendale man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Gregory Scott Gravitt was the lone rider of a motorcycle that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 800 block […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

1 dead after vehicle collides with Amtrak train

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train. The incident occurred Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. on Avenue A at 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Leslie Thomas III of Bessemer. The...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex

FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Gadsden man killed in St. Clair County crash

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man on Monday, Jan. 16, at approximately 6:10 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Daniel I. Hodges, 29, was fatally injured when the 1999 Buick Regal he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. […]
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Three houses were in flames on a street in Fairfield early this morning. The call came in around 3:15 a.m. First responders arrived the 600 block of 61st St. near Miles College to find all three homes involved in the fire. Fairfield fire department tells us...
FAIRFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies female victim found shot after vehicle crashes into apartment building, catches fire

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female victim who was found shot after her vehicle crashed into an apartment building and caught fire on Friday, Jan. 13, around 11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
