Lady Huskies make long road trip, get win over Central-Phenix City, 53-46
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor PHENIX CITY – The red-hot Hewitt Trussville Huskies took their ladies basketball team on the long trip South to Central Phenix City High School to take on the Red Devils. In a game that could have presented some problems due to travel, the Huskies did not miss a beat, bringing […]
Moody gets win over Oneonta, 66-56
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor MOODY – The Moody boy’s basketball team welcomed the Oneonta Redskins on Tuesday night and sent them back to Blount County with a 10-point loss on a night that saw Davion Dozier have a monster night. Dozier wasted no time getting started as he scored 11 of Moody’s 17 points […]
Trussville teen to participate in upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville teen will be participating in the upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program that will be held in Montgomery at Frazer United Methodist Church on Jan. 20-21, 2023. Anne Stewart Rogers, the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County for 2023, is a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High […]
Obituary: Doris Elizabeth Holt Dorman (June 24, 1937 ~ January 14, 2023)
Doris Holt Dorman, 85, a native of Bradford, Alabama, and resident of Warrior, Alabama, passed away on January 14, 2023. She was a graduate of Mortimer Jordan High School class of 1957, and she attended Wallace State. She was a member of Masseyline Church of God. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas […]
Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Gardendale man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Gregory Scott Gravitt was the lone rider of a motorcycle that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 800 block […]
Mississippi man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Mississippi man was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 280 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 8:40 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, Mendenhall, Mississippi, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 4600 block of […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
Obituary: Pamela Hodges Pratt (June 28, 1951 ~ January 11, 2023)
On January 11, 2022, Pam Hodges Pratt, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with her lord. Pam was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 28, 1951, to Julia Frost Hodges and Sam Houston Hodges. She is survived by her loving husband Dawson, son Erick Pratt (Tammy) of Decatur, daughter Kimball Cassady of Trussville, […]
Sean of the South: Uber
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary There we were. Standing outside the Back Forty Beer Company Brewery in Birmingham, Alabama. Me and a few friends. We had just finished watching an NFL football game on a large screen inside, and drinking Ovaltine. The Uber arrived. “Are you Sean?” the Uber driver asked. “I’ve […]
Obituary: Albert Lewis Haynie (February 4, 1935 ~ January 15, 2023)
Albert Lewis Haynie, 87, of Clanton, Alabama, passed away on January 15, 2023. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Tarrant High School in 1953. He was a US Army veteran and was honorably discharged in 1956. Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; a daughter, Valerie Baker; his parents, Lee […]
One injured, another killed in Cherokee County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CHEROKEE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cedar Bluff woman on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at approximately 9:19 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair M. Bryant, 22, was fatally injured when the 2008 Jeep Cherokee that she was driving collided head-on with the […]
Miscommunication about Moody landfill fire leads to frustration among county officials
By Hannah Curran, Editor ST. CLAIR COUNTY — An already tense situation grew more aggravating for St. Clair County officials on Tuesday night when Lisa Crane of WVTM reported that the governor’s office told her they had not received any request for assistance regarding a landfill fire in Moody. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Office has […]
Tornado watch issued for 16 counties including Jefferson County, St. Clair County
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A tornado watch has been issued for 16 counties, including Jefferson County and St. Clair County, until 1 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, “damaging winds will remain the main threat, but the tornado threat is increasing. Storms will be moving today. Storm speed, combined with any […]
Unidentified adult remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — Unidentified adult remains were found in a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 1:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a contractor installing utility poles discovered a motor vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 […]
Obituary: James Dale Robison (December 10, 1949 ~ January 14, 2023)
James “Dale” Robison, 73, entered heaven on January 14, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on December 10, 1949, to James Bradford Robison and Opal Elizabeth Wear Robison. He grew up in the heart of Clay, Alabama, surrounded by a host of cousins and special friends that were with him throughout his […]
31-year-old injured during shooting Fairfield
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 31-year-old was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 4:37 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to several reports of shots fired in the 6700 block of Forest Drive in Fairfield. “Upon arrival, they located a 31-year-old […]
66-year-old female pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 66-year-old female was fatally injured after being struck by a vehicle on Monday, Jan. 16, at approximately 6:28 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Judy Mae Sanchez was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 9500 block of Parkway East in Birmingham. Sanchez was transported […]
BREAKING: Governor Ivey declares limited state of emergency for Moody fire, EPA takes lead on response
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, issued a limited state of emergency to give local officials in St. Clair County all possible legal authorities for use in dealing with the ongoing Moody Environmental Landfill fire. According to the governor’s office, the Alabama Department of […]
Obituary: Betty Keith White (November 9, 1931 ~ January 5, 2023)
Betty Keith White, 91, passed away in the home of her daughter in Helena, Alabama, surrounded by her family. Betty is now in the presence of her beloved Jesus and has been reunited with the love of her life, Bobby Dale (“Bob”) White, 89. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sheri Charmagne W. Sturgis. Betty […]
From Irondale to the stars, how one girl’s dreams became a reality
By John Goolsby, For The Tribune IRONDALE — When Dr. Kimberly Sanland Robinson, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, was called to a ceremony in the Shades Valley auditorium on April 20, 1985, little did she realize that the trajectory of her life was about to change. Robinson received an […]
