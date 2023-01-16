ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Moody gets win over Oneonta, 66-56

By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor MOODY – The Moody boy’s basketball team welcomed the Oneonta Redskins on Tuesday night and sent them back to Blount County with a 10-point loss on a night that saw Davion Dozier have a monster night. Dozier wasted no time getting started as he scored 11 of Moody’s 17 points […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville teen to participate in upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville teen will be participating in the upcoming Distinguished Young Women of Alabama Program that will be held in Montgomery at Frazer United Methodist Church on Jan. 20-21, 2023. Anne Stewart Rogers, the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County for 2023, is a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Gardendale man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Gregory Scott Gravitt was the lone rider of a motorcycle that was struck by a motor vehicle in the 800 block […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Uber

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary There we were. Standing outside the Back Forty Beer Company Brewery in Birmingham, Alabama. Me and a few friends. We had just finished watching an NFL football game on a large screen inside, and drinking Ovaltine. The Uber arrived. “Are you Sean?” the Uber driver asked. “I’ve […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Miscommunication about Moody landfill fire leads to frustration among county officials

By Hannah Curran, Editor ST. CLAIR COUNTY — An already tense situation grew more aggravating for St. Clair County officials on Tuesday night when Lisa Crane of WVTM reported that the governor’s office told her they had not received any request for assistance regarding a landfill fire in Moody. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Office has […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tornado watch issued for 16 counties including Jefferson County, St. Clair County

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A tornado watch has been issued for 16 counties, including Jefferson County and St. Clair County, until 1 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, “damaging winds will remain the main threat, but the tornado threat is increasing. Storms will be moving today. Storm speed, combined with any […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

31-year-old injured during shooting Fairfield

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 31-year-old was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 4:37 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to several reports of shots fired in the 6700 block of Forest Drive in Fairfield. “Upon arrival, they located a 31-year-old […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BREAKING: Governor Ivey declares limited state of emergency for Moody fire, EPA takes lead on response

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, issued a limited state of emergency to give local officials in St. Clair County all possible legal authorities for use in dealing with the ongoing Moody Environmental Landfill fire. According to the governor’s office, the Alabama Department of […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

