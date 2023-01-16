Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
New Member of ICC Board of Trustees
The Independence Community College Board of Trustees has a new member. A retired attorney, Patricia Snyder was elected to the Board during the regular meeting of the Trustees this week. Snyder was interviewed for the position on Monday. The Board Chair, Cynthia Sherwood says Snyder’s experience as an attorney working with fiscal entities such as the FDIC will be a tremendous asset to the Board.
kggfradio.com
A Coffeyville Woman Arrested For DUI & Drugs
According to the Coffeyville Police Department a Coffeyville woman is arrested as a result of a traffic offense. Earlier this week officers with the CPD pulled over 39-year-old Heather Giovianzzo and cited her for driving while suspended. After an investigation, Giovinazzo was also charged with driving while under the influence and possession of opiates.
kggfradio.com
Bartlesville Attempted Kidnapping Suspect in Custody
Bartlesville Police have taken a kidnapping suspect into custody. Quincy Wilson is accused of attempting to kidnap a worker at the Lowe's in Bartlesville on Tuesday. Surveillance video showed Wilson trying to physically force the employee outside of the store. BPD Captain Andrew Ward says Wilson was found in Tulsa.
kggfradio.com
Parsons Man Arrested After Foot Chase
A foot chase in Parsons leads to a weapons charge and arrest. Yesterday around 9:50pm, Parsons Police Officers spotted 31-year-old Deandres Marques Green walking in the 1800 block of Main. Dispatch informed the officers that Green had an active felony warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections for a parole violation. Officers stopped Green but he took off on foot. The pursuit went North into the 1700 block of Washington Ave where Green was tased by other responding officers and taken safely into custody.
kggfradio.com
Red Ravens Complete Sweep of Cowley Tigers
The Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens completed the season sweep of the Cowley Tigers last night, with the Lady Ravens and the men's team both keeping pace in the conference championship chase. The Lady Ravens were able to hold on in Game 1 with a final score of 72-67. The...
Comments / 0