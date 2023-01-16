A foot chase in Parsons leads to a weapons charge and arrest. Yesterday around 9:50pm, Parsons Police Officers spotted 31-year-old Deandres Marques Green walking in the 1800 block of Main. Dispatch informed the officers that Green had an active felony warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections for a parole violation. Officers stopped Green but he took off on foot. The pursuit went North into the 1700 block of Washington Ave where Green was tased by other responding officers and taken safely into custody.

PARSONS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO