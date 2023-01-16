Read full article on original website
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Adam Schefter offers potential Aaron Rodgers trade update
Every move that Aaron Rodgers makes this offseason will be heavily scrutinized as the future of his playing career is under a microscope. NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN offered the latest he’s been hearing on the Green Bay Packers’ long-time quarterback, as Rodgers’ situation has been subject to speculation for the third straight offseason. Read more... The post Adam Schefter offers potential Aaron Rodgers trade update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Report: Michigan's Blake Corum Could Net 7-Figure NIL Deal After Forgoing NFL Draft
Michigan running back Blake Corum surprised some by deciding to return to school for the 2023 season despite an impressive 2022 campaign, and he will reportedly be bringing in some noteworthy money as a result. Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic reported Corum "is looking at a possible seven-figure paycheck through...
Bleacher Report
Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Bryce Young, Will Levis, CJ Stroud Go Top 10
In his first 2023 NFL mock draft released Friday, NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah projected three quarterbacks to go inside the top 10. While Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter first overall, he mocked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Houston Texans at No. 2, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to the Carolina Panthers at No. 9.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Will Be Involved in Ravens' OC Search, John Harbaugh Says
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be involved in the team's search for a new offensive coordinator, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. Greg Roman stepped down from the position earlier Thursday. He said in a statement:. "After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I...
Bleacher Report
5-Star College Football Players Stepping Into Much Larger Roles in 2023
Get ready for some blasts from the past (if you're a recruiting follower) to surge up depth charts around the nation and into the hot seat in 2023. A handful of guys who were once highly touted prospects have a major opportunity and massive expectations surrounding them this upcoming season, and this spring could be a springboard for them all.
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Brian Flores Defensive Coordinator Interview Requested by Vikings
After firing Ed Donatell this week, the Minnesota Vikings want to speak with Brian Flores about their opening at defensive coordinator. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have requested permission from the Pittsburgh Steelers to interview Flores. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday that Donatell wouldn't return as...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Super Bowl Scenarios, Odds Before Divisional Round
Eight teams are in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII. Oddsmakers are less than convinced that two of them can pull this off. This race is, however, seen as crowded at the top. At this juncture, you could probably call it a coin flip, although you would have to find a six-sided coin first.
Bleacher Report
Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson Wants Sean Payton to Be Hired as Broncos HC
The Denver Broncos are searching for a new head coach, and quarterback Russell Wilson has a very specific person in mind for the job—former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Wilson has reached out to Payton to let him know that he wants him as the next head...
Bleacher Report
Toughest Decisions Facing NFL's Cap-Strapped Teams Heading into 2023 Free Agency
While several games remain in the 2022-23 NFL postseason, it's never too early to look ahead at the looming offseason. Free agency, the trade market and the draft will determine a lot for next season and the 2023 playoff race. This season's playoff field included seven teams that didn't make...
Bleacher Report
Winners and Losers of the 2022 College Football Season
The trophy presentation has ended, the championship parade is over and the 2022 college football season is officially history. After stepping back to reflect on the recent campaign, Bleacher Report is taking one last trip around the Football Bowl Subdivision to highlight the biggest winners and losers of the year.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Divisional Weekend 2023 NFL Picks
Underdogs came up huge during NFL Wild Card Weekend—four covered the spread and two won outright. While our betting experts jumped all over the New York Giants for the straight-up upset, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens did some damage to the crew's consensus record. NFL analysts...
Bleacher Report
Giants vs. Eagles: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings
The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet for the third time this season in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday, but only one of those NFC East battles should be taken into account when setting daily fantasy football lineups. Philadelphia's 48-22 shellacking of the Giants in Week 14...
Bleacher Report
5 NFL Coaches on Hot Seat for 2023 Before '22 Campaign Even Ends
Among the opening scenes of Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark sits on what amounts to a sinking vessel and stares in the void not knowing exactly what's to come. The same feeling can be attributed to multiple high-profile coaches around the NFL. They don't know exactly if their situation will drastically improve in the near future or result in failure.
Bleacher Report
Schefter: Justin Jefferson, Vikings Haven't Started Talks on Contract Extension
Coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances to start his NFL career, Justin Jefferson is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings for the first time this offseason. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings and Jefferson's camp have yet to have any formal negotiations. Speaking to reporters...
Bleacher Report
Examining Lamar Jackson Franchise Tag Value, Ravens Salary Cap amid Contract Rumors
While presenting the Baltimore Ravens with a straightforward solution to retaining Lamar Jackson, the franchise tag will carry a heavy cost for the team. The Ravens have the non-exclusive or exclusive franchise tag at their disposal, and ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported the latter is the likelier of the two. The...
Bleacher Report
NFL Announces Patriots, Bills, Chiefs, More Will Play 2023 International Games
The NFL has revealed five teams that will compete in international games as designated teams during the 2023 season. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London, while the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in Germany. The Jaguars have become a staple...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jaden Rashada Released from Florida LOI After $13M NIL Deal Falls Through
There reportedly will be no $13 million name, image and likeness deal for quarterback Jaden Rashada and the Florida Gators. Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported Rashada was released from his national letter of intent with the SEC school after previously signing during December's early signing period. He both verbally requested to be released and filed official paperwork for it to happen Tuesday.
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Says 'Hell Yeah' He's Best NFL WR: 'Never a Doubt in My Mind'
At a time when wide-receiver play has never been better throughout the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase believes he's a cut above everyone else. Speaking to Geoff Hobson of the team's official website, Chase responded with a definitive "hell, yeah" when asked if he's the best receiver in the league.
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins' Darrell Bevell Declines Jets, Commanders OC Interview Requests
Miami Dolphins pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach is being selective with his interview process this offseason. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Bevell has turned down requests to interview with both the New York Jets and Washington Commanders for their offensive coordinator positions. He added that Bevell...
