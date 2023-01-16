ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

The Spun

Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now

On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games.  At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard.  Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Detroit Sports Nation

Jamaal Williams’ market value may be perfect for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 regular season, there was plenty of chatter about Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, and how if he remained healthy, he could be one of the best all-around backs in the NFL. But, as we know, Swift was not the best running back on the Lions in 2022 as that honor went to Jamaal Williams. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards on the season, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season. The question is, will Williams be back with the Lions for the 2023 season?
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami

Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl

Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star guard Juke Harris names his top six

After naming his top 12 schools at the end of October, top-50 junior Juke Harris announced that he is down to a list of six schools. Kansas, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech all made the cut for the 6-foot-4 junior out of Salisbury (N.C.). "Every team made...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer

Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Heupel checks on five-star QB target

With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Former FSU WR Malik McClain announces his transfer destination

Former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain has announced on Wednesday that he'll transfer to Penn State. McClain entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 11. He was quickly targeted by multiple programs. According to Lions247, McClain took an official visit to Penn State over the weekend following a Saturday official visit at South Carolina. He also fielded interest from Arkansas.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)

When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
