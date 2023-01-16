Read full article on original website
After visiting Vols again, Top247 WR says 'I really like Tennessee now'
A highly ranked Class of 2024 wide receiver visited Tennessee last weekend for the first time under coach Josh Heupel and came away impressed.
Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now
On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games. At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard. Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down backs on Husker roster
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down the status of the running back room heading into the spring.
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 1 2024 defensive lineman Eddrick Houston
The USC coaching staff has hit the state of Georgia hard over the last few weeks with offers, including the No. 1 defensive lineman and 2024 five-star Composite Buford (GA) recruit Eddrick Houston on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Houston is rated the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1...
Jamaal Williams’ market value may be perfect for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, there was plenty of chatter about Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, and how if he remained healthy, he could be one of the best all-around backs in the NFL. But, as we know, Swift was not the best running back on the Lions in 2022 as that honor went to Jamaal Williams. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards on the season, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season. The question is, will Williams be back with the Lions for the 2023 season?
What traits does Nebraska assistant coach EJ Barthel look for in a running back?
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down the qualities he looks for in his running backs.
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami
Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
Top247 linebacker returns to Tennessee after including Vols in top five
A highly ranked Class of 2024 linebacker returned to Tennessee last weekend for the Vols' first junior day of the year.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
Four-star guard Juke Harris names his top six
After naming his top 12 schools at the end of October, top-50 junior Juke Harris announced that he is down to a list of six schools. Kansas, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech all made the cut for the 6-foot-4 junior out of Salisbury (N.C.). "Every team made...
West Michigan superintendent addresses 'frightening incident' during basketball game
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Schools superintendent Scott Grimes, in a letter to parents on Wednesday, condemned a fight that broke between players during a girl's high school basketball game at Grand Haven High School Tuesday night. "The unfortunate and frightening incident has no place in interscholastic athletics,"...
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer
Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
Heupel checks on five-star QB target
With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
Husker Mash: Leaving footprints from Omaha to Texas; RB prospect resumes; '23 schedule peeking
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. They are putting their feet where they said they would. Matt Rhule and staff have spoken about wanting to make sure they hammer recruiting within the...
Former FSU WR Malik McClain announces his transfer destination
Former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain has announced on Wednesday that he'll transfer to Penn State. McClain entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 11. He was quickly targeted by multiple programs. According to Lions247, McClain took an official visit to Penn State over the weekend following a Saturday official visit at South Carolina. He also fielded interest from Arkansas.
Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)
When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
5-star CB Cormani McClain commits to Deion Sanders and Colorado
For a second straight recruiting cycle, Deion Sanders has reeled in 247Sports' No. 1 ranked cornerback. In 2022, it was Travis Hunter. In 2023, it's five-star Cormani McClain. In a private ceremony Thursday in Lakeland, McClain told 247Sports' Carl Reed he committed to Colorado. "I play DB and Coach Prime...
