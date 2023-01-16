MLPD Celebrates K-9 Drake's Graduation from NJ State Police Canine Training Academy

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is celebrating a major accomplishment of one of its team members.

K-9 Drake last month graduated from the New Jersey State Police Canine Academy, where he received a vigorous 12 weeks of training. K-9 Drake is the first single-purpose dog to achieve certification as a canine tracking team through the New Jersey State Police.

During the vigorous training process, K-9 Drake spent 12 weeks tracking throughout the state of New Jersey, where he and his fellow trainees were exposed to various challenges and terrain.

K-9 Drake is a Labrador Retriever born in 2017. A single-purpose narcotics canine, he finished his training in April 2020 for narcotics detection and is nationally certified in scent through the United States Police Canine Association. Through his tracking skills, K-9 Drake helps find lost children, missing people and criminal suspects.

In March 2022, K-9 Drake was credited with helping to stop the distribution of narcotics in Mount Laurel, after he conducted a "sniff" of a vehicle that was later found to contain approximately 30 grams of heroin, 14 grams of crack cocaine and marijuana, all of which were packaged for distribution.

According to the MLPD, K-9 Drake is "the most outgoing of all the dogs in the unit and truly epitomizes the Labrador breed." During his most recent training with the New Jersey State Police, he was "in his glory and loved utilizing his nose."

Throughout the year, K-9 Drake can be found visiting schools, camps and businesses throughout Mount Laurel, when he is not fighting crime.

The MLPD's K-9 Program is entirely funded by donations from community members, local businesses and dog people everywhere. To make a donation to help fund the support and training of the dogs, checks can be mailed to Mount Laurel Police Department, 100 Mount Laurel Road, Mount Laurel Township, NJ 08054.

For more information about the MLPD's K-9 Program, visit https://mountlaurelpd.org/k9/.

